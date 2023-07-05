Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, and happy Wednesday! We hope you had a great holiday weekend. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Today's edition: The Senate health committee unveiled a bipartisan discussion draft of a key emergency preparedness bill, but two sticking points remain. The Food and Drug Administration may soon grant traditional approval to an Alzheimer's drug this week, though it may take time for the medication to be more widely available. But first …

GOP-led states restricted gender-affirming care, extended postpartum coverage and targeted vaccine requirements

We’ve spent a lot of time in this newsletter looking at abortion restrictions in GOP-led states. But Republican state lawmakers have also taken up some of America’s other most complex social issues over the last six months.

Back in February, we previewed some of the early trends at the onset of this year’s legislative season, including restricting gender-affirming care for minors, extending the period in which new mothers can qualify for Medicaid coverage and changing the laws around vaccines.

As the 2023 legislative season comes to a close, we’re checking in to see how those GOP legislative priorities fared this year and highlighting some important things to watch as a slate of new laws take effect across the country. We’ll do a similar review of Democratic-led state houses next week.

Republicans restricted gender-affirming care for minors (and some adults)

Republican lawmakers focused intensively this year on children and teenagers seeking gender-affirming medical services, with at least 18 states passing legislation to ban or significantly limit transition care for minors. Those include Florida, Georgia and Iowa, according to tracking by the Movement Advancement Project.

Most of those laws criminalize doctors for providing gender-affirming care — which can include puberty blockers, hormone therapy and, in rare instances, surgery — to people under the age of 18. In a notable escalation in the fight, a handful of states approved restrictions that also extend to some adults, including in Missouri and Oklahoma.

Whether those restrictions will stand up in court remains to be seen. Last month, a judge in Arkansas struck down the state’s ban on gender-affirming care as unconstitutional, finding that the law violated the rights of doctors and discriminated against transgender people. The decision marks the first time a federal court has weighed in on the legality of such restrictions and follows rulings in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee blocking total or partial enforcement of their bans while challenges against them proceed.

A closer look: In his ruling, U.S. District Judge James Moody addressed several of the arguments conservative lawmakers and activists have used to support their bid to pass bans on gender-affirming care. That includes concerns that not enough is known about the long-term effects of transition care and that additional guardrails are necessary to protect minors — a line of thinking that has been adopted by a growing number of European countries in recent years.

“Transgender care is not experimental care,” Moody wrote, adding that decades of clinical experience and peer-reviewed scientific research demonstrates its effectiveness for treating gender dysphoria.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is also a 2024 GOP presidential candidate:

With my signature, Florida permanently prohibits genital mutilating surgical procedures and experimental puberty blockers for minors.



Minors given these procedures without their consent will now be able to recover damages for permanent injury or death caused by these medical… pic.twitter.com/yedpRgowPP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 17, 2023

GOP lawmakers extended postpartum coverage

Republican lawmakers in at least eight states voted to extend postpartum health coverage for Medicaid beneficiaries this session, in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion.

Montana, Texas and Utah are among the conservative-led states that passed legislation allowing low-income women to continue receiving Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program benefits for a full year after birth, instead of the 60 days required by federal law. Of the eight states, six still need to submit their Medicaid plans to federal officials for approval, while two others have applications pending before the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to tracking by KFF.

If approved, they would join 35 states and the District that have already extended the safety net program, with the goal of reducing the risk of pregnancy-related deaths and illnesses by ensuring continuous coverage for new mothers in the critical period after birth.

Notable: Bills that would have authorized a full year of Medicaid coverage after birth died in three GOP-led state legislatures this year: Idaho, Iowa and Arkansas — the latter of which has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anita Henderson, former president of the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics:

Red states targeted vaccine requirements, too

In a few states, Republicans changed immunization requirements, with legislation that was sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent vaccines.

In Texas: State lawmakers State lawmakers passed a measure banning local governments from requiring covid-related masks and vaccine mandates or business shutdowns.

In Idaho: Gov. Brad Little (R) Gov.(R) signed a bill prohibiting private and public employers from requiring coronavirus vaccines as a condition of employment, with some exceptions.

In North Dakota: The Legislative Assembly The Legislative Assembly gave the green light to legislation prohibiting hospitals from denying a person treatment based on their coronavirus vaccination status.

