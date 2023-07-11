Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Why Republicans aren’t slamming the LIV-PGA Tour deal

Senators will hold their first hearing today on the proposed deal between the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

The announcement of the tentative deal last month sent shock waves through the sports and political worlds, as concerns mounted about Saudi Arabia having such a prominent role in an American sports league and that the deal could be used for “sportswashing.” The country has been accused of numerous human rights abuses, including the murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and has an increasingly tense relationship with the United States.

The political reaction has been mostly partisan.

While Senate Democrats have expressed outrage and launched investigations, the Republican reaction has been mostly muted.

The Democrats’ approach

Senate Democrats have launched two investigations. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, is holding the first of what he says will be several hearings on the issue today.

“I want to know what the dollars here are, and what the control is going to be going forward for this American institution that represents American values, has enormous sway in terms of our self image and our image abroad,” Blumenthal said Monday night.

In a separate investigation, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, is questioning the national security and data privacy implications.

Democrats in the House and the Senate have called for the PGA’s tax-exempt status to be revoked.

“We can’t [let] Saudi Arabia take advantage of a tax loophole that shouldn’t exist in the first place and be able to come into America and take home billions,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.), the author of one of the bills to remove the PGA’s tax-exempt status, said in an interview last month.

Republican silence

Republicans have mostly avoided the topic and quietly shied away from previous positions.

“I think we’ve got more important things to do,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, told us.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) who has introduced a bill at least twice in previous sessions to revoke sports leagues’ tax-exempt status, including the PGA’s, has not done so this Congress.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) co-sponsored a similar bill with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) in the last Congress but has not signed on to a version that King plans to reintroduce this year — as soon as he can find Republican co-sponsors.

Neither Ernst’s nor Steube’s offices returned requests for comment.

LIV's Republican support

LIV has some big Republican names who are potentially profiting off it.

At the top of the list is former president Donald Trump, who has praised the potential deal and still holds immense sway in the GOP. He has already hosted two LIV tournaments and will host three more at his golf courses this fall and spring, including the LIV championships in October at Trump National Doral Miami, his resort in Florida.

It’s unknown how much Trump is being paid by LIV. The Justice Department is looking into Trump’s relationship with LIV as part of a broader investigation into the former president, the New York Times reported.

Trump and his family have had close ties to Saudi Arabia. A sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman invested $2 billion in a private equity firm run by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who formerly served as his White House adviser.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), who is running for U.S. Senate, is hosting a LIV tournament at his Greenbrier resort in August.

“I think they’ll be welcomed in West Virginia” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). “I think it’s a great thing for the golf course and for those folks who work down there.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the top Republican on the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, is one of the few Republicans who said he is interested — if not outright supportive — of the Democratic-led inquiries.

While he has not signed on to letters from Democrats on the committee seeking answers, he has not denounced Blumenthal’s hearing, and he said he wants to hear from both the PGA Tour and LIV, or the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi-backed fund that backs LIV.

“I want to see the game of golf proceed,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “I certainly understand the 9/11 families that are concerned. I understand that the issue of sportswashing. At the same time, it does seem like the kingdom is trying to reform — spending an awful lot of money to reform.”

Some family members of Americans who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have been heavily critical of the PGA’s deal with LIV, accusing the Saudis of financing terrorism and noting that 15 of the 19 hijackers that day were from Saudi Arabia.

In his opening statement for today’s hearing, he doesn’t take a definitive stance, but says he can understand criticism of the potential deal and the support for it.

Deep-pocketed influence

The PGA Tour is likely to reiterate today that entering into an agreement with LIV was not its first choice but that Congress failed to help the PGA during litigation when it was trying to fend off a LIV takeover, a sentiment PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed in a letter to Congress last month.

The Tour spent more than half a million dollars since last year lobbying Congress on the effort.

When we asked Blumenthal about the accusation, he adamantly rejected that Congress ignored the Tour’s pleas.

“The PGA Tour asked for my support, sat across the table from me in Cromwell, Connecticut, and I supported their efforts to resist the LIV Golf folks from in effect luring them away,” Blumenthal said. “So the PGA Tour had plenty of support from Congress, from fans, from the 9/11 families, from its own athletes who resisted, literally, I think hundreds of millions of dollars in some cases. And it’s in effect reversal here is felt by many to have been a betrayal and I understand it.”

