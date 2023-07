An exclusive circle of wealthy, powerful Americans is in the spotlight after a New York Times report showed how Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has benefited from being a member.

The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, an Alexandria, Va.-based nonprofit organization, has counted the justice as a member for three decades. The New York Times reported that he has called it “a home to Virginia and me,” referring to his wife, and said it “has allowed me to see my dreams come true.”