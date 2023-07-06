Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: Iowa's Republican governor is calling lawmakers back for a special session to pass new abortion restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is decreasing funding to states for child vaccination programs. But first …

Ohio may vote on protecting abortion rights this year. More states are next.

In Ohio, abortion rights supporters are a major step closer to putting the issue before voters in November.

Advocates submitted more than 710,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office yesterday — meeting a critical deadline to attempt to get an amendment to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution on the ballot this year.

What happens in Ohio will be closely watched around the country. Activists in both red and blue states are crafting efforts to get voters to pass measures protecting abortion access during the 2024 election cycle and beyond.

This comes as appealing directly to voters has emerged as a key strategy of the abortion rights movement, which has few tools to circumvent state bans and restore abortion access in a post-Roe America. But the effort could soon get much more complicated in Ohio, where voters will decide next month whether to make it harder to amend the state constitution.

ALL EYES ON OHIO

Over the course of roughly 12 weeks, Ohio abortion supporters gathered nearly double the number of necessary signatures at places like grocery stores, religious centers, large concerts and festivals.

Now, the signatures must undergo a verification process. Advocates expressed confidence they’ll surpass the 413,000 valid signatures needed to put the question before voters, with a decision expected later this month.

On the other side, antiabortion leaders downplayed the amount of signatures gathered with Mike Gonidakis, the president of Ohio Right to Life, calling the performance “underwhelming.” A coalition of groups opposing the ballot measure has already mounted a counterattack and launched a multimillion ad buy this spring.

The details: The proposed ballot measure would guarantee the right to an abortion up The proposed ballot measure would guarantee the right to an abortion up until fetal viability, which is typically around 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy, at which point restrictions could be imposed. Since September, the courts have blocked a state ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks.

But Ohio has another critical election before the abortion question may potentially go before voters. And it could have a major impact on that effort.

On Aug. 8, voters will decide whether to require a 60 percent vote to pass constitutional amendments, instead of a simple majority.

In an interview, Lauren Beene, the executive director of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, acknowledged passage of the August measure would make the abortion rights effort more challenging. It’d mean more money, and a larger ad campaign.

But, she said, “I really believe that we would be able to get it over 60 percent if we needed to.”

LOOKING TO 2024

More abortion rights ballot measures are on their way next year.

In at least two conservative-leaning states — Florida and Missouri — advocates are pursuing ballot measures through citizen-led petitions, which is the strategy Ohio advocates used. And in two other states, Maryland and New York, Democratic-controlled legislatures referred the question of whether to enshrine abortion protections to state voters.

Other states are still exploring whether to launch such campaigns. In Oklahoma, a major effort from reproductive rights and justice groups isn’t likely to come in 2024, according to Tamya Cox-Touré, the executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma. But she said a future effort in 2025 or 2026 isn’t off the table.

Here’s the latest on the efforts already underway:

In Florida, abortion rights advocates have so far garnered more than 250,000 signatures to get the measure to the ballot. Nearly 900,000 signatures have to be certified by Feb. 1, and the campaign is aiming to be done with its collection effort by December, per Lauren Brenzel, the campaign director for Floridians Protecting Freedom.

In Missouri, advocates filed 11 different variations of proposed language for a ballot measure. But the effort is caught up in But the effort is caught up in multiple legal battles, and the state Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments in one such fight on July 18.

In New York, a major fundraising effort has begun. A coalition of civil and reproductive rights groups — with the support of prominent Democrats — last week pledged to raise and spend over $20 million to pass a ballot measure that includes protecting the right to an abortion.

In Maryland, plans for a campaign on the ballot measure are still forming. Karen J. Nelson, the head of Planned Parenthood of Maryland, said a team went out to Michigan last year to meet with activists who worked on the successful abortion rights campaign there.

Daybook

📅 The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide by today whether to grant full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi. That would mark a significant milestone for the new class of treatments, but it may take time before the medication is more available for patients.

Read more here on the debate over the drug — and what’s next — from our colleague Laurie McGinley.

State scan

Iowa’s GOP governor calls special session to pass new abortion limits

Another state could impose an abortion ban this year.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is calling state lawmakers back for a special session for the “sole purpose” of enacting new restrictions on abortion. The GOP-controlled legislature will convene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the governor announced yesterday.

Why now? The move comes after the state Supreme Court deadlocked last month on whether to grant a request from Reynolds to reinstate a 2018 law that would have banned the procedure in most cases after roughly six weeks.

“This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law,” Reynolds said in a statement.

Agency alert

Report: CDC to reduce funding for states’ child vaccination programs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decrease funding to states for childhood vaccination programs, KFF Health News reports, citing an agency email.

The cut amounts to a “significant change to your budget,” according to the email to immunization managers, which was sent June 27 and signed by two CDC officials.

The reduction comes from a federal immunization grant that totaled roughly $680 million in the latest year. Agency officials linked the decline in dollars to the debt ceiling deal recently struck by the Biden administration and Congress, reports Andy Miller, of KFF Health News. CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund told the news outlet that the “budgetary impact is still being worked out.”

Claire Hannan, the head of the Association of Immunization Managers, said that localities are reporting the cut amounts to roughly 10 percent or more of what they received in the previous year’s award. It’ll impact programs aimed at identifying communities vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

Industry Rx

Private Medicare plans offer few psychiatrists

Americans with private Medicare coverage may not be getting the mental health services they seek due to an inability to find a psychiatrist in their plan’s network, the New York Times reports. That’s according to a new study published yesterday in the journal Health Affairs.

By the numbers: Of the plans researchers reviewed, nearly two-thirds were narrow, with fewer than a quarter of available psychiatrists in-network. Networks offered under Obamacare or Medicaid managed care plans weren’t as restrictive and consisted of roughly 40 percent of the available psychiatrists.

More than half of the counties studied didn’t have a single psychiatrist participating in Medicare Advantage, which over half of all eligible Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in.

The view from insurers: The industry contends it aims to provide an array of mental health services. AHIP, the major insurers lobby, critiqued the Health Affairs study for not comparing the plans with traditional Medicare and not examining other types of mental health services, the NYT’s Reed Abelson writes.

The big picture: Trouble finding mental health treatment isn’t unique to Medicare Advantage. That’s partly due to increased demand but also because of a general scarcity of psychiatrists who are willing to accept insurance.

In other health news

The state of Nevada has with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic, the Associated Press reports. secured a $285 million settlement with Walgreens regarding the pharmacy chain’s role in the opioid epidemic,reports.

Moderna has begun the application process to get the FDA to sign off on its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, per Reuters’ s Leroy Leo. its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, per

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed a bill that would have blocked the state’s medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to minors. But the state’s Republican supermajority could override the veto, the AP’s Hannah Schoenbaum writes. from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to minorsBut the state’s Republican supermajority could override the veto, the AP’swrites.

