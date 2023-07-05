Schiff raised $8.1 million in previous quarter in Senate race in California

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that he raised $8.1 million for his Senate campaign during the second quarter of the year, an impressive haul that is likely to widen the fundraising advantage he has enjoyed over his rivals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Schiff appears to have benefited from his censure last month by the Republican-led House for pressing allegations during his tenure as House Intelligence Committee chairman that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. Schiff turned the censure vote — as well as an early failed censure effort — into a rallying cry for liberal donors to support his campaign.

Neither Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) nor Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Schiff’s two most prominent competitors, had announced second-quarter fundraising totals as of Wednesday morning.

As of the end of March — the end of the last quarterly reporting period — Schiff had nearly $24.7 million cash on hand, compared with about $9.5 million for Porter and about $1.2 million for Lee.

At the close of the second quarter, Schiff’s war chest had grown to more than $29.5 million, his campaign said.

None of the three leading candidates had filed reports with the Federal Election Commission as of Wednesday morning.

Polling has shown a tight race between Schiff and Porter, with Lee running behind. Under California election rules, the top two candidates in the March primary will advance to the November general election, regardless of party.

The congressman’s haul places him firmly in the upper echelon of fundraisers among Democratic Senate candidates.

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.) announced Wednesday that he had raised nearly $6.2 million during the first two months of his bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Allred said he also transferred another $2.4 million from his House campaign account.

Schiff’s campaign said the $8.1 million he raised was the most any Senate campaign has ever raised in the second quarter of a non-election year.

In the California fundraising chase, Schiff has benefited from a higher national profile than his competitors, as well as the endorsement of former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Schiff was the lead impeachment manager in then-President Donald Trump’s first Senate trial, on charges stemming from the withholding of military aid from Ukraine while Trump sought dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Schiff also served on the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

His campaign said that Schiff had more than 144,000 donors in the second quarter and that all but two percent of contributions were for $200 or less. The average contribution was $34, according to the campaign.

“With over $29.5 million cash on hand, the campaign continues to gain momentum and is best positioned to run an effective campaign as we get closer to the primary election,” Schiff’s campaign manager, Brad Elkins, said in a statement.

