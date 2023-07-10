Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Biden’s big NATO meeting … Republican Sam Brown enters Nevada Senate race … What we’re watching: Hearings on LIV-PGA Tour merger and FBI … but first …

On the Hill

Congress returns with lots to do but little time to do it

Lawmakers return to Washington this week, kicking off a three-week legislative sprint before they return to their states and districts for the August recess. The Senate is back today and the House convenes on Tuesday.

At the top of the agenda: making progress on the annual spending bills that Congress must pass by Sept. 30 to avert a government shutdown.

While the deadline is still nearly three months away, Congress doesn’t have as much time as it might seem.

Lawmakers are set to head home again on July 28. When they return after Labor Day, they’ll have four weeks to hash out an agreement to put in place the spending cuts President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to in theory as part of the debt ceiling deal in May.

Failure would mean a government shutdown even though McCarthy and Biden attempted to put in place a system to incentivize avoiding one by triggering automatic spending cuts at the start of the year. But it’s unclear if those incentives will prove strong enough.

Congress will also be hustling over the next few weeks to pass the annual defense policy bill, which the House is set to take up on Wednesday.

The House Armed Services Committee voted it out of committee on a 58-1 vote, and the Senate Armed Services Committee did the same on a 24-1 vote. But the overwhelming bipartisan votes don’t mean there won’t be partisan or intraparty battles on the House floor this week.

More than 1,000 amendments have been filed, including ones dealing with abortion in the military, diversity programs, the origins of the coronavirus, guns and on many more political and cultural topics. Not all of them will get a vote, but Republican leaders will be under pressure to allow votes on some of the contentious offerings.

Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, voted for the bill in committee.

“However, I am worried about the extreme right-wing amendments that have been filed, specifically those related to abortion, guns, the border, and social policy and equity issues,” Smith said in a statement to The Early. “We’ll just have to wait and see what amendments are made in order when the bill is debated on the House floor.”

“Depending on which amendments pass, I will make an evaluation on whether I support the final bill,” he added.

Here are a few other things to watch this week …

Republicans introduce election bill

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) is set to unveil House Republicans’ new election legislation this afternoon. Republicans are calling the bill — the American Confidence in Elections Act — the “most conservative election bill to be seriously considered in the House in a generation.”

The bill is an updated version of legislation Republicans introduced last year — but it has a real shot at passing now that Republicans control the House.

Among the changes in the new version: The bill would nullify an executive order Biden signed that was meant to make voting easier and bar federal agencies from helping to register or mobilize voters.

It would also make a number of changes to voting in D.C., including requiring photo identification to vote and prohibiting ranked-choice voting and same-day registration.

Democrats decried the legislation and its impact on D.C. during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing last month.

“This hearing, and the entire ACE Act, is about giving Republicans a platform to impose extreme restrictions on voters across this country,” Rep. Joseph Morelle (N.Y.), the top Democrat on the Administration Committee, said during the hearing.

Confirmation battles continue

The Senate still has not confirmed Julie Su more than four months after Biden nominated her to succeed Marty Walsh as labor secretary. Three key senators have yet announce their position — Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.), as well as independent Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — and without the support of two of them, she has no chance at confirmation.

Su, who is currently the acting labor secretary, said on CNN on Friday that she’s hopeful she’ll win confirmation. “The Senate is going to choose when to schedule a vote,” she said.

In the meantime, Senate Democrats will continue plowing ahead to confirm as many of Biden’s judicial nominees as possible.

Supreme Court ethics

The Supreme Court issued its final decisions of the term on June 30, but the spotlight remains on the justices.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) is expected to announce this week when the committee will take up Supreme Court ethics legislation in response to revelations in recent months about current and former justices’ relationships with wealthy friends and benefactors. The New York Times’s Abbie Van Sickle and Steve Eder reported on Sunday that Justice Clarence Thomas “has received benefits — many of them previously unreported — from a broader cohort of wealthy and powerful friends” than previously known, including members of the Horatio Alger Association.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) indicated in a letter to his Democratic colleagues on Sunday that Supreme Court ethics is a priority. “Congress has clear authority to oversee the federal judiciary, and we must explore every option for restoring faith in our courts,” he wrote.

There are several proposals out there, including one from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and another from Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

Whitehouse told us last month that the committee is taking up his bill, which would require the court to adopt a code of conduct and establish clear rules dictating when justices must recuse themselves from cases.

The campaign to get the Supreme Court to adopt an enforceable code of conduct has been years in the making. In the past, Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) have expressed support for stricter oversight of the justices, but they have not gotten behind the latest Democratic push.

At the White House

Biden’s big NATO meeting

Biden is set to arrive in Vilnius, Lithuania, today for this week’s two-day NATO summit. Top of mind for the leaders gathering at the summit: expanding the alliance further as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Ukraine and Sweden are seeking to join the 31-nation bloc, but their entry has been blocked for different reasons.

Ukraine: Some allies — including summit host Lithuania — welcome the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, while countries like the United States and Germany warn it would instantly escalate the confrontation with Russia, potentially to a nuclear level, Some allies — including summit host Lithuania — welcome the idea of Ukraine joining NATO, while countries like the United States and Germany warn it would instantly escalate the confrontation with Russia, potentially to a nuclear level, our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa, Emily Rauhala, Loveday Morris and Meryl Kornfield reported over the weekend.

