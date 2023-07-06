Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … What we're watching: Q2 fundraising numbers … AOC and Crenshaw: The psychedelics odd couple

In the agencies

What can Yellen achieve in China?

The Biden administration is sending another high-ranking emissary to China as relations between the countries continue to deteriorate — but don’t expect any breakthroughs.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen arrived in Beijing this morning, her first trip to China during President Biden’s term, which comes less than a month after Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing.

The “visit is part of a sequenced diplomatic offensive that began in November with a meeting between President Biden and [Chinese President Xi Jinping] at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and then was abruptly derailed earlier this year by the spectacle of a Chinese spy balloon drifting across the United States,” our colleague David Lynch writes. (Blinken was originally set to go to China in February but canceled his trip amid an uproar over a Chinese spy balloon discovered in U.S. airspace.)

“Yellen intends to elaborate on comments she made in an April speech about preserving healthy economic ties between the world’s two largest economies, even as national security considerations dominate relations, according to a senior Treasury official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail her plans.”

She will also be looking for insight into how Xi’s team is handling a slowdown in China’s economy.

But China hands said the most Yellen might be able to achieve is to prevent the relationships between the two countries from getting worse.

“Both sides are trying to prevent a downward spiral,” said David Dollar, a former Treasury Department emissary to China who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s John L. Thornton China Center, but there’s little expectation things will improve much.

“By now, it is clear that there will not be any reset or major thaw in U.S.-China relations in the coming months,” Ryan Hass, who served as National Security Council director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia during the Obama administration, wrote last week in Foreign Affairs. “Neither side will forgo competitive actions or reduce efforts to shore up defenses against the other.”

Republican criticism

Many Republicans have taken an increasingly hard line on China, and some of them criticized Yellen for traveling to China at all.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), the chairman of the House select committee created in January to scrutinize the Chinese Communist Party, criticized the Biden administration last month for engaging in “zombie” diplomacy.

Such engagement “almost always places the burden of ‘improving’ relations on the U.S. rather than demanding that Beijing adjust its malign behavior,” Gallagher wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal

He renewed such criticism on Wednesday. “After Secretary Blinken left Beijing with little to show for his trip, doubling down by sending additional Cabinet-level officials like Secretary Yellen only perpetuates this vicious cycle — we self-censor while the CCP takes full advantage,” Gallagher said in a statement to The Early.

“While dialogue is important, Secretary Yellen should not hold back on competitive actions like human rights sanctions and export controls on Huawei,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) said in a statement to The Early.

The Democratic view

Many Democrats have shown an increasing appetite for confronting China, too.

Two-thirds of House Democrats voted with Republicans in January to create Gallagher’s committee. Biden has kept former president Donald Trump’s China tariffs in place, and he warned that “if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), the top Democrat on the China committee, blamed China for much of the breakdown of the relationship between the two countries but also urged caution in dealing with China.

“We can’t be in a situation where we are somehow turning a blind eye to their behavior,” Krishnamoorthi told The Early. “And at the same time, we don’t want to engage in provocative action that could make the relationship more tense than it is right now.”

Krishnamoorthi urged Yellen to warn Beijing that lawmakers are ready to crack down on China economically over its persecution of the Uyghur ethnic minority, which the committee spotlighted in a March hearing.

“It’s in their best economic interest to end this genocide now,” he said. “And the longer it persists, I guarantee you there’ll be more and more repercussions.”

“Janet Yellen, in a way that perhaps few other people in the United States can do, can effectively go to Beijing and explain how their malign behavior translates into fewer dollars and cents — or renminbi — for their own economy at a time when they crucially need to boost their economic prospects,” he added.

Potential progress?

In a less-than-promising omen, Beijing on Monday announced new export controls on gallium and germanium, two elements used in semiconductors and other electronics.

Although Yellen’s visit is unlikely to produce breakthroughs, more incremental progress might be possible.

