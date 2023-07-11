Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition, we’ll cover a federal court’s order that blocked construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in a national forest, the deadly floods in New England, and the heat dome engulfing the southern United States. But first:

House Republicans are trying to block Biden’s federal contractor rule

Last fall, the Biden administration proposed requiring all major federal contractors to set targets for reducing their emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord, a significant step toward greening the government’s sprawling operations.

Advertisement

Now, House Republicans are trying to block the ambitious climate proposal on two fronts.

First, little-noticed language in the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act would prohibit the Pentagon from requiring federal contractors to disclose their emissions and other climate data. The House Rules Committee will consider amendments to the annual defense policy bill today.

Then tomorrow, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will take up the Mission not Emissions Act from Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.). The legislation would effectively bar the Biden administration from finalizing the federal contractor rule.

While both proposals might pass the GOP-controlled House, they would probably be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and President Biden would almost certainly veto them. But they signal what Republicans could seek to accomplish if they win complete control in Washington in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

Here’s what to know about both proposals — and what they mean for Biden’s efforts to curb the government’s massive carbon footprint:

Playing defense

Section 1822 of the NDAA would prevent the Pentagon from using funds in the bill to require federal contractors to disclose the following information:

Greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risk.

A greenhouse gas inventory or any other report on emissions, including the indirect emissions produced by customers and suppliers.

Science-Based Targets Initiative, which has helped Greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for validation by any nongovernmental organization, including the, which has helped more than 4,000 businesses around the world set climate goals.

Arrington, who chairs the House Budget Committee, worked with Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Tex.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, to include this provision in the NDAA, a spokesman for Arrington told The Climate 202.

In a statement, Arrington argued Biden’s proposal would harm the fossil fuel industry and national security.

“The Biden Administration’s climate disclosure rule would require contractors to receive federal government approval on burdensome emission reduction plans, a thinly-veiled attempt to penalize companies that rely on American energy,” he said. “I am proud to lead my Republican colleagues in legislation that ensures our military can focus on fighting our adversaries, not fending off climate activists.”

Advertisement

In a statement of administration policy yesterday, the White House said that while it “strongly supports” enactment of the NDAA for a 63rd consecutive year, it “opposes section 1822” because the provision ignores the financial risks tied to climate change.

“The provision prevents DoD from exercising due diligence in assessing risks to potential contract awardees, counter to the interests of U.S. taxpayers,” the White House said.

The Senate version of the NDAA is not yet public. But a summary from the Senate Armed Services Committee does not mention this provision.

Mission not emissions

Arrington’s bill would prevent the Defense Department, General Services Administration and NASA from finalizing the federal contractor proposal or “any substantially similar rule.”

Under the administration’s proposal, federal contractors receiving between $7.5 million and $50 million in annual contracts would be required to publicly disclose their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Advertisement

Scope 1 covers direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by a company, such as a fleet of cars or a power plant.

Scope 2 covers emissions from the generation of energy the company purchases.

Federal contractors with less than $7.5 million in annual contracts would be exempt from the rule. The largest suppliers would need to disclose some Scope 3 emissions, or those produced by a company’s customers and suppliers, such as drivers filling their cars with gasoline.

Climate risks

But environmentalists have applauded the federal contractor rule, saying it recognizes the risks that climate change poses to businesses and the broader financial system.

For example, several insurance companies have recently stopped insuring new homes in California after years of catastrophic wildfires. The 2018 Camp Fire alone resulted in $12.5 billion in covered losses.

Meanwhile, investors are increasingly demanding that companies disclose climate risks — and many firms are obliging. More than half of S&P 500 companies already disclose climate risks in their annual reports, according to a January 2022 study by the Conference Board.

Advertisement

“Republicans spend all this time saying they’re for the free market, but it’s the market that’s demanding this information,” David Shadburn, senior government affairs advocate at the League of Conservation Voters, told The Climate 202.

“The reason we’re even having these conversations is because investors — and in this case the federal government on behalf of our taxpayer dollars — want to know what these climate risks are,” he said.

