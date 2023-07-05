Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! Hope you had a great holiday break, unless you were one of the people torturing the ears and psyches of pets all day and all night on Tuesday with your fireworks. Reading this online? Sign up for The Cybersecurity 202 to get scoops and sharp analysis in your inbox each morning.

Below: A congressional cyber delegation returns from Europe, and Russia amasses a vast surveillance operation against internal opposition to the war in Ukraine. First:

Debate over ‘First Amendment’ and ‘countering disinformation’ gets a key court ruling, with some cyber officials ensnared

A federal judge on Tuesday limited contacts and meetings between the Biden administration and social media platforms over “protected speech” in a ruling that covers some key cybersecurity agencies and officials.

Advertisement

The ruling stems from a case brought by two Republican attorneys general who accused the administration of violating Americans’ First Amendment rights in the name of battling misinformation and disinformation.

Among those facing prohibitions under the preliminary injunction are the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as top officials like Director Jen Easterly; the Justice Department; the FBI; and the Department of Homeland Security.

My colleague Cat Zakrzewski wrote that it was “an extraordinary preliminary injunction in an ongoing case that could have profound effects on the First Amendment.”

But the ruling also comes as some GOP government officials taking action against CISA over its efforts to counter disinformation and misinformation.

The ruling and reaction

In his opinion, the Trump-appointed judge in the case, Terry A. Doughty, specifically took aim at an Easterly comment from 2021, where she said: “We live in a world where people talk about alternative facts, post-truth, which I think is really, really dangerous if people get to pick their own facts.”

Advertisement

Here’s more from what Easterly said at the time (in the final minutes of a discussion at a Wired conference ) : “The idea that facts are not facts; John Adams, 1770, ‘facts are stubborn things.’ We now live in a world where people talk about alternative facts, post truth, which I think is really, really dangerous if you get to pick your own facts. And so it’s particularly corrosive when you talk about matters of election security.” : “The idea that facts are not facts; John Adams, 1770, ‘facts are stubborn things.’ We now live in a world where people talk about alternative facts, post truth, which I think is really, really dangerous if you get to pick your own facts. And so it’s particularly corrosive when you talk about matters of election security.”

“The Free Speech Clause was enacted to prohibit just what Director Easterly is wanting to do: allow the government to pick what is true and what is false,” Doughty wrote. “The Plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their First Amendment claim against the CISA Defendants for ‘significantly encouraging’ social-media companies to suppress protected free speech.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’” Doughty wrote.

“The injunction is strikingly broad and clearly intended to chill any kind of contact between government actors and social media platforms,” Evelyn Douek, an assistant professor at Stanford Law School, said in Cat’s story.

Of note, though, there also are some exceptions to the injunction, eight of them in all. Most significantly for CISA, allowable contacts include those “informing or communicating with social-media companies in an effort to detect, prevent, or mitigate malicious cyber activity” and “contacting and/or notifying social-media companies about criminal efforts to suppress voting, to provide illegal campaign contributions, of cyber-attacks against election infrastructure, or foreign attempts to influence elections.”

(You can read the 155-page opinion and injunction for yourself.)

Advertisement

A White House official in Cat’s story said the administration was reviewing the ruling and considering its options in the case.

“This Administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections,” the official said. “Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present.”

CISA did not comment Tuesday on the ruling.

The plaintiffs celebrated the ruling, which fell on July Fourth.

🚨BREAKING: The Court has granted our motion to BLOCK top officials in the federal government from violating the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans.



What a way to celebrate Independence Day. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) July 4, 2023

Problems elsewhere

It’s not just the Republican attorneys general who have taken aim at CISA. Some GOP members of Congress have criticized the agency over what they describe as censorship.

The House Judiciary select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government concluded in a report last week that CISA “expanded its mission to surveil Americans’ speech on social media, colluded with Big Tech and government-funded third parties to censor by proxy, and tried to hide its plainly unconstitutional activities from the public.”

CISA’s executive director, Brandon Wales, denied the conclusions of the subcommittee in a statement last week.

Advertisement

“CISA does not and has never censored speech or facilitated censorship; any such claims are patently false,” Wales said.

“Every day, the men and women of CISA execute the agency’s mission of reducing risk to U.S. critical infrastructure in a way that protects Americans’ freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy,” he continued.

Lastly, he said: “In response to concerns from election officials of all parties regarding foreign influence operations and disinformation that may impact the security of election infrastructure, CISA mitigates the risk of disinformation by sharing information on election literacy and election security with the public and by amplifying the trusted voices of election officials across the nation.”

