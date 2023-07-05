Cocaine in White House found near where guests enter West Wing

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Officials found cocaine on the ground floor of the White House on Sunday near where visitors taking tours of the West Wing are instructed to leave their cellphones, according to three people familiar with the investigation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Secret Service is investigating how cocaine ended up in the White House, after the discovery of the substance prompted a brief evacuation. A preliminary test indicated it was cocaine, and a final test conducted on the substance also was positive for cocaine.

Authorities are trying to find the person who left it at the White House.

President Biden was at Camp David over the weekend and did not return to the White House until Tuesday morning.

White House staffers are authorized to give guests West Wing tours, which often take place at night or on weekends. Guests are required to go through security before entering the White House complex and then asked to leave their phones in small boxes just before entering the West Wing. Officials said the substance was found near these boxes.

On the tours, guests are shown the ground floor and the first floor of the West Wing. Guests are able to peek inside the Oval Office, the Cabinet Room and the Roosevelt Room.

A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said previously that the D.C. fire department determined that the substance, which was found in a “work area of the West Wing,” did not present a threat.

Guglielmi said there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the substance entered the White House.

