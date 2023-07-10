Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning! Did you miss us? We're back with our regular five-day schedule. Today's edition: Why a quote attributed to former HHS Secretary Tom Price was retracted. The federal health department has a $9 billion plan to repay hospitals enrolled in the federal drug discount program. But first …

On tap for Congress: Emergency preparedness and community health centers

Congress is back. And there’s only three weeks before lawmakers head home again for August recess.

That’s making K Street nervous. The clock is ticking on the reauthorization of key health programs expiring at the end of September, such as a sweeping emergency preparedness law, billions of dollars for community health centers and an array of other programs.

This morning, we’re taking a look at the status of two major items on lawmakers’ to-do list.

Emergency prep

Bolstering the nation’s defenses has taken on even more importance since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act was first signed into law in 2006 and has broad implications for the federal health department’s preparedness and response activities. Its authorities will expire Sept. 30 if Congress doesn’t renew them.

Here’s where that effort stands:

In the House: Republicans and Democrats in the Energy and Commerce Committee are feuding over whether policies aimed at addressing the country’s drug shortages belong in PAHPA.

Several prominent Democrats — such as Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), the panel’s ranking member — are pushing for the GOP to agree to include several drug shortage measures in the emergency preparedness bill, arguing it’s the natural place for such a policy.

“It’s entirely frustrating,” Rep. Kathy Castor (Fla.), the ranking Democrat on the panel’s oversight subcommittee, said of Republicans’ position.

On the other side, top GOP lawmakers, such as panel Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), argue policies related to drug shortages are outside the scope of reauthorizing PAHPA.

“Staying focused on the policies that are under the existing framework is the best way forward to see a bill signed into law before September 30th,” a GOP committee aide said in a statement.

👀 One thing we’re watching: Several people familiar with the matter said there could be a health subcommittee markup this week on PAHPA and other measures. We’re watching to see if the Republican majority notices such a markup in the next day or two. Politico first reported the news.

Meanwhile … in the Senate: Comments are due today on a bipartisan discussion draft released last week. But the legislation from Senate HELP Committee leaders has its own partisan hang-ups.

Staffers for Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are seeking feedback on a policy to require all products that have received support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to be sold at the lowest price among Group of Seven countries. It’s hard to imagine enough Senate Republicans going along with such a proposal.

Meanwhile, staffers for Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), the panel’s ranking Republican, are asking for comment on a proposal to extend and expand the priority review voucher program for medical countermeasures. The program speeds up FDA review of such products and is slated to also expire by October.

Cash for health centers

The House is much further along here than the Senate.

At issue is a pot of money comprising roughly 70 percent of federal dollars for community health centers, which provide care to some of the nation’s most vulnerable. The noncontroversial provision was originally included in the Affordable Care Act, and the latest funding extension expires Sept. 30.

In the House: The Energy and Commerce Committee advanced a wide-ranging bipartisan bill in late May that included a 5 percent bump in funding for health centers for the next two years. That amounts to $4.2 billion per year.

But the Senate hasn’t put out a bipartisan plan. Sanders this spring pitched an infusion of cash far above what House Energy and Commerce lawmakers advanced: $130 billion over five years. Cassidy was critical that the idea could have traction, saying last month that the likelihood of “successfully vetting and operationalizing” ways of paying for such a large increase by the beginning of August recess is “slim.”

Multiple advocates in the community health space told The Health 202 that the uncertain funding environment could soon have repercussions.

“It will only get more difficult for health centers to plan for how best to meet their patients’ needs as the deadline approaches,” per Joe Dunn, a senior vice president at the National Association of Community Health Centers.

A spokesperson for the Health Resources and Services Administration said the agency doesn’t anticipate having the same flexibility it previously had to make up for any lapsed funding if Congress doesn’t renew the program before the deadline. This is in part due to increased costs, the uncertainty around fiscal 2024 discretionary appropriations and more.

