Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: June jobs report … Have you heard the one about the President Biden’s age? … Inside the dispute between a House Democrat and Ken Cuccinelli … Biden administration proposes limit on skimpy health-insurance plans … Prosecutors in Trump classified documents case are facing threats … but first …

The campaign

The next big abortion battle

Five questions for … Lauren Blauvelt: Supporters of a proposed ballot measure to add abortion rights protections to Ohio’s constitution submitted more than 700,000 signatures on Wednesday, of which 413,446 must be valid for it to make the ballot in November. It’s the only abortion-related measure that could come before voters this year.

Advertisement

There’s another hurdle that advocates are facing first, though: an Aug. 8 special election on a ballot measure that would change the threshold for passing ballot measures in the state from a majority to 60 percent, making it harder to pass the abortion rights initiative.

We talked with Blauvelt, the vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, one of the groups working to pass the abortion rights initiative, about her strategy. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Michigan passed a ballot measure in November adding abortion rights to the state constitution. Kansas defeated a ballot measure that would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution. How much harder is the former than the latter?

Advertisement

Blauvelt: It is harder to get a “yes” vote. The onus is really on us to communicate effectively with Ohio voters and make sure that our amendment language is clear. But we know already that the opposition is going to be working hard to use misinformation.

The Early: What’s your strategy for defeating the Aug. 8 ballot measure?

Blauvelt: Making sure people know about the election. Once we talk to voters and they understand that their lawmakers were really trying to kind of pull one over on them, to hide this important decision in a special election in a month that they’re not used to voting, they are motivated to vote. So it's about connecting with voters on the doors, on the phone, through mail and TV, of course. It is a full-spectrum campaign to reach our voters, especially voters who are already excited to be able to vote to protect reproductive freedom in November.

Advertisement

The Early: How much harder will it be in November if the Aug. 8 ballot measure passes?

Blauvelt: It will be harder. Sixty percent is a very high threshold. It would give 40 percent of Ohioans the power to make this decision for the majority. So winning in August is critical. However, we are not giving up [if the Aug. 8 ballot measure passes]. We will need more investment, certainly. It will change the calculation, it will change the budget, but it will not change our energy and our drive and motivation to protect reproductive freedom for Ohioans. The decision is the same. The cost to reach every voter will change.

The Early: Michigan is considered a more liberal state than Ohio, but fewer than 57 percent of Michigan voters supported the abortion rights ballot measure there last year. Why do you think a ballot measure can pass in Ohio even if there's a 60 percent threshold?

Advertisement

Blauvelt: If we are not successful [in August], then Ohio voters are going to have a different story going into November and different motivation — understanding that they will have to work harder for their vote to matter. Our job will be to include that message, along with turnout along with our general messaging. So it [would] be much harder, but it is very possible.

The Early: The ballot measure campaign is nonpartisan, but the last major liberal victory in Ohio was Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown's reelection in 2018. Are there any lessons that you drew from his reelection campaign about how to win in Ohio?

Blauvelt: Winning in Ohio takes investment. It takes the resources to reach all of our citizens that live in major cities and small industrial towns and smaller towns and rural areas and Appalachia, where I'm from, and farming communities too. Understanding that all of those communities are very different — that's something that Sen. Brown has always been tremendous at. Reproductive freedom is important everywhere, but access is limited based on where you are, and it's important that we're able to get the message out to everyone.

What we're watching

In the economy

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the June jobs report today, which is predicted to show “the 30th continuous month of vigorous job gains, with economists forecasting 225,000 jobs created,” per our colleagues Lauren Kaori Gurley and Abha Bhattarai. “After months of cooling down, the U.S. labor market continues to show signs of strength, similar to the era before the pandemic, pushing off recession fears that dominated the early half of 2023.”

At the White House

President Biden has approved the provision of U.S. cluster munitions for Ukraine, with drawdown of the weapons from Defense Department stocks due to be announced Friday. The decision bypasses a U.S. law prohibiting the production, use or transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than 1 percent in order to supply Ukraine with the weapons, particularly the M864 artillery shell.

Advertisement

The weapons would replenish Ukraine’s dwindling supply of non-cluster howitzer shells but also put the administration out of step with its allies, who have joined a convention banning their use as inhumane and indiscriminate. The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not parties to the convention.

At the White House

Have you heard the one about the President Biden’s age?

Our colleagues Matt Viser and Adriana Usero take a look at how 80-year-old Joe Biden, the country’s oldest president, went from being defensive about his age and mental sharpness to embracing questions about them, arguing that with age comes wisdom, as well as humor. Here’s an excerpt:

“To follow the arc of Biden is to follow a man talking about his age in different ways as he enters the different stations of life,” Matt and Adriana write. “As he begins his ninth decade — when he is already the oldest president in history, with many voters voicing concern about a president who would be 86 at the end of a second term — Biden has increasingly attempted to suggest that he is not the butt of the joke — he is in on it.”