While a bulk of the vaccine laws that Republicans passed this year target coronavirus shots, some states took their legislation a step further by targeting immunization requirements generally. Here are a few:

In Utah : Republican Gov. Spencer Cox : Republican Gov. signed off on a bill in March barring employers, government entities and places of public accommodation from discriminating against an individual based on their immunization status.

In Wisconsin: Republicans Tony Evers’s administration to require middle-schoolers to be vaccinated against meningitis. : Republicans blocked an attempt by Democratic Gov.’s administration to require middle-schoolers to be vaccinated against meningitis.

Daybook

👀 What we’re watching during this short week

By Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, which would mark the first time such a clearance has been given to a therapy aimed at changing the course of the disease.

And on Friday, President Biden is slated to deliver remarks on what the White House is billing as a “health cost savings announcement.”

On the Hill

Key senators release bipartisan draft of emergency preparedness bill. But there are two outstanding issues.

The Senate HELP Committee’s leaders released a bipartisan discussion draft of legislation to reauthorize a sweeping law to prepare the country for the next public health threat.

The Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act was first signed into law in 2006, and its authorities will expire Sept. 30 if Congress doesn’t renew them. The draft unveiled Monday includes a pilot program to support state medical stockpiles and measures to improve the sharing of public health data.

Yet there are still two provisions the panel’s chairman and ranking Republican are tussling over. The leaders are seeking feedback on those measures, which were included in the draft with a line denoting they haven’t been agreed to.

Staffers for Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are seeking comment on a policy to require all products that have received support from the CDC or the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to be sold at the lowest price among Group of Seven countries.

Bill Cassidy (R-La.) are asking for feedback on a measure to extend and expand the priority review voucher program for medical countermeasures. The program speeds up FDA review of such products and is Staffers for Sen.(R-La.) are asking for feedback on a measure to extend and expand the priority review voucher program for medical countermeasures. The program speeds up FDA review of such products and is also slated to expire by October.

Comments on the draft are due to the committee by July 10.

Agency alert

What FDA’s full approval of an Alzheimer’s drug could mean

The FDA’s full approval of Leqembi is likely coming this week — and such a move would mean a raging debate over the medication will play out in real time.

In a clinical trial, the Alzheimer’s drug slowed cognitive decline by 27 percent over 18 months compared with a placebo. But skeptics note the drug’s effectiveness is limited and contend the medication can cause potentially dangerous brain swelling and bleeding.

This dynamic has led the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to toe a cautious line on Alzheimer’s drugs. But once a medication receives traditional FDA approval, Medicare will cover the drug more broadly — as long as physicians participate in registries to collect evidence about how the drugs work in the real world. The move has sparked a fierce battle between agency officials and advocacy groups.

Because of safety and logistical concerns, most Leqembi prescriptions are likely to be handled initially at academic medical centers experienced in treating Alzheimer’s patients, our colleague Laurie McGinley reports.

Such centers can more easily navigate the complex task of finding eligible patients and conducting follow-up tests. But even those facilities are scrambling to create safety procedures, find places for infusions and hire more specialists.

The implications: Many medical centers are unlikely to start using Leqembi until mid-fall or later, Laurie notes. Yet it’s also not clear whether there will be an immediate spike in demand, particularly as the drug requires a trip to an infusion center every other week.

In other health news

ICYMI over the holiday weekend …

The nonprofit group managing the national system for assigning organs to transplant patients issued a two-week extension yesterday to a major company at risk of losing access to its database. The extra time avoids, for now, a potential cutoff of the flow of lifesaving organs to dozens of transplant centers, The Post’s Nick Miroff and Lenny Bernstein report. The extra time avoids, for now, a potential cutoff of the flow of lifesaving organs to dozens of transplant centers, The Post’sandreport.

CMS released revised guidance detailing how Medicare will negotiate the price of prescription drugs for the first time amid a flurry of lawsuits from the industry. The The new rules unveiled Friday allow drug companies to publicly discuss the negotiation at their “discretion.”

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state’s near-total abortion ban doesn’t violate the state constitution. The court’s decision struck down the injunction blocking the abortion restrictions, but the ban doesn’t go into effect immediately, write Tom Davies and Arleigh Rodgers of the Associated Press. The court’s decision struck down the injunction blocking the abortion restrictions, but the ban doesn’t go into effect immediately, writeandof

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading!