The House Appropriations Committee’s fiscal 2024 homeland security spending bill contains a provision “prohibiting CISA from classifying the speech of a U.S. person as mis-, dis-, or mal-information, or working with organizations that recommend social media companies censor the speech of U.S. persons on social media platforms,” as the panel described it. The committee has approved the bill, but it still needs to be passed into law.

Despite some of the GOP’s CISA criticism, lawmakers from both parties who sit on the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection said on Monday that they expected bipartisan support for the agency’s cybersecurity mission to continue.

“This is a critically important mission that continues to grow and expand and meet the challenges that are in front of us,” Rep. Robert Menendez Jr. (D-N.J.) said. “And when we do our work on this subcommittee, there's an immense amount of bipartisan support for CISA and there will continue to be support for its mission.”

Advertisement

Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino (R-N.Y.), who chairs the subcommittee, said the panel was aware of the weaponization panel’s report.

“It’s a big agency with a lot of authorities and we’ll continue to have in our committee bipartisan support for the sectors that we oversee,” he said. The cybersecurity subcommittee, he said, will “continue to focus on moving our cybersecurity needs forward through better information sharing, making sure that both the private and public sector have the workforce that it needs.”

The keys

Amid delegation visit to Europe, foreign allies see U.S. as cybersecurity leader

A House congressional delegation returned from a European trip last week where allies made it known that they want even more from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino (R-N.Y.) said.

Advertisement

The delegation traveled to the Netherlands, Estonia and the United Kingdom. They met with government leaders from all three countries, visited the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence and met with industry representatives in the United Kingdom.

Foreign government officials said they want to continue to strengthen the partnership with the agency in areas like information sharing, Garbarino told reporters on Monday.

Said Rep. Robert Menendez Jr. (D-N. J), another member of the delegation: “One of key takeaways is that a lot of countries do look for us to be a leader on cybersecurity.”

Reps. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee’s subpanel on homeland security, and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who is the top Democrat on Garbarino’s subcommittee, also attended the trip.

Russia amassed internal surveillance operation to suppress citizens opposing Ukraine war

Russian national security authorities have amassed an arsenal of surveillance technologies from tech contractors that are aimed at cracking down on internal opposition to its war in Ukraine, Aaron Krolik, Paul Mozur and Adam Satariano report for the New York Times.

Advertisement

The investigation cites “documents from Russian surveillance providers obtained by the New York Times, as well as security experts, digital activists and a person involved with the country’s digital surveillance operations.”

“The technologies have given the police and Russia’s Federal Security Service, better known as the F.S.B., access to a buffet of snooping capabilities focused on the day-to-day use of phones and websites,” they write. The tools allow authorities to track activity on popular messaging systems like Telegram, WhatsApp or Signal, monitor phone locations and break into people’s devices.

The Times adds that “President Vladimir V. Putin is leaning more on technology to wield political power as Russia faces military setbacks in Ukraine” as well as economic sanctions and fallout from a recent uprising by Wagner paramilitary group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

“It’s made people very paranoid, because if you communicate with anyone in Russia, you can’t be sure whether it’s secure or not. They are monitoring traffic very actively,” Alena Popova, a Russian opposition political figure and digital rights activist, told the Times.

Read more: A Moscow-based defense contractor aided Russian intelligence agencies to strengthen cyberattacks, spread misinformation and surveil the internet, our Washington Post national security colleagues reported in March alongside European investigative news outlet Paper Trail Media and German news site Der Spiegel.

Meta loses challenge to E.U. antitrust rule on privacy breach checks

Meta unsuccessfully defended itself against an E.U. order for the company to curb its data collection, granting Germany’s antitrust watchdog the authority to investigate privacy breaches in connection to consumer data, Foo Yun Chee reports for Reuters.

Advertisement

The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on a challenge by Meta “after the German cartel office in 2019 ordered the social media giant to stop collecting users’ data without their consent, calling the practice an abuse of market power,” Yun Chee writes.

“At issue was whether the German antitrust agency overstepped its authority by using its antitrust power to address data protection concerns, which are the remit of national data protection authorities,” the report adds.

“Data is a decisive factor in establishing market power. The use of the very personal data of consumers by the large internet companies can also be abusive under antitrust law,” said Andreas Mundt , who heads the German cartel office.

“We are evaluating the Court’s decision and will have more to say in due course,” Meta told Reuters.

Government scan

Securing the ballot

Industry report

National security watch

Global cyberspace

Cyber insecurity

Encryption wars

Privacy patch

Daybook

The Atlantic Council holds a discussion on international data flows Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Secure log off

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

Gift this article Gift Article