Climate in the courts

4th Circuit halts Mountain Valley Pipeline construction

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit yesterday ordered the Mountain Valley Pipeline to halt construction in Virginia’s Jefferson National Forest, granting a request from environmental groups led by the Wilderness Society.

It’s unclear whether the 4th Circuit has the authority to block construction. The debt ceiling bill directed the federal government to approve any outstanding permits for the pipeline and stripped the 4th Circuit of its jurisdiction over any legal challenges to the approvals.

Advertisement

The 4th Circuit has yet to issue a decision on a second request for a stay from a coalition of environmental groups led by Appalachian Voices. Also pending before the court are motions from the Biden administration and the Mountain Valley Pipeline to dismiss the Wilderness Society case.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and a group of House Republicans successfully pushed to include the pipeline provision in the debt ceiling measure. In a tweet yesterday, Manchin blasted the court’s decision as illegal.

The law passed by Congress & signed by POTUS is clear - the 4th Circuit no longer has jurisdiction over MVP’s construction permits. This new order halting construction is unlawful, & regardless of your position on MVP, it should alarm every American when a court ignores the law. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 11, 2023

On the Hill

House Democrats press EPA, Army Corps on Supreme Court water ruling

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee ranking member Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) and Subcommittee on Water Resources and the Environment ranking member Grace F. Napolitano (D-Calif.) are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to quantify the impact of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that curtailed federal water protections.

Advertisement

In a letter sent yesterday, the lawmakers pressed the agencies on the potential consequences of the majority opinion in Sackett v. EPA, which narrowed the definition of “waters of the United States” that deserve protection under the Clean Water Act. In particular, the Democrats asked the agencies to determine how many millions of acres of wetlands would lose long-standing protections because of the decision.

“Considering the potential overwhelming adverse impacts of this decision to our nation, its citizens, and our environment,” the lawmakers wrote, “it is incumbent on EPA and the Corps to systematically document the individual and cumulative impacts of the Sackett decision on national efforts to protect water quality, as well as the myriad public, private, human health and environmental benefits that are associated with clean water.”

Larsen and Napolitano also indicated they were considering legislation to restore federal water protections, including potential amendments to the Clean Water Act.

Advertisement

The two agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter.

Extreme events

Historic and deadly New England floods trap residents, destroy roads

Heavy rain sparked extreme flooding in parts of New York state on July 9, prompting water rescues and road closures. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

Intense rainstorms dumped more than a month’s worth of precipitation in parts of New York’s Hudson Valley and southern Vermont between Sunday afternoon and Monday, causing the worst flooding the region has seen since Hurricane Ida in 2021 and underscoring the rising risks of extreme rainfall, The Washington Post’s Niha Masih, Scott Dance and Tim Craig report.

The storms caused historic flooding across New England that killed at least one person, trapped dozens of others and washed away major roads. The destruction comes as climate change has intensified flood risks, since hotter air can carry more moisture. What was once a 100-year storm in Orange County, N.Y., is now expected to occur five times as often, or once every 19 years.

A sprawling dome of heat will engulf most of the southern U.S. this week

Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to face triple-digit temperatures this week amid a sprawling heat dome that will cover most of the southern United States, Matthew Cappucci reports for The Post.

Heat advisories are in effect in Florida, Texas and New Mexico, while excessive heat watches and warnings blanket much of Arizona, Southern California and Nevada. Phoenix has already logged 10 days in a row at or above 110 degrees — the seventh-longest streak on record — and the forecast calls for highs of 111 to 117 until further notice. That could catapult the Valley of the Sun into its longest-ever streak above that level.

The high temperatures come after the World Meteorological Organization declared that last week was Earth’s hottest on record, according to preliminary data. The intensity and longevity of these kinds of heat domes is growing as human-induced global warming tips the scales toward more extreme events.

In the atmosphere

Viral

I don’t know how to say this without completely embarrassing myself but I saw Greta Gerwig was directing Barbie and absolutely pictured Greta Thunberg the entire time. I was like “wow climate change and Barbie? Good for her!” — 𝔞𝔲𝔱𝔲𝔪𝖓 (@autumnmahar) July 7, 2023

Thanks for reading!

Gift this article Gift Article