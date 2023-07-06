Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. Sticking with Wednesday’s tennis theme: On this day in 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black tennis player to win a Wimbledon singles title. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea What’s interesting is what’s not in that Louisiana injunction One of the interesting things about a federal judge’s preliminary injunction barring some kinds of communications between the Biden administration and social media companies is the sizable list of exceptions, effectively an admission the body politic needs some immune response to at least some kinds of BS.

And that’s no small thing in a country that venerates the free-speech protections of the First Amendment, and in which the solution-to-bad-speech-is-more-speech mantra has survived an internet era that helps a lie travel ‘round the world while truth is pulling its boots on.

The tension between valuing freedom of speech and whether and how to protect a society from false or malevolent speech is worth a serious, good-faith debate. How do we apply laws against defamation, for instance? Should we put curbs on deliberately misleading ads? What kind? How? Enforced by whom? What about criminalizing the publication of personal photos of someone else without their consent?

Some context to start

Before we get into what the magistrate’s decision does not cover, let’s go to my colleague Cat Zakrzewski’s Wednesday piece for some context:

“The injunction came in response to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, who allege that government officials went too far in their efforts to encourage social media companies to address posts that they worried could contribute to vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic or upend elections,” Cat reported.

“The Donald Trump-appointed judge’s move could undo years of efforts to enhance coordination between the government and social media companies. For more than a decade, the federal government has attempted to work with social media companies to address criminal activity, including child sexual abuse images and terrorism,” Cat wrote.

Judge Terry A. Doughty prohibited contacts between a wide list of federal officials and agencies and tech companies, or with third-party organizations that either track attacks on election integrity or rebut public health misinformation, in a manner the magistrate said could infringe on “protected free speech.”

So what’s not included

The preliminary injunction explicitly excludes large categories of communications from the prohibitions. We won’t list them all, but here are some notable exemptions.

Some are obvious. Government may still inform tech companies of activity “involving criminal activity or criminal conspiracies.” Or “national security threats, extortion, or other threats posted on its platform.” OK, this is the “duh” category.

Or “criminal efforts to suppress voting, to provide illegal campaign contributions, of cyberattacks against election infrastructure, or foreign attempts to influence elections” or “informing social-media companies of postings intending to mislead voters about voting requirements and procedures.”

There are interesting elements here. If someone posts that vote-by-mail is rife with fraud, is that misleading people about voting procedures? What about falsely claiming an election was stolen from you using vote-by-mail?

But some are a little murkier.

“informing social-media companies of threats that threaten the public safety or security of the United States”

“exercising permissible public government speech promoting government policies or views on matters of public concern"

A few questions

You can probably see the problems. Does “threats that threaten the public safety” of the United States include spreading medical disinformation — “vaccines don’t save lives, hydroxychloroquine does” — in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic?

And what is “permissible public government speech?”

In another section, the judge enjoined the government from “taking any action such as urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner social-media companies to remove, delete, suppress, or reduce posted content” that is protected by the First Amendment.

Does that mean a White House press secretary can’t say from the briefing-room podium that YouTube or Twitter or Facebook should do a better job of enforcing their own internal guidelines for when to take down user-generated content? It looks that way.

(Ironically, my colleague Philip Bump noted Wednesday, the injunction itself seems to have a fair amount of misinformation.)

The foreign influence example

Caveat lector: I’m not a lawyer (and I was a wretched paralegal). But the language above seems to exempt government-to-tech communications about “foreign attempts to influence elections.”

So what happens if those attempts are taken up by Americans, turning an illegal foreign social-media campaign into what might otherwise be “protected free speech”?

Can the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Jen Easterly, who is otherwise not allowed to talk to social-media companies about taking down “protected free speech,” reach out to Twitter to press them to crack down on laundered foreign influence ops?

To be continued …

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Mercenary boss returns to Russia to collect money and guns

“Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin was in Russia on Thursday, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, raising further questions about the murky agreement under which Prigozhin avoided insurgency charges for a failed rebellion that posed a brazen challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority,” Robyn Dixon and Catherine Belton report.

Russia to close Finnish Consulate in St. Petersburg, expels diplomats

“The decision was announced just days before NATO heads of state and government gather in Vilnius, Lithuania, for the alliance’s annual summit, which is to be followed by a visit to Finland by President Biden. Moscow’s decision also follows by about a month Finland’s announcement that it would expel nine Russian diplomats,” Emily Rauhala and Natalia Abbakumova report.

U.S. truck makers reach deal to phase out polluting diesel big rigs

“Some of the country’s largest manufacturers of heavy trucks and engines have agreed to accept California’s plan to ban sales of new diesel big rigs by 2036 under a deal aimed in part at thwarting potential litigation and at maintaining a single national standard for truck pollution rules,” Timothy Puko reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Will China overtake the U.S. on AI? Probably not. Here’s why.

“China’s AI development lags far behind its Western counterparts in many sectors, analysts say. But there is one area where Beijing has gotten ahead of Washington, and that’s putting regulations on the AI industry,” Meaghan Tobin reports.

“Chinese authorities have been so proactive about regulating some uses of AI, especially those that allow the general public to create their own content, that compliance has become a major hurdle for the country’s companies.”

