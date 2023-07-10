Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Monday! I’m Will Oremus, a technology news analysis writer, and I’ll be your guest host for today’s and tomorrow’s newsletters while Cristiano Lima is on vacation. You can reach me at will.oremus@washpost.com. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Below: A recent injunction unravels 2024 election integrity efforts, and Utah’s governor says more social media lawsuits are on the way. First:

Meta’s Threads is a competition conundrum

Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads, has set records for user growth since its launch on Wednesday — and breathed new life into the world’s largest social media empire. But could it also deepen Meta’s antitrust troubles?

Three years ago, the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states filed an antitrust lawsuit seeking to unwind Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. A judge has since tossed the states’ case, but an amended version of the FTC’s case remains in progress, meaning that the specter of a breakup still looms.

Advertisement

In the meantime, however, cracks have appeared in the company’s dominance. Facebook’s user growth has flattened, Chinese-owned TikTok has emerged as a formidable competitor, and a nosedive in the digital advertising market prompted layoffs and dented the company’s bottom line. Mark Zuckerberg’s response — a highly publicized pivot to the so-called “metaverse” — has thus far failed to captivate consumers.

With Threads, Meta finds itself once again the owner of the social media industry’s hot new property. Capitalizing on disenchantment with Elon Musk’s Twitter, the text-based app has rocketed past 100 million users in its first week. In the process, it has blown past independent upstarts such as Mastodon and Bluesky.

Notably, it has done so by leveraging the popularity and assets of one of its existing properties, Instagram. Signing up for Threads requires an Instagram account. The app is advertised within Instagram. And Threads encourages users to bring along their Instagram followings — helping it to quickly achieve the network effects that typically pose an obstacle to start-ups taking on a social media incumbent. Its success recalls that of Instagram’s Stories product, which borrowed core features from rival Snapchat.

Advertisement

Whether any of that is problematic from the standpoint of antitrust law is not yet clear. On one hand, it’s an awkward look for Meta to be adding another major pillar to its social media empire at a time when the FTC is arguing it already controls too many. To the extent Meta planned to argue that its market dominance is shaky, as exemplified by its struggle to compete with TikTok, its ability to spin up a potential Twitter killer might indicate otherwise.

Specifically, the FTC alleged in its amended 2021 complaint that the company has engaged in a systematic “buy or bury” strategy to crush competitors. Threads could be viewed as a continuation of that strategy, as Axios’ Sara Fischer points out.

On the other hand, Threads has several points in its favor, from an antitrust standpoint. Part of the case against Facebook’s Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions is that they reduced competition by absorbing rival platforms. In contrast, the launch of Threads offers users a new alternative to the incumbent leader (Twitter) in real-time, text-based social feeds.

Advertisement

“I can’t imagine the FTC objecting to a new app from Meta which operates to compete against an existing dominant app from Twitter,” said George Hay, professor of law and economics at Cornell Law School and a former chief economist at the Justice Department. “You’ve now got more competition than there was before.”

Meta might also argue that the Instagram integrations alone can’t account for Threads’ blockbuster beginnings. After all, the company has a long history of releasing spinoff apps and features that flopped — including one called Threads, a Snapchat-like messaging app built around Instagram that launched in 2019 and folded two years later. That implies Threads is gaining ground on Twitter not simply because of Meta’s market power, but because people actually prefer it.

Ultimately, whether Threads reinvigorates antitrust scrutiny of Meta will likely depend on how it fares in the months and years ahead. If Threads manages to surpass or even squash Twitter, it will almost certainly add fodder to the arguments that Meta is a social-media monopolist. But gaining users after a successful launch is one thing. Keeping them hooked and building a durable business around them is another.

Our top tabs

Social media injunction unravels 2024 election integrity efforts

Civil rights groups and academics said a recent order that places extraordinary limits on how the United States communicates with tech companies undermines efforts to harden social media platforms against election interference, our colleagues Cat Zakrzewski, Naomi Nix and Joseph Menn report.

Advertisement

“After companies and the federal government spent years expanding efforts to combat online falsehoods in the wake of Russian interference on the platforms during the 2016 election, the ruling is just the latest sign of the pendulum swinging in the other direction,” they write, adding that Silicon Valley companies are shedding content moderation and disinformation research staff amid heightened political scrutiny.

The dynamic means that the order will help fuel election lies, civil rights representatives said.

“As the U.S. gears up for the biggest election year the internet age has seen, we should be finding methods to better coordinate between governments and social media companies to increase the integrity of election news and information,” Nora Benavidez, a senior counsel at Free Press, told our colleagues.

More social media lawsuits coming in Utah, governor says

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) said he is preparing to sue social media platforms over alleged harms they have caused the state’s children and teens, Kelly Garrity reports for Politico.

Advertisement

“In the coming months, you will see lawsuits being filed by the state of Utah to hold them accountable,” Cox said in a CBS News “Face the Nation” interview.

“We believe they’ve known about the dangers, some of this has been leaked out, Meta and others, very clear evidence that they knew the harms that their products were causing to kids, and that they intentionally tried to hide that information,” he added.

Cox signed two bills in March that would substantially restrict young peoples’ ability to access social media platforms, even though similar efforts in other states and in Congress have raised enforcement questions as they highlight the challenges that platforms face in verifying user ages. The governor has previously said the laws will be hard to enforce, Politico notes.

Musk alleges lawyers overbilled in court fight that cemented Twitter purchase

Elon Musk sued the law firm that led the court fight which forced him to close his Twitter purchase, alleging it took advantage of the company while running up a $90 million bill, Joel Rosenblatt reports for Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

Rosenblatt writes: “Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, among the most profitable firms in the U.S., exploited a brief, vulnerable period just as Musk was closing the $44 billion deal, according to a complaint filed in San Francisco state court by Musk’s X Corp., now the parent of Twitter.”

The report adds: “Twitter had agreed to pay Wachtell lawyers on an hourly basis to enforce Musk’s agreement to buy the company when he tried to back out, but the firm violated its ethical duties as well as California law in the final days of its four-month representation when it solicited ‘gargantuan’ bonus fees, according to the complaint.”

The lawsuit is a notable reversal as Musk faces numerous lawsuits that allege Twitter under his ownership has not paid back fees charged by vendors and landlords, the report notes.

Agency scanner

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Competition watch

Workforce report

Trending

Daybook

Arati Prabhakar at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech 2023 conference in Utah at around 7 p.m. OSTP Director speaks virtually at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech 2023 conference in Utah at around 7 p.m.

Alondra Nelson speaks at a Former OSTP deputy directorspeaks at a Washington Post Live event on artificial intelligence and its impact on the workforce tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The Bipartisan Policy Center convenes a discussion on facial recognition technologies tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Before you log off

I think that's an SPQR code https://t.co/rEiPCLQSsj — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) July 8, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

Gift this article Gift Article