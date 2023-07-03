Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1985, the movie “Back to the Future” premiered. We will be off on Tuesday for the Fourth of July and back in your inbox on Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Biden makes what may be a legacy-defining push on expanding NATO President Biden this week will kick off a 10-day stretch focused on NATO and its role helping Ukraine fight Russia. At its core is the question of whether he can persuade Turkey and Hungary to drop their objections to welcoming Sweden into the world’s most potent defensive alliance.

Ulf Kristersson to the Oval Office, an opportunity to reaffirm America’s enthusiastic support for bringing Stockholm into NATO “as soon as possible,” The push starts Wednesday when he welcomes Swedish Prime Ministerto the Oval Office, an opportunity to reaffirm America’s enthusiastic support for bringing Stockholm into NATO “as soon as possible,” the White House said Saturday

All 31 of the alliance’s members must approve any new adherents. The bloc’s central promise, in Article 5 of its charter, is to treat an attack on one as an attack on all.

Biden successfully pushed for NATO to welcome Finland, which shares an 800-mile border with Russia. It joined in April. Both Helsinki and Stockholm abandoned long-standing policies of neutrality and sought membership after Russia expanded its war in Ukraine in February 2022.

A very long shot at next week’s NATO summit

Biden on Sunday heads to the United Kingdom, where he’ll meet with King Charles III for the first time since his coronation (the president, in keeping with American tradition, did not attend) and with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Then he’s off to Vilnius, Lithuania, for the July 11-12 NATO summit. Finally, he’ll meet with Nordic leaders July 13 in Helsinki.

Officially, the U.S. is hopeful Ankara and Budapest will formally drop their objections to admitting Sweden. Could the Swedes join at the summit?

“The president is very optimistic that they will, and we look forward to welcoming them into the alliance,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said June 26. “The conversations between Sweden and Turkey continue. We encourage that dialogue.”

But putting a bow on this in Vilnius is highly unlikely.

Erdogan says no

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Sweden hasn’t yet done enough to crack down on groups he sees as security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that the U.S. and Europe have branded a terrorist organization. He also wants more done against individuals and groups he has accused of supporting a failed coup against him in 2016.

This past week, the Turkish leader seemed to connect opposition to Sweden’s accession with a Quran-burning protest in Stockholm that took place shortly after the two sides agreed to discuss their differences, denouncing the decision to allow the demonstration on free speech grounds.

“Those who allow these under the pretext of freedom of expression and turn a blind eye to this viciousness, as well as those who have committed this crime, will not reach their goals,” Erdogan said. He did not specify what “goals” would founder.

NATO, U.S. push back

At the State Department on Thursday, spokesman Matt Miller condemned the Quran burning but supported the free-speech right to burn it and said it was time for Turkey to drop its opposition.

“Sweden has taken a number of significant and important steps to respond to concerns that Turkey has raised,” he told reporters. “We believe those steps should be sufficient to address those concerns and that it is time to move to full accession to NATO for Sweden.”

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, spoke by phone last week with a senior Erdogan adviser, urging him to admit Sweden “as soon as possible.”

And NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week he was bringing together senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for talks on Thursday in an attempt to break the impasse.

Don’t forget Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also stands in the way. Lawmakers in Budapest recently postponed a vote on NATO membership for Sweden to their autumn legislative session.

Orban has accused Swedish officials of “spreading blatant lies about Hungary,” apparently a reference to criticisms of democratic backsliding. But he’s also been historically close to President Vladimir Putin of Russia and dependent on its energy exports.

Ukraine

Getting Sweden into NATO would add to Biden’s foreign policy legacy, but the summit is also about keeping the alliance together on the question of Ukraine and pushing members to keep a promise made in 2014 to get defense spending up to 2 percent of gross domestic product, a goal few members have reached.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently told Spanish reporters his country must “show results” in its counteroffensive against Russia before the summit. He blamed heavy rains and a lack of artillery for sluggish progress.

Watch for the debate over whether to offer Ukraine a precise road map to NATO membership, a question on which Biden has been wary

And keep an eye out for fresh commitments of military aid to Ukraine, which says it needs considerably more to drive out the Russians by year’s end.

And listen for questions about America’s looming presidential election.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Israel invades West Bank city, killing at least 8 Palestinians

West Bank residents reported gunfire, drones and explosions as Israel launched extensive air and ground attacks on occupied Jenin early July 3. (Video: Reuters)

“Israel launched extensive air and ground attacks on Jenin starting early Monday, striking what it called a militant ‘operational command center’ in a further escalation in the occupied West Bank city that is a hub of armed Palestinian resistance,” Steve Hendrix and Niha Masih report.

“The assaults were the start of an ‘extensive counterterrorism effort’ centered on a densely populated Jenin refugee camp, according to Israeli officials, and were ongoing as of Monday afternoon. At least eight people were killed and 50 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, with 10 in critical condition.”

