Read the full text of the Supreme Court’s student loan forgiveness decision

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Biden exceeded his authority with a plan to forgive more than $400 billion in federal student loan debt. The controversial debt-relief plan drew legal challenges shortly after it was unveiled last August and had been put on hold since November after rulings in two cases.
If you’re unable to read the full text on mobile, the full pdf is available here.
Student loan forgiveness
What is happening? In the latest blow, the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Read the full text of the student loan relief decision, and follow our live updates on the student loan forgiveness ruling.
How did we get here? The controversial debt-relief plan drew legal challenges shortly after it was unveiled last August, and it has been put on hold since November after rulings in two cases. In May, the House passed the measure, but the Senate passed a resolution to repeal Biden’s student debt relief plan.