“Even if HRSA is able to provide some limited month to month resources for a short period of time, health center grantees have shared significant concerns about the impacts of the uncertainty, especially with respect to staff retention,” per the spokesperson.

Agency alert

How HHS is proposing to repay 340B hospitals

The federal health department has released its plan for how to compensate hospitals enrolled in a federal drug discount program after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against a policy that led to years of underpayments.

The details: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is proposing to make a one-time lump-sum payment totaling $9 billion to the roughly 1,600 hospitals participating in the 340B program. The program is aimed at letting health facilities serving low-income patients purchase discounted drugs.

The agency said it plans to maintain budget neutrality under the proposal. That basically means that CMS wants to pay for the remedy by proposing a 0.5 percent reduction for non-drug items and services starting in 2025. This would last for roughly 16 years.

The view from hospitals: America’s Essential Hospitals, which represents hospitals serving low-income and uninsured patients, said it was pleased with the lump-sum payments but expressed concern over the budget neutrality proposal, arguing it “unnecessarily blunts the impact of the remedy.”

State scan

On tap this week: Iowa Republicans are seeking a ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly six weeks, according to the text of a proposed bill released Friday afternoon. The legislation includes exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities and medical emergencies.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) called the GOP-controlled legislature back for a special session for the “sole purpose” of enacting new restrictions on abortion. The session begins tomorrow morning.

The timing: The move comes after the state Supreme Court deadlocked last month on whether to grant a request from Reynolds to reinstate a 2018 law that would have banned the procedure in most cases after roughly six weeks.

In other state news …

In Wisconsin: A lawsuit to invalidate a 19th century-era abortion law may proceed, a Dane County judge said in an Molly Beck reports for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A lawsuit to invalidate a 19th century-era abortion law may proceed, a Dane County judge said in an order that indicated she didn’t believe the law in question bans consensual abortions until fetal viability, typically viewed as around 22 to 24 weeks,reports for the

In Tennessee: that a ban on gender-affirming care for minors can go into effect for now — the first instance of a federal court allowing a ban of this kind to proceed after similar laws were blocked in other states, The Post’s Tamia Fowlkes writes. An appeals court ruled Saturday that a ban on gender-affirming care for minors can go into effect for now — the first instance of a federal court allowing a ban of this kind to proceed after similar laws were blocked in other states, The Post’swrites.

Daybook

📅 Did we mention Congress is back? The Senate is in today; the House convenes tomorrow. Here’s what’s going on this week:

On Tuesday: The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic will hold a hearing on whether federal officials downplayed the lab leak hypothesis; the House Rules Committee will meet on the National Defense Authorization Act, and some lawmakers have proposed abortion-related amendments.

Senate Appropriations Committee the Special Diabetes Program; a Senate HELP subcommittee will On the other side of the Capitol, the will discuss the Special Diabetes Program; awill convene a hearing on the impact of antimicrobial resistance.

On Wednesday: A House Homeland Security subcommittee will hold a hearing on the trafficking of illicit fentanyl into the country.

On Thursday: The House Small Business Committee will discuss a federal inspector general’s report on fraud in pandemic aid programs.

In other health news

House Republicans are claiming that the Biden administration allegedly failed to correctly reappoint over a dozen top-ranking leaders of the National Institutes of Health, arguing it raises questions about the legality of federal grants doled out over the year . The Biden administration is rebutting the accusation it ran afoul of the law, CBS News ’s Catherine Herridge and Alexander Tin report. . The Biden administration is rebutting the accusation it ran afoul of the law,’sandreport.

Sales of the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi could be slow at first due to logistical requirements, but pick up next year, according to analysts. The Food and Drug Administration granted traditional approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi last week, CNBC ’s Annika Kim Constantino writes. Thegranted traditional approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi last week,’swrites.

ICYMI: The Biden administration Amy Goldstein. The Biden administration released its proposal Friday to constrain short-term health plans touted by Trump and derided for years by Democrats as junk, per The Post’s

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

