Judge puts sweeping limits on government contact with social media

A federal judge barred a slew of government agencies and officials from communicating with social media companies to limit “protected free speech,” a seismic decision that could shackle efforts to clamp down on medical hoaxes, election misinformation and other content.

“The injunction,” as my colleague Cat Zakrzewski reported, “came in response to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, who allege that government officials went too far in their efforts to encourage social media companies to address posts that they worried could contribute to vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic or upend elections.”

The preliminary ruling — a victory for conservatives — could have a major chilling effect on contacts between tech companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter and a broad swath of federal agencies. Here’s what you need to know:

A ‘broad’ range of communications will be blocked

The order from judge Terry A. Doughty prohibits the agencies and officials involved in the case from meeting with, flagging to or “engaging in any communication of any kind with” social media companies “urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner for removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

The order also bans officials from “threatening, pressuring, or coercing social-media companies in any manner to remove, delete, suppress, or reduce” protected speech, from urging them to “change their guidelines,” or from “requesting content reports” regarding takedowns.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, called the order “certainly too broad,” and said that “it would insulate the platforms not just from coercion but from criticism as well.”

David Greene, senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation digital rights group, said that the ruling did not adequately acknowledge that there can be “appropriate” interactions between the government and social media companies regarding protected speech and that it did not provide enough “clarity” about when that can cross into unlawful coercion.

“In many situations, it's appropriate for the government to urge a private party to take some action as long as they don't threaten some type of penalty against it,” he said.

White House, health and elections officials impacted, among others

The judge’s order lists dozens of employees and agencies impacted, including:

The White House; the Department of Health and Human Services and its secretary, Xavier Becerra ; the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; the Centers for Disease Control; and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy , whose offices or employees contacted social media companies about misleading coronavirus and vaccine information.

The FBI; the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; the Justice Department; and the State Department, whose officials interacted with social media companies regarding foreign propaganda and election disinformation.

The Census Bureau, which worked with social media companies to curtail misinformation about the 2020 census during the Trump administration.

The order also blocks communications with outside groups that have facilitated interactions with social media companies, including the Election Integrity Partnership, the Virality Project and the Stanford Internet Observatory.

What communications won’t be blocked

The judge’s order included several notable exemptions, including for communications notifying social media companies about “postings involving criminal activity,” “national security threats,” “criminal efforts to suppress voting,” “foreign attempts to influence elections,” “threats that threaten the public safety or security of the United States” and “postings intending to mislead voters about voting requirements and procedures.”

Greene said the exceptions could conflict with the restrictions in the rest of the judge’s order.

“If you're allowed to inform social media companies of threats that threaten the public safety of the United States, I think one could say, ‘Well, does public health information rise to that level?’” he said in an interview Tuesday.

What’s next for the case

A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the case, said the Justice Department “is reviewing the court’s injunction and will evaluate its options in this case.”

“This administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections,” the official said. “Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present.”

“I imagine what we’re going to see … is a motion to stay pending appeal and … an expedited appeal filed,” Greene said.

Biden nominates two Republicans to fill FTC commissioner slots

President Biden this week tapped Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson and Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak to serve as the two Republican commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission, Diane Bartz and Kanishka Singh report for Reuters.

If confirmed, the Republicans would not change the FTC’s current balance of power, the report notes. Former Republican commissioners Christine Wilson and Noah Phillips departed the agency within the past year over procedural disagreements with agency leader Lina Khan, leaving the FTC with a 3-to-0 Democratic majority.

Ferguson and Holyoak “would bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to the Commission,” Khan said in a statement, adding that the agency operates best at full strength. Ferguson was chief counsel to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) between 2019 and 2021, while Holyoak previously worked for law firm O’Melveny & Myers and the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, Bartz and Singh write.

The FTC is locked in a legal battle with Microsoft over its pending $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard.

Truth Social’s top financial partner offers $18 million settlement to SEC

Digital World Acquisition — the main financial partner of former president Donald Trump’s media company — offered $18 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle an investigation into its initial merger talks, our colleague Drew Harwell reports.

The special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group for public market trading “said it had reached a preliminary agreement with the SEC stipulating that the company had ‘violated certain antifraud provisions’ in filings relating to the ‘timing and discussions’ of its proposed merger with Trump’s company, owner of the social network Truth Social,” Drew writes, citing an SEC filing.

The merger deal was set to go through last year but has been delayed due to the investigation.

Digital World is aiming to push the agreement past its Sept. 8 deadline. “As of now, Digital World is set to liquidate on that date, returning $300 million to investors, if the merger deal has not gone through,” the report says.

Apple asks Supreme Court to unwind App Store decision in Epic Games case

Apple will ask the Supreme Court to hear its challenge to a judge’s decision in an antitrust case brought by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games that would ask the tech giant to make changes to its App Store payment practices, Mike Scarcella reports for Reuters.

Scarcella writes: “Apple said in a court filing it will ask the justices to take up its appeal of a ruling on Friday by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that kept in place most of the order issued in 2021 by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.”

“The judge’s order said Apple could not prohibit developers from providing links and buttons to payment options in their apps that take consumers outside of the App Store - a step that could reduce sales commissions paid to Apple,” the report adds.

The appeals court in April affirmed a 2021 lower court decision that said Epic Games did not prove Apple was in violation of federal antitrust law because it did not allow third-party app markets to exist on its operating system. But the court also upheld a ruling saying Apple violated California competition laws because it forced app developers to use its payment processing system without allowing for alternatives.

The Center for Democracy and Technology convenes a discussion on civil rights and employment decision technologies at 2 p.m.

The Atlantic Council holds a discussion on international data flows Friday at 11:30 a.m.