Advertisement

“He has jokingly listed his age as ‘a little under 103’ or ‘198 years old’ or — apparently when feeling spry — ‘34 years old.’ He claims he graduated high school ‘300 years ago,’ or to have had a ‘career of 280 years.’ He’s been buddies with the Founding Fathers.”

“I believe in the First Amendment — not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it,” he said at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association in April.

“The lightheartedness is a new approach for Biden, who during his 2020 campaign could grow prickly over questions about his age,” Matt and Adriana write.

“When reporters asked him if he would release his medical records, he brusquely rebuffed the question. ‘Why, you want to wrestle?’ he demanded.”

“During an event in Iowa, a farmer bluntly questioned his age, telling the then-77-year-old candidate, ‘I’m 83, and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did 30 years ago.’”

“I’m not sedentary,” Biden said, growing angry. “You want to check my shape, man, let’s do push-ups together here, man. Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test. Okay?”

On the Hill

Inside the dispute between a House Democrat and Ken Cuccinelli

First in The Early: Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee’s oversight subcommittee, has some questions for Ken Cuccinelli — and she’s asking Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating Trump, to get involved.

Torres is concerned Cuccinelli, who served as the acting No. 2 official at the Department of Homeland Security at the end of the Trump administration, has misled Congress about a phone call that he may or may not have had with Trump on Dec. 31, 2020. So she sent Smith a letter last week asking him “to consider investigating whether Mr. Cuccinelli made a false representation to, or concealed facts from, Congress in violation of federal criminal law.”

The details of the dispute are a little hard to follow, so bear with us.

It stems from a House Administration Committee hearing on April 27. Torres asked Cuccinelli during the hearing about a call that Richard Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general at the end of the Trump administration, described under oath to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. According to Donoghue, Trump called Cuccinelli and asked whether the Department of Homeland Security was able to seizing voting machines. Cuccinelli told Trump it was impossible, according to Donoghue.

Advertisement

When Torres asked about the call during the hearing, Cuccinelli confirmed that Trump had asked him whether the department could seize voting machines but said he didn’t recall the call Donoghue described. (Cuccinelli previously told Jan. 6 committee investigators the same thing.)

Torres wasn’t satisfied with Cuccinelli’s answer and followed up by sending him a letter on May 31 asking him to meet with committee staffers to discuss why his testimony and Donoghue’s didn’t line up. Cuccinelli acknowledged receiving the letter in another hearing the next week but said he stood by his earlier testimony. He wrote in a text to The Early on Thursday that he still did.

Unfortunately for Torres, there’s not much she can do to learn more about the disputed call beyond asking Smith to investigate. House Democrats are in the minority, giving them no leverage to compel answers from Cuccinelli or anyone else.

At the White House

Biden administration proposes limit on skimpy health-insurance plans

NEW: The White House is expected to announce this afternoon “proposed rules that would constrain use of skimpy health plans that former president Donald Trump touted during his administration as an affordable means of insurance — and that Democrats, including President Biden, have derided for years as junk.,” per our colleague Amy Goldstein.

Advertisement

“When they were created, the short-term plans were intended as a bridge for consumers who found themselves in a difficult moment, such as experiencing a brief gap between jobs that provide health benefits. The Obama administration limited the plans’ duration to three months.”

“The current administration’s proposed rules would not revert exactly to the Obama-era version — but would be close. Consumers could buy a short-term plan for three months and could extend for a fourth month, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters before the announcement. The officials said the proposal will be open to public comments and probably will reach a final form later this year.”

In the states

Prosecutors in Trump classified documents case are facing threats

Rising threats: “Individual prosecutors involved in the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump are facing substantial harassment and threats online and elsewhere,” extremism experts and a government official familiar with the matter told our colleagues Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett.

“Far-right Trump supporters are posting the names of prosecutors and government workers online and yelling them at demonstrations, threatening them and sometimes revealing details about their personal lives, the experts said.”

“At the Justice Department, officials have responded by trying to keep the names of prosecutors and agents working the Trump cases from becoming public in official documents, congressional hearings and less formal conversations about the case.”

“That’s a tricky task, given that prosecutors’ names are listed in public court filings, and their names and information about witnesses are accessible to Trump as a defendant in the case.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has 24 hours to respond

Be sure to always center your health and well-being as we fight to save democracy and humanity.



3 reps of 405 and I'm ready to go! 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/RSebNiXGDV — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) July 6, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

Gift this article Gift Article