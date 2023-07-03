Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Janet Yellen’s China trip … Takeaways from the Supreme Court’s 2022 term … Trump pressured Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to overturn 2020 election … but first …

On the Hill

Swing-district Republicans strike back

In the week after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cut a deal with President Biden in May to raise the debt limit, a small group of hard-right House Republicans who opposed the plan banded together to demonstrate how much influence they wield.

Advertisement

They blocked any bills from being considered on the House floor for more than a week. They pushed to censure Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for his role leading the effort to impeach President Donald Trump. And one House Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), moved to force a doomed vote to impeach Biden last month before McCarthy defused the situation.

Some House Republicans with more moderate instincts are pushing back.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), the chairman of the Republican Governance Group, a caucus of moderate and pragmatically minded lawmakers, wore his “OK” pin in a recent meeting with McCarthy, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann write: “’OK’ means ‘Only Kevin’ ― a not-so-subtle reminder of where his group’s allegiance lies as other colleagues test the boundaries of McCarthy’s speakership.”

Advertisement

“The speaker did nothing wrong,” Joyce said in defense of McCarthy’s decision to negotiate with Biden. “So why are we making any concessions to anyone because this is how this place should work?”

How moderates have pushed back

Joyce isn’t alone.

“The House’s focus on the far-right’s demands over the past month has irritated Republicans who represent swing districts or are worried that an extreme legislative agenda will push voters away and hand the House majority to Democrats in 2024,” Marianna and Leigh Ann write. “So they are learning to flex their procedural muscles, largely behind the scenes, to keep some proposals they see as most damaging off the House floor.”

“In recent weeks, these lawmakers have kept some abortion-related measures from being put to a vote and sunk an amendment that would have derailed a government oversight bill.”

“They also have tried to persuade their far-right counterparts to avoid altering appropriation bills during committee markups, warning that any poison pills could force a big enough group to reject the bills on the House floor if they feel they could hurt their reelection chances.

“Several lawmakers who represent districts that Joe Biden won have also asked leadership to go a step further and allow them in the negotiating room with their far-right colleagues during high-profile debates to explain why the groups’ demands could jeopardize their five-vote majority, according to two people familiar with the request. Those people, like others, spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.”

Making their influence felt

The lawmakers’ efforts reflect a crucial dynamic of the Republican-led House: With a five-vote majority, any small band of House Republicans can wield enormous power over the chamber’s agenda.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus have defied Republican leadership more publicly over the past six months, but Republicans in swing districts have made their influence felt behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Long Island Republicans, for instance — “excluding embattled Rep. George Santos — recently persuaded leadership to pull anti-union amendments from legislation, including an amendment that would have weakened collective bargaining rights,” Marianna and Leigh Ann write.

“Union members have historically supported Democratic candidates by wide margins, and they remain a key constituency targeted by Biden in his reelection effort. But Republicans have made inroads with labor groups in recent years as they gained a larger share of White working-class voters’ support.”

“‘We’ve made it very clear that voting against organized labor is not something that we intend to do, and I think we’ve done a good job of taking a couple of amendments off the floor,’ said Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who is a former New York Police Department detective and described himself as a ‘pro-labor Republican.’”

Spending fight fears

The skirmishes between Freedom Caucus members and more moderate Republicans could come to a head later this year during the appropriations process.

“A growing fear among many Republicans is that Freedom Caucus members will force a government shutdown over spending cuts — a position some have publicly taken,” Marianna and Leigh Ann report. “While pragmatic lawmakers would vote to fund the government, reopening it might mean relying on Democrats again, a position that irked the far right during the debt ceiling fight and caused them to go after McCarthy again.”

Advertisement

Preliminary conversations on ways to circumvent what they say is far-right obstruction on the House floor have already taken place among some Republicans.

“If it continues, we’re going to have to come up with a different role with Democrats,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

“We’re going to have to work around these guys,” he said of his Republican colleagues who have held up floor activity.

What we're watching

In the agencies

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen will travel to Beijing this week to meet with senior Chinese officials as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to improve relations between the world’s two largest economies and reduce U.S. companies’ reliance on Chinese factories. She is expected to meet with U.S. companies operating in China.

The trip to Beijing is Yellen’s first as treasury secretary and follows a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June. John F. Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are also expected to visit Beijing later this year.

At the White House

Biden is at Camp David today. He’ll return to Washington on Tuesday and host a barbecue at the White House for military families, followed by a Fourth of July celebration on the South Lawn.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Biden will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House.

On Saturday, Biden will fly to London, where he’s set to meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before traveling next week to the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

On the Hill

Lawmakers are in their districts this week. Congress returns next week.

From the courts

Takeaways from the Supreme Court’s 2022 term

Friday’s rulings capped another blockbuster term for the Supreme Court.

Here are some takeaways from the 2022 term:

The court

A tale of two courts: “A trio of “A trio of ideologically divided, 6-3 decisions — rejecting affirmative action in college admissions, favoring the speech of the religious over anti-discrimination laws and torpedoing Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt — showed the abiding dominance of the court’s conservative supermajority,” our colleague Robert Barnes wrote over the weekend . “But they were among only a handful of decisions — five, as opposed to 14 last term — in which those ideological lines held.”

