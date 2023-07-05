Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware could elect first transgender member of Congress as GOP anti-trans sentiment rises

Political and policy attacks against transgender people are on the rise as anti-trans sentiment among Republicans has become the latest element of the political cultural wars.

But members of Congress could be joined by their first transgender colleague after the 2024 election.

Sarah McBride, a Delaware state senator who announced her candidacy for the state’s open U.S. House seat last week, is not the first transgender congressional candidate — but she is thought to be the first one with a good chance of winning.

“We absolutely believe that Sarah McBride is ready for prime time,” said Annise Parker, president and chief executive of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, a political organization that tracks, trains and supports LGBTQ+ candidates.

Delaware is a solidly Democratic state, and as of now McBride doesn’t have any serious challengers.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), who is running for Senate, and she spoke with President Biden , who wrote the forward to her 2019 book, She has received encouragement from(D-Del.), who is running for Senate, and she spoke with, who wrote the forward to her 2019 book, “Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss and the Fight for Trans Equality,” in the lead-up to her run. (She worked for Biden’s late son Beau on his 2006 and 2010 campaigns for Delaware attorney general.)

She’s been endorsed by a handful of LGBTQ+ political groups.

McBride is running on paid family leave, gun control and abortion access — issues she says are important to working families.

“I’m hoping to set up the uniqueness of my candidacy, the uniqueness that my voice would bring to the halls of Congress,” McBride said in an interview. “But ultimately, I’m not running to be the transgender member of Congress. I’m running to be the member of Congress from Delaware.”

Her gender identity is likely to be an issue.

“Politics is a brutal business in a lot of ways,” said Parker, a former Houston mayor who is openly gay. “We can jokingly talk about it being a blood sport, but there are sacrifices and challenges in running for office. And those are truly magnified for trans folks.”

Danica Roem made national news as the first openly transgender candidate elected to a state legislature when she won a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates in 2017. Her opponent in that race made national news as the first openly transgender candidate elected to a state legislature when she won a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates in 2017. Her opponent in that race repeatedly referred to her with male pronouns and consistently attacked her personally.

Roem, who is running for the Virginia Senate and is close friends with McBride, said she expects the upcoming campaign to be “bruising.”

“I absolutely expect to be attacked personally, and I expect to be attacked on policy, and I’ll be ready for both,” Roem said.

This year, a record number of anti-trans bills have been introduced and 79 of them have been signed into law in states, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. That’s a fivefold increase from last year. They range from prohibiting transgender girls from participating in sports to banning gender-affirming care and banning drag shows.

Public opinion of trans-related issues has shifted, too.

A recent Gallup poll found that 69 percent of people thought that athletes should only compete on teams of their gender at birth — a seven-point increase from 2021.

But at a time when anti-trans sentiment is growing among Republicans, the number of transgender elected officials has also risen.

LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. There are a record number of LGBTQ+ elected officials across the country, including 50 transgender elected officials this year, up from 20 in 2019, according to a report by the

While it hasn’t been as much of a focus as in many Republican-led states, House Republicans are also embarking on anti-LGBTQ+ efforts.

In the annual defense authorization bill, Republicans attached a measure last month by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that would prohibit drag shows on military bases.

House Republicans voted in April to bar trans athletes from playing on women’s sports teams.

The issue has also come up in the presidential campaign.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign shared a video on Friday featuring a clip of former president Donald Trump, DeSantis’s rival for the Republican nomination, saying in 2016 that he would “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.” The video also included a clip of Trump saying he would be comfortable with Caitlyn Jenner, a transgender rights advocate, using any bathroom in Trump Tower that she liked.

Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBTQ group, called the video “divisive and desperate” in a tweet.

Biden, on the other hand, is taking an “active but careful approach” to the issue heading into the 2024 campaign, our colleague Meryl Kornfield reported last month. “Biden must energize a progressive Democratic base that polls suggest is lukewarm toward him, while also peeling off centrist and conservative voters who may be skeptical of gender fluidity.”

And it’s not clear that taking aim at trans rights will help Republicans win in 2024. “Liberals argue that embracing LGBTQ+ rights is a winning political issue, noting that several Republican candidates lost in the midterms after taking aim at trans people,” Meryl wrote.

