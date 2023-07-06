Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! I'll be enduring the extreme heat in Las Vegas this weekend to check out the NBA Summer League. Send news and cooling tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. A quick programming note: The newsletter will be off Friday but back Monday with a guest host.

Will Hurd wants to ride his AI platform into the White House

Former congressman Will Hurd (R-Tex.) holds a unique distinction in the 2024 presidential campaign: He’s the only candidate to feature a major platform on artificial intelligence.

As a member of Congress from 2015 to 2021, Hurd made technology and cybersecurity policy his calling card on Capitol Hill, including by pushing for a bipartisan national strategy on AI.

Now he’s betting that the transformational potential of the tools — and his plans to harness its benefits — will help him win the White House.

Hurd, who announced his long-shot presidential bid late last month, is one of only a few contenders to even mention AI on his campaign website, joining Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrats Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But he’s the only one to give the topic — typically relegated to the political sidelines during election season — near top billing on his site, joining past presidential candidates like Andrew Yang and former congressman John Delaney in trying to make it a winning campaign cause.

(Others, including President Biden and former president Donald Trump, have led administrations that took action on AI, but are not highlighting the issue on their sites.)

The Technology and Cybersecurity 202s spoke to Hurd last week to dig into his AI strategy, why he’s focusing on tech on the trail and other major topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

He says tech will be the key to ‘a new Cold War with China’

Hurd said he’s leaning into tech issues on the trail because they will have significant impact for voters, especially if the U.S. cannot keep pace with China on the development of tools like AI.

“In this new Cold War … the winner is going to be decided on a technology battlefield — who is going to master a number of advanced technologies, 5G, AI, quantum,” he said. “That's … why these issues are important, because this is going to impact every American's quality of life.”

And he said it’s important to make that connection to voters. “We get in these wonky conversations of these technologies, but we [have] got to explain why it matters,” he said.

He supports requiring licenses for some AI models

Hurd backed a concept recently floated by Microsoft and OpenAI to require that companies obtain licenses to deploy certain types of AI, such as for critical infrastructure or for the large language models that power generative AI tools like ChatGPT.

“The three of us can’t go build a nuclear power plant without getting some permit. … We can’t even do a parking lot without getting a permit,” he told my colleague Tim Starks and me, adding that the National Institute of Standards and Technology could oversee licensing.

Hurd said another major plank of his AI agenda would be ensuring that the tools are covered under existing laws, such as civil rights protections, and preparing the U.S. workforce.

“The federal government needs to be setting and explaining the kinds of skill sets our kids need to be getting in school so that they're ready to take on this challenge,” he said.

He declined to call for a TikTok ban

Hurd has accused TikTok of posing a national security threat, but he declined to call for the app to be banned and said instead that Congress should weigh in more broadly on Chinese tech.

“We should have reciprocity with the Chinese. If an American company can't do something in China, then why are we allowing a Chinese company to do it here?” he said.

He added, “I would like to not get to a point where you have to ban something if you can work things out, but I don't think the Chinese are going to change their policy to allow American companies to operate … and this is something that Congress should be evaluating.”

He shares concerns about kids on social media

Hurd declined to comment on the new law in Texas, which he represented in Congress, banning kids from accessing social media without parental concern. But he shares the underlying concerns.

“Knowing what we know about social media now, we probably would have made a few different decisions from a regulatory perspective when it first started,” Hurd said, referencing Section 230, the law that shields digital services from lawsuits for hosting and moderating user content.

You may not hear him decrying social media ‘censorship’

Unlike Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the two top contenders for the GOP nomination, Hurd has shied away from bashing tech companies over allegations of “censorship.” And last year in a live interview with Cat Zakrzewski, he even defended platforms’ right to ban Trump.

The remarks stand in sharp contrast to the rhetoric coming from his Republican rivals and even officials in his own state who passed a law banning tech companies from censoring viewpoints.

Asked whether the government should play a role in combating “censorship” by tech companies — a phrase not mentioned once on his campaign website — Hurd again defended social media platforms’ ability to enforce their own rules.

“They should be enforcing … their own terms of service, period, full stop, and the federal government shouldn’t be telling a company how to enforce their own terms of service,” he said.

State Dept. cancels meetings with Facebook following ‘censorship’ ruling

The State Department canceled a Wednesday meeting with Facebook to discuss 2024 election preparations and hacking threats, following a judge’s decision this week to impose limits on the Biden administration’s communications with tech firms, our colleagues Will Oremus, Joseph Menn, Cat Zakrzewski and Naomi Nix report, citing a person at the company.

They write: “State Department officials said all future meetings, which had been held monthly, have been ‘canceled pending further guidance,’ said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve working relationships.”

“Waiting to see if CISA cancels tomorrow,” the person added in reference to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The development comes following a Tuesday decision from a Trump-appointed judge that sided with a view alleging the Biden administration colluded with technology firms to suppress First Amendment rights online.

The judge “issued a preliminary injunction that prohibits several federal agencies and their employees” from meeting with social media platforms “for the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech,” our colleagues write. The Justice Department on Wednesday evening filed a notice saying it would appeal the ruling.

Canadian government drops advertising on Facebook, Instagram as Meta aims to block news

Canada’s government will block advertising on Facebook and Instagram in response to Meta’s decision to begin blocking access to news content in the country, the Associated Press reports.

“Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government’s decision at a news conference,” the AP writes. The move follows passage of the Online News Act that would require tech companies to pay media publishers for their content. Meta then followed with its intent to end support of Canadian news content on its platforms.

The bill is “flawed legislation that ignores the realities of how our platforms work,” and that the company does not collect links to news content to show on their social platforms, a Meta spokesperson said.

Google also intends to block Canadian news once the bill takes effect in six months, the report adds.

Meta recently threatened to pull news content in California over similar legislative efforts to better compensate news publishers. The company made similar threats last year with a federal bill that would have allowed news publishers to bargain collectively for compensation from tech giants.

China’s export curbs ‘just the start,’ former Beijing trade representative says

Former Chinese vice commerce minister Wei Jianguo said that Beijing’s export curbs against rare earth metals needed for semiconductor manufacturing are “just the start,” Reuters reports.

China this week announced restrictions on gallium and germanium, key metals needed for computer chips and a range of other technologies, including satellites and communication devices. The move comes as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen touches down in China in a bid to strengthen relations amid fierce tech competition between the two nations.

“If restrictions targeting China's high-technology sector continue then countermeasures will escalate,” Wei told China Daily, calling Beijing’s decision a “well-thought-out heavy punch” and “just a start,” according to the report.

The United States since October has levied export controls that aim to stifle China’s access to AI chips and other cutting-edge hardware. But the measures are “not targeted at any specific country,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

The likelihood of China retaliating against Western chip curbs has been a flash point for months as the United States seeks to strengthen its domestic chipmaking base and prevent China from accessing key technologies allegedly used for military purposes.

Daybook

The Center for the National Interest convenes a discussion on the perils and promises of AI at 11 a.m.

The Atlantic Council holds a discussion on international data flows tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

Before you log off

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

