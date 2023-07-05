Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover the dwindling water supply in a fast-growing Florida county.

Why the Environmental Protection Agency is racing to create a $27 billion green bank

It’s an open secret in Washington: The Biden administration is rushing to spend billions of dollars in the Democrats’ climate law before January 2025, when a future Republican-controlled Congress or administration could claw back the money.

Yet little-noticed language in the Inflation Reduction Act requires the Environmental Protection Agency to spend $27 billion by Sept. 30, 2024 — a much earlier deadline — or return the money to Congress.

At issue is the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which will provide $27 billion worth of grants to states, territories, tribes and others for projects that cut greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Implementing the program, commonly known as a green bank, is a tall order for an agency facing depleted staffing levels and persistent funding challenges.

But Democrats purposely gave the EPA a tight timeline to protect the money from GOP attacks, said a Democratic aide with the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which drafted the language.

“We did craft it with the motivation to have EPA stand up the program quickly to save it from the risk of potential future repeal efforts,” said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), who chairs the Environment and Public Works panel, said in an emailed statement that he required the EPA to “waste no time” in implementing the program because “the science is clear — we are running out of time to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis and we can’t afford any delays.”

A ‘slush fund’

House Republicans already have the program in their crosshairs.

The GOP energy package that passed the House in March included legislation to rescind the program’s unobligated funds. The bill sponsor, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), has derided the green bank as a “slush fund” that will do little to lower energy costs for most households.

The program “doesn’t help the American people with their utility bills,” Palmer said during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in February. “Will this $27 billion slush fund lower the cost of heating for these American families?”

Sean Kelly, a spokesman for Republicans on the Energy and Commerce Committee, said the green bank “allocates an incredible amount of authority and resources” to the EPA, yet it lacks measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

“In other words, this provision creates a taxpayer-funded slush fund for Wall Street and heightens the risk for overspending, fraud and abuse,” Kelly said in a statement.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan has defended the program, saying it will “strengthen the ability of communities across the country to finance projects that reduce air pollution, lower energy costs for families, bolster America’s energy security, and create good-paying jobs.”

Need for speed

The EPA is making progress toward standing up the program. The agency last week launched the $7 billion Solar for All grant competition, which will make up to 60 awards for solar energy projects in low-income communities across the country.

But the agency has yet to launch a second $14 billion grant competition to expand clean-energy technologies, or a third $6 billion grant competition to help community lenders finance this clean tech. Reed Hundt, chairman and chief executive of the Coalition for Green Capital, called on the EPA to pick up the pace.

“The fraught political battles of the immediate future lend more strength to the argument for speed in obligating the funding,” said Hundt, whose organization has applied for funding from the Solar for All competition.

EPA spokesman Tim Carroll said in an email that the agency “is confident we will obligate funds for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund before the statutory deadline of September 30, 2024.”

Carroll added that the EPA expects to issue notices of funding opportunity for the other two grant competitions later this summer.

Concerns in California

Meanwhile, some solar advocates are worried that California won’t get a grant under the Solar for All competition. They say the state won’t be a strong applicant for the federal funding until the California Public Utilities Commission authorizes a new community solar program.

“Over 20 states have community solar programs, so California is going to be at a pretty serious disadvantage if it can’t show action out of the commission,” said Brandon Smithwood, senior director of policy at Dimension Renewable Energy.

While California has the most rooftop solar installations in the country, solar panels are still out of reach for the 44 percent of residents who rent their homes. So state lawmakers passed legislation last year that requires the CPUC to consider establishing a new community solar program, which would allow renters to receive electricity from nearby solar projects and earn credits on their electric bills.

Terrie Prosper, a spokesperson for the CPUC, said in an email that the commission expects to make a decision by early November. California Assembly member Chris Ward, a San Diego Democrat who sponsored the community solar legislation, said in a statement that he wants to ensure this timeline doesn’t slip.

“I will be monitoring closely the timeline of the PUC … so California does not miss out on deadlines under the IRA and we do not step back from our push for faster, more equitable transitions to renewable energy,” he said.

In the states

A Florida city famous for its water worries that it might run out of it

Florida’s population boom is straining water supplies, leaving some cities to pump the brakes on development before they run out of the vital resource, The Washington Post’s Lori Rozsa reports.

In Zephyrhills, a city known for its sparkling springs and pristine lakes, officials are warning that water is in short supply. Last month, the city council passed a one-year moratorium on approving new construction, an attempt to reduce the city’s water usage after it already came close to hitting the 3.3 million-gallon-per-day maximum allowance.

The move follows a decade-long boom in population in Zephyrhills and in the surrounding Pasco County area, which is now one of Florida’s most popular destinations for new arrivals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has been touting this rapid growth as part of his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination, but local officials warn that the increase has come at a steep environmental cost.

Other Florida cities are likely to meet the same fate as Zephyrhills, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection said in a 2021 report, adding that “Florida’s current fresh water supply is projected to be unable to meet all of the growing needs of Floridians in the future.”

Climate change could swamp this island. Home sales are surging.

Scientists have long warned that rising waters could eventually wipe Smith Island, a small bit of land near the Chesapeake Bay, off the map. But residents have rejected Maryland officials’ offers of buyouts for over a decade, and now real estate is booming, The Post’s Justin Jouvenal reports.

In fact, more homes have sold on Smith Island in the past three years than in the previous 11 combined, according to sales data. The situation underscores how many in the nation are fighting to safeguard cherished places threatened by climate change — in this case by raising tens of millions in government funding for infrastructure upgrades and other adaptation projects to keep the island’s nautical tradition alive.

It comes as studies show that more Americans are moving into climate “danger zones” that are especially vulnerable to the effects of global warming. These places often face irreversible and unavoidable perils.

William Sweet, an oceanographer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the island, which averages a couple of feet above sea level, could see bay waters rise by about a foot by 2050. By 2100, Sweet said, an additional foot of sea-level rise is expected — a scenario that could submerge most of the island.

Pressure points

Heat is a mortal threat to farmworkers. A nurse may have found a way to protect them.

New community-led research is teaching outdoor workers to listen to their bodies while toiling in temperatures so hot it can be life-threatening, even if it means taking less money home, Sarah DiGregario reports for The Post.

As the climate warms, people who work outdoors are some of the first to contend with dangerous heat exposure. The study from the Farmworker Association of Florida found that symptoms that outdoor workers often experience in high heat — such as headaches, exhaustion and wheezing — can be precursors to organ failure or death. It urges workers with these symptoms to take a break, find shade and drink water, even if their boss doesn't make it easy.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends that employers modify work during hot weather and provide water, rest and shade, but no federal regulations require these accommodations, and many employers do not provide them. Only California, Oregon, Colorado and Washington have mandated heat protections for outdoor farmworkers.

In the atmosphere

Viral

(deep sigh) All six wildfires in the Pacific Cascade Region this weekend were caused by fireworks. pic.twitter.com/eQane8glVy — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 3, 2023

Thanks for reading!