Tracing a tragedy: How hundreds of migrants drowned on Greece’s watch

“An investigation by The Washington Post also casts doubt on the other main claims by Greek officials and suggests that the deadliest Mediterranean shipwreck in years was a preventable tragedy,” Imogen Piper, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Claire Parker and Elinda Labropoulou report.

“Contrary to the coast guard account that the boat was making steady progress and determined to get to Italy, The Post found the boat’s speed fluctuated dramatically — in line with passenger recollections of engine problems — while circling back on its route.”

“Maritime rescue veterans and legal experts said Greek officials exploited indications that aid wasn’t wanted and failed in their obligation to launch an all-hands rescue effort as soon as the precarious boat was detected.”

AOC, Dan Crenshaw and the mellow struggle for psychedelic drug access

“There aren’t a lot of political issues that Crenshaw, the conservative former Navy SEAL, and Ocasio-Cortez, the democratic-socialist former bartender, agree on. But psychedelics is a rare topic that fires up grass-roots activists and big-money investors,” Ben Terris reports.

“And yet, for all this agreement, it has so far proved difficult to pass any bills related to psychedelics. This is not — according to both Crenshaw’s and Ocasio-Cortez’s offices — because of some organized anti-psychedelics lobbying or big money lining up in opposition. The psychedelics coalition is up against an even more common impediment to change: Washington’s fear of something new.”

… and beyond

The real reason Tesla is letting rival car companies use its EV charging stations

“Look into the business end of a sleek NACS charger, and the answer will be staring you in the face. The charger’s trio of bigger holes are for electricity. But the two smaller ones are data ports. Tesla famously uses cellular and WiFi to collect what one investigation called a ‘hoard’ of data about its cars and users, tracking everything from the efficiency of the braking system to how often drivers use the AC,” Adam Rogers writes for Insider.

“Now, by letting Ford and GM plug into its chargers, I think Tesla may be able to siphon off data from its rivals’ cars, too. That would not only give it a market advantage in the auto industry but would also supply the company with a lucrative stream of data it can commoditize and sell to others.”

A question for 2024 candidates: Why do you really want to be president?

“The question ‘Why are you running for president?’ will tell you everything you need to know about whether a candidate is fit for office. Are they running not to lose or are they running because they’d rather lose on their feet than win at the feet of scorched-earth politics?” Michael Starr Hopkins writes for the Hill.

“Rarely do we see a candidate who is perfectly fine with the idea of losing. One who recognizes that no one can fully comprehend or appreciate the burden that comes with becoming president of the United States. It’s a job that requires the self-awareness to acknowledge that anyone who craves the position should never have it.”

The Biden agenda

Biden meets with Swedish prime minister to bolster country’s bid to join NATO

“President Biden met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday in a show of support for Sweden to be allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ahead of next week’s high-profile summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

“Sweden’s bid to join the alliance has been blocked over objections from Turkey and Hungary. But Biden underscored the United States’ support for its membership at the White House alongside Kristersson.”

Biden approves largest wind project yet off U.S. shores

“The Biden administration gave a green light Wednesday to the largest-ever offshore wind project the U.S. has yet approved, paving the way for dozens of turbines that could eventually power hundreds of thousands of New Jersey homes,” Kate Selig reports.

What Americans think of recent SCOTUS decisions, visualized

“After a series of key setbacks for their side on affirmative action, gay weddings and student loan debt forgiveness, Democrats are again railing against the Supreme Court. They have lumped the decisions in with perhaps the court’s most unpopular and consequential adverse ruling in recent times: the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year,” Aaron Blake explains.

But unlike the decision that ended Americans' right to abortion, these most recent decisions are not as obviously unpopular with the American public. And indeed, some of them could even be understood as having popular support."

Hot on the left

Wisconsin governor uses veto powers to extend annual increases for public schools for the next four centuries

“Gov. Tony Evers, a former public school educator, used his broad partial veto authority this week to sign into law a new state budget that increases funding for public schools for the next four centuries,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Molly Beck and Jessie Opoien report.

“The surprise move will ensure districts' state-imposed limits on how much revenue they are allowed to raise will be increased by $325 per student each year until 2425, creating a permanent annual stream of new revenue for public schools and potentially curbing a key debate between Democrats and Republicans during each state budget-writing cycle.”

Hot on the right

Trump raises $35 million in second quarter, advisers say

“Former president Donald Trump’s joint fundraising committee raised $35 million in the second quarter of this year, according to two Trump advisers — a total that speaks to his continuing dominance within the field of GOP contenders for president,” Maeve Reston reports.

“The money was raised through his joint fundraising committee — dividing the cash that he raised between his official campaign and his leadership PAC, Save America, which he has used to pay some of his legal bills. The report detailing the amount that he raised and spent between April and June is not yet available from the Federal Election Commission.”

Today in Washington

At 12:50 p.m., Biden will tour Flex LTD in West Columbia, S.C.

Biden will deliver remarks on “Bidenomics” at 1:15 p.m.

At 2:20 p.m., Biden will depart West Columbia to return to the White House.

In closing

Willie Nelson got high on the roof — and other White House drug stories

“The Secret Service is investigating after cocaine was found Sunday at the White House. The white powder was found near an area where visitors to the West Wing leave their cellphones, three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, a discovery that caused a brief evacuation of the White House grounds,” Gillian Brockell reports.

“It wasn’t the first time, though, that an illegal drug had made it to the Executive Mansion. Here’s a brief history of drugs at the White House.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