McBride, should she win her election, is hopeful.

“When we have representation, when we are present, when we try to meet people where they are, and engage with the level of grace and kindness, we’re not going to open every heart and change every mind. We’re not going to stop the political incentives that push people to scapegoat and fearmonger,” McBride said. “But there is a capacity to break through the noise and find common ground even on these issues.”

Biden will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson this afternoon in the Oval Office.

The meeting is a gesture of support for Sweden’s bid to join NATO days before Biden is set to travel to Lithuania for the annual NATO summit. Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s application was approved earlier this year, but Sweden’s has been stalled by Turkey and Hungary.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Saturday that Kristersson and Biden “will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” among other issues.

Biden faces renewed pressure to embrace Supreme Court overhaul

What will Biden do?: “As Democrats reel from another painful set of defeats at the Supreme Court in recent weeks, President Biden is facing renewed pressure from a range of elements in his party, from liberal lawmakers to abortion rights activists, to more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes to the high court,” our colleague Tyler Pager reports.

“Biden has harshly criticized the Supreme Court’s sharp pivot to the right, but he has stayed away from endorsing any of the broad array of reforms — including court expansion, term limits and mandatory retirements — that are being pushed by the left flank of his party and increasingly backed by core parts of his base.”

“Biden’s allies dismiss such calls as far-fetched, saying such a measure would never pass a narrowly divided Congress and arguing that the president has done far more good by restocking the federal judiciary with liberal-minded judges.”

Judge blocks contact between U.S. officials and social media companies

⚠️: “A federal judge on Tuesday blocked key Biden administration agencies and officials from meeting and communicating with social media companies about ‘protected speech,’ in an extraordinary preliminary injunction in an ongoing case that could have profound effects on the First Amendment,” our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

“The injunction came in response to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, who allege that government officials went too far in their efforts to encourage social media companies to address posts that they worried could contribute to vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic or upend elections.”

“The judge, Terry A. Doughty, has yet to make a final ruling in the case, but in issuing the injunction, he signaled he is likely to side with the Republican attorneys general and find that the Biden administration ran afoul of the First Amendment.”

Why this lawsuit matters: “The Donald Trump-appointed judge’s move could undo years of efforts to enhance coordination between the government and social media companies,” Cat writes. “For more than a decade, the federal government has attempted to work with social media companies to address criminal activity, including child sexual abuse images and terrorism.”

A White House official told Cat that the Justice Department “is reviewing the court’s injunction and will evaluate its options in this case.”

How elite schools became fixated on the AI apocalypse

Our colleague Nitasha Tiku is out this morning with a look at the billionaire-backed movement to recruit college students, such as those from Stanford University and MIT, to fight advanced artificial intelligence and prevent “human extinction.” Here’s an excerpt:

“Science fiction has long contemplated rogue AI, from HAL 9000 to the Terminator’s Skynet,” Nitasha writes. “But in recent years, Silicon Valley has become enthralled by a distinct vision of how super-intelligence might go awry, derived from thought experiments at the fringes of tech culture. In these scenarios, AI isn’t necessarily sentient. Instead, it becomes fixated on a goal — even a mundane one, like making paper clips — and triggers human extinction to optimize its task.”

“To prevent this theoretical but cataclysmic outcome, mission-driven labs like DeepMind, OpenAI and Anthropic are racing to build a good kind of AI programmed not to lie, deceive or kill us. Meanwhile, donors such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk , disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried , Skype founder Jaan Tallinn and ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin — as well as institutions like Open Philanthropy, a charitable organization started by billionaire Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz — have worked to push doomsayers from the tech industry’s margins into the mainstream.”

“Open Philanthropy alone has funneled nearly half a billion dollars into developing a pipeline of talent to fight rogue AI, building a scaffolding of think tanks, YouTube channels, prize competitions, grants, research funding and scholarships — as well as a new fellowship that can pay student leaders as much as $80,000 a year, plus tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.”

“AI ethicists say the movement has drawn attention away from existing harms — like racist algorithms that determine who gets a mortgage or AI models that scrape artists’s work without compensation — and drown out calls for remedies. Other skeptics, like venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, are AI boosters who say that hyping such fears will impede the technology’s progress.”

From The Post:

Scenes from this year’s Fourth of July celebrations