U.S. recommends Americans reconsider traveling to China because of arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans

“No specific cases were cited, but the advisory came after a 78-year-old U.S. citizen was sentenced to life in prison on spying charges in May. It also followed the passage last week of a sweeping Foreign Relations Law that threatens countermeasures against those seen as harming China’s interests,” the Associated Press reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s bold debut and independent streak

“But Jackson also demonstrated a willingness to part ways with her liberal colleagues, even when they were on the same side of an issue, to express her own vision of the law. She authored more solo dissenting opinions — three — than any of the three most recent justices to join the court did as newbies.”

Wildfires are bad for air quality. Fireworks can make the smoke worse.

“It may come as a surprise, but the federal holiday stands out as the most polluted day of the year in many locations across the nation, according to air quality data. Fireworks — the staple of Independence Day celebrations — light up the sky but also launch harmful pollutants. In some cases, the pollution levels from the pyrotechnics are similar to severe wildfire smoke,” Kasha Patel and Kate Selig report.

… and beyond

A mysteriously financed group that could upend a Biden-Trump rematch

“The names involved in No Labels constitute a mostly moderate mix of Democrats and Republicans. In addition to the left-leaning [Ben Chavis], other national co-chairs include two Republican former governors and Democrat-turned-independent former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman. Republican real-estate developer Harlan Crow, whose friendship with conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has come under scrutiny, is among No Labels’ supporters whose campaign contributions largely lean Republican,” the Wall Street Journal’s Julie Bykowicz reports.

“The group hasn’t taken positions on major issues that divide the two leading parties, such as abortion access. It claims bipartisanship and centrism as its main values and says a more specific agenda is forthcoming this month.”

The Biden agenda

Biden’s green hydrogen plan hits climate obstacle: Water shortage

“The Biden administration’s climate agenda is facing an unexpected challenge in drought-prone Corpus Christi, Texas, where a proposed clean hydrogen hub would require the installation of energy-intensive, expensive and potentially environmentally damaging seawater desalination plants,” Reuters’s Valerie Volcovici reports.

Biden’s trade experiment is ticking people off. His trade rep is on the receiving end.

“When she goes to Capitol Hill, [Katherine Tai] is harangued by lawmakers who complain the administration’s trade agenda is unambitious and inadequate to compete globally. In her travels around the country, she hears from business owners who grouse that the administration is not opening more markets to exports. Overseas, she faces outrage from foreign officials about Biden’s efforts to goose domestic industry. Even progressive advocates, who share the administration’s skepticism of free trade, have staged protests against negotiations they fear will weaken labor and environmental standards,” Politico’s Steven Overly and Doug Palmer report.

How hot dog eating contestants have improved, visualized

“On July 4, 2001, Takeru Kobayashi, a newcomer at the Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest, systematically swallowed 50 hot dogs and soggy buns in 12 minutes, doubling the contest’s previous record. Six years later, Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut dethroned Kobayashi at the Coney Island showdown and in 2021, he set an all-time record of 76 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes,” Carson TerBush reports.

“In the 20 years before Kobayashi’s debut, the average champion had to eat about 16 hot dogs and buns to win the contest’s ‘Mustard Belt’ prize. Now, they have to eat more than that just to qualify — typically 20 dogs in 10 minutes — and at least triple that to have any hope of winning.”

Hot on the left

The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but simple.

“New Hampshire is in open rebellion. Georgia is all but out. South Carolina and Nevada are on board but face stiff Republican pushback. Michigan’s compliance may mean having to cut the state legislative session short, despite Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion. Then there’s Iowa, which is looking for ways to still go first without violating party rules,” the AP’s Will Weissert reports.

Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 presidential race heats up all around it.” “Months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul its primary order to better reflect a deeply diverse voter base, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple

Hot on the right

House Republicans scared to lose majority push back on extreme agenda

“The House’s focus on the far-right’s demands over the past month has irritated Republicans who represent swing districts or are worried that an extreme legislative agenda will push voters away and hand the House majority to Democrats in 2024. So they are learning to flex their procedural muscles, largely behind the scenes, to keep some proposals they see as most damaging off the House floor,” Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

“In recent weeks, these lawmakers have kept some abortion-related measures from being put to a vote and sunk an amendment that would have derailed a government oversight bill. They also have tried to convince their far-right counterparts to avoid altering appropriation bills during committee markups, warning that any poison pills could force a big enough group to reject the bills on the House floor if they feel they could hurt their reelection chances.”

Today in Washington

Biden is at Camp David. There is nothing on his public schedule.

In closing

Uniforms? Check. Motto? Check. Now the Space Force needs an identity.

“The uniforms resemble costumes from the television series ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ and the logo is right out of Star Trek. Even the name given its members, ‘guardians,’ seems born of science fiction. But three years after it was established as the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the U.S. Space Force is very much a reality,” Christian Davenport reports.

But: “The Space Force remains one of the least understood arms of the federal government. Its culture and identity are still being molded, as its leaders push to set the department apart from the Air Force, Navy and Army by arguing that as a new, smaller service it is free to do things differently. While the Air Force has more than 300,000 service members, there are only 13,000 guardians.”

Thanks for reading. See you Wednesday.

