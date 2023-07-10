Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The House GOP’s effort to rip the lid off what it sees as the “weaponization” of the American government hasn’t exactly gone well. The theories remain thinly constructed. The allegations have often gone well beyond the available evidence or even been contradicted by it. Conservative grumbling about the work product began early on.

The good news is that, to the extent this is a good-faith effort to root out examples of the government being turned against political adversaries, there remain some great and still-unexplored targets dating back just a few years — from the Trump administration.

On Friday came merely the latest evidence of Donald Trump’s possibly wielding the levers of the government against his foes. The New York Times reported that Trump’s former White House chief of staff John Kelly said in a sworn statement that Trump had floated having the IRS investigate two key figures in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were best known for exchanging anti-Trump text messages while the Russia probe was unfolding. This, of course, was hailed by Trump and his allies as being proof positive that the Russia investigation was politically motivated — the original “weaponization” of the government against Trump.

But neither the Justice Department inspector general nor special counsel John Durham found evidence that these private sentiments amounted to politically tainting the investigation.

Inspectoral General Michael Horowitz found no evidence “that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions” to open the investigations (while finding many other problems). Durham’s probe was repeatedly hailed by Trump. But rather than citing political bias, Durham cited “a serious lack of analytical rigor” and “confirmation bias,” while noting that the latter is a “common human tendency” that is “mostly unintentional.”

What we instead have with regard to Strzok and Page is arguably even more compelling evidence that Trump wanted to weaponize the federal government — against them. Indeed, unlike the Russia probes, it’s difficult to understand this as having to do with anything but a political vendetta. (We stand waiting for evidence that Trump had some inside knowledge of alleged tax misdeeds by either Strzok or Page.)

This is a significant legal matter, given it’s illegal for a president to either “directly or indirectly” request an IRS audit. We don’t know yet whether Trump’s actions amounted to that; he made a habit of suggesting such things rather than ordering them. But it would sure seem worth digging into, given that his former chief of staff has now said this in a sworn statement and that there is other evidence of Trump wanting to turn the IRS and Justice Department against his foes (which we’ll get to).

It’s a situation that epitomizes the selectiveness of the GOP’s “weaponization” crusade. For years, Republicans have decried the weaponization of the government. Since winning back the House, they’ve launched investigations. But even as their theories have failed to come to fruition, on the flip side, we have continued to learn more about how Trump at the very least sought to wield the levers of power for his political ends.

To wit:

This is a necessarily incomplete list. It doesn’t include, for example, Trump’s pardoning of political allies at a historic rate. This was his prerogative as president, but it certainly plays into the idea that Trump intended to wield the government for political benefit.

Some of these instances have also been investigated to some extent, and they might not necessarily involve criminality. Trump certainly benefited from being insulated from criminal consequences as president.

But the picture that is crystal clear is one of Trump, at the very least, wanting to weaponize the government against his foes.

“He was always telling me that we need to use the FBI and IRS to go after people,” Kelly told the Times last year, adding that “it was constant and obsessive and is just what he’s claiming is being done to him now.”

In addition to Kelly, we have Berman, Barr and Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton all pointing to Trump’s own sins on this front.

Congressional Republicans give away the game when the committee charged with rooting out such official, political misdeeds deem them unworthy of investigation — or even opprobrium.

