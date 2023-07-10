Sam Brown enters Senate race in Nevada, where Republicans hope for a pickup

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Brown, a retired U.S. Army captain severely injured by an explosion in Afghanistan, announced a GOP bid Monday for the seat held by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), among those that Republicans are eying as they seek to regain control of the Senate in next year’s elections. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brown ran for Senate last year but placed second behind Adam Laxalt in the Republican primary with 34 percent of the vote. Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general, narrowly lost to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) in the general election.

This time around, Brown is running with the support of national Republican leaders and struck a more moderate tone in his announcement.

“I know our mission to restore the American Dream is achievable if we work together,” Brown said in a statement. “In the military, no one asks you what party you are in. They just want to know they can count on you to get the job done. That’s the attitude we need to tackle the problems of today.”

Former state representative Jim Marchant, who has refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, is already running in the GOP primary for Senate. Marchant lost a bid for Nevada secretary of state last year.

In Brown’s failed Senate bid last year, he proved to be a relatively strong fundraiser. He voiced opposition to abortion access and accused Laxalt of not doing enough to protect “election integrity.”

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, publicly blessed Brown’s bid on Monday, signaling support from national Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“Sam Brown’s life of service and sacrifice is an inspiration to all Americans,” Danies said in a statement. “I am very pleased that Sam is stepping up to run for the U.S. Senate.”

Nevada Democrats, meanwhile, welcomed what is likely to be an expensive primary that could still draw more GOP candidates.

“Between Mitch McConnell’s hand-picked candidate Sam Brown, MAGA election denier Jim Marchant, and a host of other far-right candidates eyeing a Senate run, Republicans are in for a messy primary that will expose their deeply flawed candidates as out of touch with hardworking Nevadans,” Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Johanna Warshaw said in a statement.

In 2018, Rosen knocked off incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), winning the general election by five percentage points in the swing state. But Republicans think Rosen could be vulnerable next year, particularly on the issue of abortion.

Republicans are bullish on their chances of retaking the Senate, in part because of a favorable map.

Twenty-three members of the Democratic caucus are up for reelection in 2024, compared with 11 Republicans. GOP-leaning states that Democrats will be defending include Montana, Ohio and West Virginia. Democrats also are defending seats in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan.

The Democratic Party holds a 51-49 Senate majority, which includes three independent senators — Bernie Sanders (Vt.), Angus King (Maine) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — who caucus with the party.

Theodoric Meyer and Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed to this report.