Sweden: Just two nations — Turkey and Hungary — oppose Sweden’s membership. Turkey has cited Sweden’s refusal to extradite individuals it sees as terrorists, including members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and has complained about demonstrations held in Sweden where Qurans were burned, Just two nations — Turkey and Hungary — oppose Sweden’s membership. Turkey has cited Sweden’s refusal to extradite individuals it sees as terrorists, including members of the(PKK), and has complained about demonstrations held in Sweden where Qurans were burned, per our colleagues Missy Ryan, Kareem Fahim, Emily Rauhala, Loveday and Abigail Hauslohner . Meanwhile, officials in Hungary have complained about Stockholm’s eagerness to “bash Hungary,” as well as the Nordic country’s “crumbling throne of moral superiority.”

“For every NATO summit, there’s really only one essential outcome, one essential deliverable — and that is Alliance solidarity, unity, cohesion,” said Douglas Lute, the U.S. ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama. “So the question is, what are the challenges to solidarity this year?”

“First and foremost, Ukraine,” he said. The second is “the membership of Sweden.”

The dispute over Sweden’s accession has scrambled NATO leadership — and prompted Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet with Swedish and Turkish leaders today. Biden will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the summit. They spoke on the phone on Sunday and Biden “conveyed his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible,” according to a readout of the call.

But there’s nothing else Biden or his administration can do to defrost tensions, one former senior official told us, speaking on the condition of anonymity to speak freely.

Turkey and the United States are at an impasse over the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan wants the upgraded planes, but Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has long opposed the deal, citing Turkey’s human rights record and its antagonistic stance toward fellow NATO member Greece, write Missy, Kareem, Emily, Loveday and Abigail.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have said Sweden’s NATO membership must be dealt with first. McConnell Biden and(R-Ky.) have said Sweden’s NATO membership must be dealt with first. McConnell told the Associated Press’s Chris Megerian, Lorne Cook and Seung Min Kim that he supports the sale of the fighter jets to Turkey, “provided that the membership of Sweden is settled.”

For that reason, diplomats told us they will be watching what comes out of private discussions between Swedish and Turkish officials, particularly as it relates to last month’s burning of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm.

To meet Erdogan’s concerns, Sweden could provide “assurances about rigorous efforts to ban outrages against religious symbols or religions,” the former senior official said. “Now, you skirt very close here in all of this to freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, freedom of expression.”

But if Turkey acquiesces, then Hungary will fall in line.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters last week that Budapest would not obstruct Sweden’s bid alone.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that it’s “possible” a deal on Sweden could emerge from the summit. “It’s a question of time,” he said. “And I can’t predict whether that will happen next week or at some point in the ensuing weeks.”

That’s not going to happen for Ukraine.

Biden told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that Russia’s war in Ukraine must end before NATO can consider Ukraine’s membership.

“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden told Zakaria. “For example, if you did that, then, you know — and I mean what I say — we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”

The campaign

Republican Sam Brown enters Nevada Senate race

Republicans’ preferred candidate, retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, this morning announced that he will challenge Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

Nevada is a prime pickup opportunity for Republicans in their quest to take back the Senate.

Brown ran for Senate last cycle but placed second behind Adam Laxalt in the Republican primary, with 34 percent of the vote. Laxalt lost to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the general election.

While Brown was not the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s or McConnell’s first choice last cycle, he is this time around. The NRSC actively recruited him to run. Former Republican state representative Jim Marchant, who has refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, is already running.

But Democrats think Brown is vulnerable, especially on the issue of abortion, in the purple state.

Based on Brown’s announcement, however, he appears to be running as a moderate.

“I know our mission to restore the American Dream is achievable if we work together,” Brown said in his announcement statement. “In the military, no one asks you what party you are in. They just want to know they can count on you to get the job done. That’s the attitude we need to tackle the problems of today.”

Meanwhile, it’s not just the NRSC that has decided to play in Senate Republican primaries.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Senate Republican and a potential successor to McConnell should he decide not to run for reelection in 2026, endorsed Montana GOP Senate candidate Tim Sheehy today. Sheehy is in D.C. this week in part to fundraise, said one person familiar with his plans.

“Winning back the West, and winning back the Senate, starts and ends with Tim Sheehy,” Barrasso said in a statement.

What we're watching

In the Senate

Tuesday: The Senate will receive a classified briefing with the Defense Department and the intelligence community to learn about how artificial intelligence is being used to protect national security.

The Homeland Security Committee’s investigations subcommittee will hold a hearing on the potential LIV-PGA merger. Ron Price, chief executive of the PGA Tour, and PGA board member Jimmy Dunne are scheduled to testify. A LIV representative has not yet confirmed.

In the House

We’ll be watching the dynamics of the House Freedom Caucus, which booted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from their ranks over the recess.

Tuesday: The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a hearing investigating the “proximal origin of a cover up.”

Wednesday: FBI Director Christopher A. Wray will testify before a Judiciary Committee hearing on the “politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency.”

On the Trail

Friday: Presidential candidates are expected to attend the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa. Hosted by the Family Leader, it’s billed as a major gathering of politically engaged Christians and is a popular stop on the Republican presidential primary campaign trail. Ousted Fox News entertainment host Tucker Carlson will moderate.

The Media

