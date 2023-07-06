Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition, we’ll cover the Interior Department’s approval of the largest-ever offshore wind project in U.S. waters, and President Biden’s plans to tout clean-energy investments in South Carolina today. But first:

What the Supreme Court’s embrace of the ‘major questions doctrine’ means for Biden’s auto emissions rules

Now, emboldened conservative groups are converging on a legal strategy for blocking Biden’s ambitious climate rule for cars, one they believe will resonate with the high court. Yet liberal groups and environmental lawyers insist the rule is on solid legal ground.

The proposed rule from the Environmental Protection Agency would impose the strictest-ever limits on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicle tailpipes. It aims to ensure that two-thirds of new passenger cars sold in the United States are all-electric by 2032.

The conservative groups contend that Congress never empowered the EPA to set such a sweeping mandate. Their legal strategy rests on the “major questions doctrine,” which says Congress must explicitly authorize federal agencies to address matters of political or economic significance.

Once an obscure idea promoted on right-wing legal blogs, the major questions doctrine has recently found some acceptance within the walls of the Supreme Court. The conservative majority cited the doctrine both in the student loan case and a decision last summer that limited the EPA’s ability to reduce emissions from power plants.

“In this rule, the EPA is trying to force a huge shift in the vehicle fleet from internal combustion engine technology to electric vehicles,” said Steve Bradbury, distinguished fellow at the Heritage Foundation who served as general counsel at the Transportation Department during the Trump administration, which proposed rolling back the tailpipe rules.

“That shift comes with a number of trade-offs that you’d expect Congress to do itself, and not cede to the EPA,” Bradbury said. “I think the Supreme Court will see that is clearly the hallmark of a major question.”

The details

Public comments on the EPA proposal were due yesterday. The agency plans to issue a final regulation by spring, at which point lawsuits are likely.

Several conservative groups and politicians have already signaled they would challenge a final rule on the grounds that it violates the major questions doctrine. Many have cited the Supreme Court’s ruling last summer in the power plant case, West Virginia v. EPA.

Texas Public Policy Foundation wrote in a Western States Trucking Association and Construction Industry Air Quality Coalition : “In the recent landmark West Virginia v. EPA decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the EPA did not have the power to ‘substantially restructure the American energy market’ by regulation. … Yet that is exactly what the EPA seeks to do with these Tailpipe Rules.” Thewrote in a public comment on behalf of theand: “In the recent landmark West Virginia v. EPA decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the EPA did not have the power to ‘substantially restructure the American energy market’ by regulation. … Yet that is exactly what the EPA seeks to do with these Tailpipe Rules.”

Patrick Morrisey (R) similarly said in a West Virginia Attorney General(R) similarly said in a statement : “Again, the EPA, an agency comprised of unelected bureaucrats, is attempting to circumvent Congress.”

Republican-led states and conservative groups, including the Competitive Enterprise Institute, have already sued over the EPA’s earlier emissions standards for cars in model years 2024 through 2026. That litigation is pending at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

“This EPA rule attempts to transform an entire segment of the economy — the market for vehicles — by requiring the production of electric vehicles rather than internal combustion engines,” said Devin Watkins, an attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. “So we do believe that the major questions doctrine is applicable.”

Major questions about major questions

Some liberal groups say the major questions doctrine is not a legitimate legal theory rooted in Supreme Court precedent, but rather a recent invention that conservatives have cited to limit agencies’ authority.

West Virginia v. EPA last summer, and it The phrase “major questions doctrine” didn’t appear in a Supreme Court majority opinion untillast summer, and it was only used once by a federal judge before 2017.

Before that, the term was most prominently featured at the annual conference of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group.

Yet even if one assumes that the doctrine is legitimate, liberal groups say, the EPA rule should survive any legal challenges that rely on the theory. They contend the Clean Air Act has explicitly authorized the agency to set such rules for decades.

“This isn’t a major question. This is just the EPA fulfilling its statutory mandate to protect the public health and welfare,” said Will Dobbs-Allsopp, director of strategic initiatives at Governing for Impact, a left-leaning regulatory policy shop that filed public comments along with Evergreen Action, a climate advocacy group.

A ‘two-layer cake’

Environmental lawyers also argue the rule is less transformative than its critics claim.

On its own, the rule would not cause electric vehicles to account for two-thirds of new car sales by 2032, according to the EPA’s analysis.

Rather, that projection accounts for other major factors: rapidly rising consumer demand for EVs, supercharged by the EV tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Those two factors are like a two-layer cake, and the standards are just the icing on top,” said David Doniger, senior strategic director of the climate and clean energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Opponents of the rule “want to blame the entire cake on the standards, when they are responsible for just the icing,” he said. “But Congress didn’t bake the cake that way.”

Agency alert

Largest-ever wind project off U.S. shores gets a green light

The Interior Department yesterday approved a plan for the construction and operations of Ocean Wind 1 off southern New Jersey, marking the largest-ever offshore wind project the United States has approved, The Washington Post’s Kate Selig reports.

The project could power up to 500,000 homes with around 1,100 megawatts of clean energy, Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said in a news release. It represents “significant progress” toward the Biden administration’s goal of developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, the agency said.

Yet the project has faced opposition from Republicans and some local residents who argue the turbines could harm local tourism and marine wildlife. Cape May County, where several coastal communities will be able to see the turbines from the shore, recently voted to add two law firms to its team challenging the approvals and permits for the project.

Ocean Wind 1 is expected to begin onshore construction this fall and start commercial operations in 2025, according to Orsted, the Danish energy company developing the project. Construction has already begun on the other two offshore wind projects that have been approved by the administration: the Vineyard Wind 1 project off Massachusetts and the South Fork Wind project off Rhode Island and New York.

Pressure points

Biden to tout clean-energy manufacturing in South Carolina

President Biden today will visit South Carolina, where he will highlight how his economic vision is spurring clean-energy investments in the state, including a new partnership between the firms Enphase Energy and Flex.

The president will tour a facility in Springdale where Texas-based manufacturer Flex is making microinverters, which convert electricity generated by solar panels from direct current to alternating current that the power grid can use, for Enphase, a California-based company that designed the devices.

The partnership is expected to create up to 600 jobs in South Carolina and 1,800 nationwide, according to the White House. It comes as Biden and several top administration officials tour the country to tout his economic vision, which they are dubbing “Bidenomics.”

The president is also expected to announce today that companies have committed more than $500 billion in manufacturing and clean-energy investments in the United States since the start of his administration, largely because of his signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act.

Extreme events

Earth entering ‘uncharted territory’ as heat records shatter

In recent weeks and months, Earth has broken records for warming oceans, raging wildfires, low sea ice levels and scorching heat waves. The shattered records are causing scientists to sound the alarm over the dangers of climate change, and the likelihood that this year will be the planet’s hottest since record-keeping began, The Post’s Scott Dance reports.

North Atlantic temperatures are already nearing their typical annual peak, while record-low sea ice levels are appearing around Antarctica. Meanwhile, the planet experienced its warmest June on record, and Tuesday might have been Earth’s hottest day in at least 125,000 years.

“We have never seen anything like this before,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. “We are in uncharted territory.”

Scientists anticipated that El Niño, the climate pattern that reemerged last month, would bring higher temperatures to much of the globe. But the hot conditions are developing more quickly, and across more of the planet, than can be explained solely by El Niño, surprising some experts.

In the atmosphere

