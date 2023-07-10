Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans push amendments to the defense policy bill to limit the Pentagon’s use of electric vehicles

House Republicans have proposed a slew of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act that would limit the Pentagon’s use of electric vehicles.

The amendments come amid a debate over the merits of the military’s transition to EVs, which has accelerated under President Biden. Beyond the climate benefits, EVs emit less noise and heat, so they’re harder for enemies to detect. But they do require recharging, which is a challenge on the battlefield.

Here are the GOP proposals that caught our eye:

Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.) would prohibit any funding for research and development from being used on projects involving EVs, EV charging infrastructure, or photovoltaic technology. An amendment from(Pa.) would prohibit any funding for research and development from being used on projects involving EVs, EV charging infrastructure, or photovoltaic technology.

Defense Production Act to boost EVs, EV batteries, EV charging infrastructure or critical minerals used in EVs. Another amendment from Perry would prevent the Biden administration from invoking theto boost EVs, EV batteries, EV charging infrastructure or critical minerals used in EVs.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) would require the Defense Department to terminate any contracts for electric non-combat vehicles. proposal from(Colo.) would require theto terminate any contracts for electric non-combat vehicles.

Rep. Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.) would authorize soldiers and civilians at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona to use non-electric vehicles. proposal from(Ariz.) would authorize soldiers and civilians at thein Arizona to use non-electric vehicles.

“The military is no place to experiment with untested technology,” Gosar said in an emailed statement. “The combat readiness and training of soldiers and equipment is jeopardized by the compelled use of electric vehicles. Further, the AC equipment in the EV units do not work in the desert heat, constituting a health risk to personnel.”

Extreme heat and cold do put additional demand on EV batteries, reducing how far the vehicles can travel on a single charge. But Anthony Foti, a spokesman for Gosar, didn’t respond to a request to provide examples of air conditioning equipment in EVs malfunctioning in desert heat.

The context

The Pentagon is the world’s largest institutional consumer of fossil fuels. It operates more than 250,000 tactical vehicles — the ones that go into combat — and about 170,000 non-tactical vehicles.

The Defense Department has been studying the shift to EVs for some time. But its efforts have ramped up under Biden, who has taken a whole-of-government approach to combating climate change.

Army , which calls for electrifying all non-combat vehicles by 2035 and all combat vehicles by 2050. Last year, the released its first-ever climate strategy , which calls for electrifying all non-combat vehicles by 2035 and all combat vehicles by 2050.

And last month, the Defense Department quietly released a plan for reducing its massive carbon footprint, including by “transitioning to a zero-emissions non-tactical vehicle fleet.”

When Democrats controlled the House, Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) also included provisions in the NDAA requiring the military to purchase more electric non-tactical vehicles. In an interview, Garamendi slammed his GOP colleagues for trying to restrict EVs for “ideological” reasons.

“It’s just stupid,” he said. “I’d be happy to tell them that to their face and probably will. Put your ideology and your politics aside and get down to reality. The military actually would like to have EVs.”

The tactical advantages

Richard Kidd, who served as one of the top climate officials at the Pentagon until he retired in May, said the GOP amendments fail to recognize the tactical advantages of EVs. In particular, he noted that electric and hybrid combat vehicles emit less heat and noise, so they are harder for enemies to detect.

“Some of the proposals would actually deny the military hybrid and electric technologies that make the forces safer and more capable,” Kidd said.

Sharon Burke, who served as assistant secretary of defense for operational energy during the Obama administration, agreed with this assessment. She added that Russia’s war in Ukraine has revealed the risks of relying on fossil-fuel-powered combat vehicles, as Moscow has struggled to keep a consistent fuel line running.

“We’re getting a really visceral, searing lesson in why a vehicle that uses less fuel on the battlefield is important,” she said.

The challenges

Still, both Kidd and Burke acknowledged that it’s difficult to recharge EVs on the battlefield, a problem highlighted in a recent report by the Atlantic Council.

“How do you recharge them in the field? Right now, there are some solutions, but those technologies are not yet mature,” said Tate Nurkin, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council and co-author of the report.

Burke also voiced concern about the security risks of relying on China for the critical minerals used in EV batteries. But she emphasized that this concern is not unique to EVs.

“There are all kinds of defense technologies that depend on critical minerals for which the supply chain is a problem,” she said. “So this is something that U.S. national security leadership needs to take into account, even if the military isn’t going to electric vehicles.”

The prospects

It’s unclear whether all the GOP amendments will receive floor votes or pass the House, since some of the proposals previously failed to pass the House Armed Services Committee.

However, one wild card is conservatives’ influence on the House Rules Committee, which determines which amendments get votes. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave spots on the committee to three far-right Republican lawmakers — Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Chip Roy (Tex.) and Ralph Norman (S.C.) — as part of his deal to secure the speakership.

Spokespeople for Perry and Boebert did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Massie, who drives a Tesla with a “friends of coal” Kentucky license plate, also did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Pressure points

Biden’s push for EVs pits green-energy agenda against auto unions

As contract negotiations between big automakers and the United Auto Workers get underway this week, President Biden faces a balancing act between two high-profile priorities: championing labor rights and advancing clean-energy policy, The Washington Post’s Jeanne Whalen reports.

In recent weeks, the UAW’s new leadership has sounded alarms about the Biden administration’s push for EVs, criticizing the relatively low pay workers are earning at one new battery factory and blasting the closure of older gasoline-vehicle factories. In the negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the union has called for ensuring that workers at older factories can transition to new EV jobs with the same pay and benefits.

If progress isn’t made on the multiyear contracts covering about 150,000 UAW workers, some plants could go on strike as early as September. The automakers have said they are committed to creating thousands of new union jobs with attractive wages, while also controlling costs in an increasingly competitive global industry.

On the Hill this week

On Wednesday: The House Financial Services Committee will kick off a month of hearings focused on ESG — environmental, social and governance — policies. The panel will start by considering legislation from Rep. Garland “Andy” Barr (R-Ky.) that would prohibit banks from refusing or limiting financial services to businesses based on ESG criteria.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee will hold a business meeting to consider several bills, including Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) that would block the Thewill hold a business meeting to consider several bills, including legislation from(R-Tex.) that would block the Biden administration’s proposal for large federal contractors to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions.

The House Natural Resources Energy and Mining Resources Subcommittee will hold an oversight hearing on the Biden administration’s record on federal coal leasing.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Public Land, Forests and Mining will meet to consider some mining and conservation bills.

On Thursday: The House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee will discuss the State Department’s climate agenda and budget, with U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry scheduled to testify.

The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Capital Markets will meet to discuss changing the proxy voting process, which allows shareholders to have a say in corporate strategy on issues like ESG consideration, to protect investor interests. The Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will also meet to review the proxy advisory industry.

House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will consider legislation from Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) that would undo the Biden administration’s Chaco Canyon National Historical Park from future drilling and mining claims. Thewill consider legislation from(R-Ariz.) that would undo the Biden administration’s withdrawal of public lands nearfrom future drilling and mining claims.

On Friday: The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance will meet to examine how ESG considerations might be increasing insurance or housing costs.