The court’s return to its right-leaning center: “The court shied away from audacious asks from the right — activists on the left don’t bother asking much of these justices — and in some cases found narrow compromise in cases that could have culminated in more controversial rulings,” Bob writes. But the court’s return to its right-leaning center “was of little comfort to liberal advocates and organizations.”

The chief justice

It is Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s world: “The issues the court confronts change each year, and the ones tackled this term aligned with Roberts’s long-held views,” Bob wrote. “He has never voted in favor of an affirmative action program; his decision “The issues the court confronts change each year, and the ones tackled this term aligned with Roberts’s long-held views,” Bob wrote. “He has never voted in favor of an affirmative action program; his decision striking the admissions programs at his alma mater, Harvard University, and the University of North Carolina is a continuation of the aversion to race-based plans he expressed in 2007, in cases involving public schools in Seattle and Louisville.”

The most influential justice on the bench: “The term began with Justice [Clarence] Thomas seemingly in control of the court for the first time, with the chief justice’s influence diminishing, but those tables have dramatically turned,” Harvard law professor Richard Lazarus, a close watcher of the court, told Bob. “Although the chief justice has struggled mightily under rising public expectations to address ethical issues within the court — mostly focused on Justice Thomas — the chief justice remains the most influential justice on the court.”

The associate justices

The term’s top dissenters: “Over the course of an unpredictable and tumultuous term, Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. , the most conservative justices, dissented more often from the court’s decisions than its most liberal members, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson , according to figures compiled by the website “Over the course of an unpredictable and tumultuous term, Thomas and, the most conservative justices, dissented more often from the court’s decisions than its most liberal members,and, according to figures compiled by the website Empirical Scotus ,” Bob wrote.

The new leader of the court’s liberal wing: “Sotomayor read parts of two dissents at length from the bench, signaling her profound disapproval, and what Lazarus saw as her stepping into the role of senior justice on the left,” Bob wrote.

The new “thought leader” of the court’s liberal wing: “From the outset in October, Jackson was an enthusiastic questioner, Adam Feldman and Jake Truscott for the Gregory G. Garre, a Supreme Court practitioner who served as solicitor general under President George W. Bush. “From the outset in October, Jackson was an enthusiastic questioner, speaking more often during oral arguments than any other brand-new justice in at least the past three decades. She also had more to say than any sitting justice, with the exception of Roberts on two occasions, according to data analyzed byandfor the Empirical SCOTUS blog ,” per our colleague Ann E. Marimow . “It is difficult to remember a term in which a new justice arrived with such a powerful voice,” said, a Supreme Court practitioner who served as solicitor general under

The scrutiny

The ethics: “Over the past year, revelations about lavish gifts and travel bestowed on some justices led to demands to strengthen the court’s ethics and financial disclosure policies,” Bob wrote.

The mysterious court filing: “On Friday, the Supreme Court Stewart. The request asked for Lorie Smith’s services for Stewart’s forthcoming wedding to a person named Mike. “However, Stewart told The Post he had never contacted Smith.” The discovery was first reported by the . “On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-to-3 in favor of a Christian graphic artist in Littleton, Colo., who argued that free speech protections allowed her to refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples,” our colleagues Victoria Bisset and Jaclyn Peiser report . Her lawyers cited a query that they said was sent by an individual named. The request asked for’s services for Stewart’s forthcoming wedding to a person named. “However, Stewart told The Post he had never contacted Smith.” The discovery was first reported by the New Republic

The campaign

Trump pressured Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to overturn 2020 election

President Donald Trump tried to pressure Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) to overturn the state’s presidential election results, Leigh Ann, Josh Dawsey and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez first reported over the weekend.

Advertisement

Here’s what happened:

The phone call: “Trump phoned the governor’s cellphone on Nov. 30, 2020, as Ducey was in the middle of signing documents certifying Biden’s win in the state during a live-streamed video ceremony,” our colleagues write. “Ducey pulled his phone from out of his suit jacket, muted the incoming call and put his phone aside.”

“On Dec. 2, he told reporters he spoke to the president after the ceremony, but he but he declined to fully detail the nature of the conversation,” they write. “Four people familiar with the call said Trump spoke specifically about his shortfall of more than 10,000 votes in Arizona and then espoused a range of false claims that would show he overwhelmingly won the election in the state and encouraged Ducey to study them.”

“After Trump’s call to Ducey, Trump directed Pence, a former governor who had known Ducey for years, to frequently check in with the governor for any progress on uncovering claims of voting improprieties, according to two people with knowledge of the effort. Pence was expected to report back his findings and was peppered with conspiracy theories from Trump and his team, the person said. Pence did not pressure Ducey, but told him to please call if he found anything because Trump was looking for evidence, according to those familiar with the calls.”

Pence that although he called Ducey, “there was no pressure involved.” “I was calling to get an update. I passed along that information to the president. It was no more, no less, than that,” he said. told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Saturday that although he called Ducey, “there was no pressure involved.” “I was calling to get an update. I passed along that information to the president. It was no more, no less, than that,” he said.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Have fun celebrating the Fourth of July … SAFELY

(Falling to my knees, begging, pleading)

Please.

Folks, seriously.

PLEASE.

Do not - and I can’t emphasize this enough - set the state on fire this weekend. pic.twitter.com/00Fng5i4xK — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) June 30, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

Gift this article Gift Article