Blinken’s visit last month resulted in the establishment of a new working group to combat fentanyl trafficking. And Yellen might be able to make progress persuading China to provide relief to countries that are deeply indebted to Beijing, such as Sri Lanka and Zambia.

There’s unlikely to be a public announcement, “but it could actually be quite important for millions of people in countries that are really in difficult shape right now,” Dollar said.

What we're watching

On the campaign trail

First in The Early: The Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC and its sister nonprofit, House Majority Forward, together raised $26 million in the first half of the year — a haul Mike Smith, the group’s president, called “our strongest fundraising start to an off-year ever.”

The two groups raised $14.9 million in the first half of 2021 and $8 million in the first half of 2019.

The second quarter ended on Friday, and we’re watching as fundraising numbers trickle in ahead of the July 15 reporting deadline.

Trump’s joint fundraising committee — which raises money for his campaign and his leadership PAC — raised $35 million in the second quarter of this year, two Trump advisers told our colleague Maeve Reston on Wednesday. The total “speaks to his continuing dominance within the field of GOP contenders for president,” Maeve writes.

Neither Biden nor Trump’s rivals for Republican nominations have said how much their campaigns raised in the second quarter.

In the Palmetto State

Biden is heading to South Carolina, where he will give a speech laced with the White House’s new favorite slogan: “Bidenomics.”

Biden is set to visit the Flex plant in West Columbia, S.C., to discuss the partnership the company has struck with Enphase Energy, a clean energy company, that the White House says will create as many as 600 jobs. He’ll tout the investment that companies are making due to the climate law and other legislation he has signed.

At Mar-a-Lago

Waltine “Walt” Nauta, former president Donald Trump’s personal aide who was also indicted in the classified documents case, is set to be arraigned today before a federal judge in Florida. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

Nauta’s original June 27 court appearance was postponed until today after his D.C.-based lawyer, Stan Woodward, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres that Nauta had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney and thus could not tell Torres whether he would plead guilty or not guilty to the six charges against him.

Nauta’s arraignment comes after authorities unsealed additional parts of last year’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. The new version of the affidavit offers “a more granular account of how Nauta’s movement of boxes, caught on video, led investigators to suspect that Trump was trying to hide documents and mislead the Justice Department,” our colleague Devlin Barrett writes.

On the Hill

AOC and Crenshaw: The psychedelics odd couple

Our colleague Ben Terris is out this morning with a look at the bipartisan campaign — led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — to make it easier for scientists to study the therapeutic effects of psychedelics by “ending a long-standing federal policy prohibiting the government from spending public money on ‘any activity that promotes the legalization’ of certain drugs.” Here’s an excerpt:

There aren’t a lot of political issues that Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.), “the conservative former Navy SEAL, and Ocasio-Cortez, the democratic-socialist former bartender, agree on,” Ben writes. “But psychedelics is a rare topic that fires up grass-roots activists and big-money investors.”

“And yet, for all this agreement, it has so far proved difficult to pass any bills related to psychedelics. This is not — according to both Crenshaw’s and Ocasio-Cortez’s offices — because of some organized anti-psychedelics lobbying or big money lining up in opposition.”

“The psychedelics coalition is up against an even more common impediment to change: Washington’s fear of something new. Some politicians can’t help but tune out when it comes to drugs that have long been considered illicit in American law and culture.”

“Supporters of psychedelic drug legislation are banking on the fact that these drugs have proved to have a specific mind-bending quality to them, namely that they offer something for all sorts of constituencies. The coalition working on chipping away at the issue in Congress includes not just improbable allies such as Ocasio-Cortez and Crenshaw but also an eclectic group of activists and lobbyists, veterans and survivors of assault, tech bros and spiritualists, who travel to the Hill in hopes of opening minds. People such as Tom ‘One Who Rides His Horse East’ Rodgers.”

The Media

Former New York mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, are separating after nearly 30 years of marriage.