PIF, the Saudi-backed fund that owns LIV, has ramped up its persuasion campaign. PIF hired Teneo, the consulting firm co-founded by former Clinton administration aide Doug Band, at a rate of at least $350,000 per month for public relations and lobbying. Former journalists and Obama administration officials are on the payroll, according to Justice Department disclosure filings. Separately, LIV has hired Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures, former Arizona congressman Ben Quayle’s firm.

PIF also hired the law and lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck last month on a contract worth as much as $1.35 million. Nadeam Elshami, a former top aide to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Mark Begich, the former Democratic senator from Alaska, are leading the effort. Former senator Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) also registered to lobby less than two weeks ago.

LIV isn’t participating

The committee won’t hear from any of the three guests it invited to today’s hearing.

“Blumenthal wanted to hear Monahan and Greg Norman, the LIV Golf chief executive; and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor who stands to become one of the most powerful people in golf if the deal is finalized,” our colleague Rick Maese reports.

But no one from LIV or PIF will appear. The PGA is sending Jimmy Dunne, a member of the PGA Tour’s board who played a key role in negotiating the deal with the Saudis, and Ron Price, the tour’s chief operating officer, Rick reports.

Blumenthal would not rule out a subpoena if a PIF official doesn’t eventually testify.

“I’m hoping for their cooperation,” Blumenthal said.

At the White House

Biden notches a big NATO win, but other tough issues remain

The NATO summit kicks off today in Lithuania, following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s surprise decision to drop his opposition to allowing Sweden to join the alliance, which NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced late Monday after meeting with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

President Biden, who is in Vilnius for the summit, said he looked forward to welcoming “Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally.”

The surprise agreement has injected new energy into NATO leaders seeking to show solidarity with Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

“Strategically, it sends a very important message to Russia,” said David Satterfield, a former U.S. ambassador to Turkey who is now the director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The message: “The NATO Alliance is united and far from dividing,” Satterfield said. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “aggression in Ukraine has strengthened the alliance.”

Biden is set to meet with Erdogan today. One potential topic of discussion: the fate of a $20 billion deal for American F-16 fighter jets that has been held up by congressional opposition.

“The planes were not mentioned by Stoltenberg nor by the Turkish and Swedish leaders in their joint declaration, and it was not immediately clear whether there had been a side deal with the United States,” our colleagues Emily Rauhala, Kareem Fahim and Michael Birnbaum report. “Some senators, including Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have vowed to block the sale of the jets until Sweden is admitted to NATO.”

Menendez told us on Monday evening that he still had concerns about the potential deal.

“I am continuing to have my reservations on the F-16,” he said, although he acknowledged that “there may be a pathway forward” if he was convinced that Turkey wouldn’t use the jets belligerently toward Greece and other NATO allies.

Tense issues remain

Erdogan’s move resolves one of the major points of tension ahead of the start of the summit, but other issues remain.

The leaders will need to agree on what to offer Ukraine — which is seeking to join the alliance — short of membership. Two former U.S. ambassadors to NATO, Douglas Lute and Kurt Volker, and dozens of other foreign policy hands urged NATO last week in a Politico op-ed to provide “a road map that will lead clearly to Ukraine’s membership in NATO at the earliest achievable date.”

While Lithuania and some other NATO allies support admitting Ukraine, others have cautioned that it would draw the alliance into the war with Russia — a warning Biden repeated before leaving for Europe, saying the war needed to end before Ukraine could become a member.

Ivo Daalder, who served as U.S. permanent representative to NATO during the Obama administration, said he would be watching how the gathered leaders discuss the political tension in Russia following the Wagner Group’s aborted rebellion against the Kremlin.

“How is the alliance reacting to the growing instability inside Russia?” Daalder said. “And what does that mean for how they think about their mission and defense posture?”

He’ll also be tracking new spending commitments that NATO leaders are expected to announce as the alliance scrambles to update its defense planning to respond to a Russian assault — as well as watching for any more surprises.

“You get 31 leaders together in one room, who knows what happens,” he said.

What we're watching

The NDAA: The House Rules Committee will consider the annual defense policy bill today. More than 1,500 amendments have been filed, including numerous ones related to culture-war issues. We’ll be watching to see which amendments the panel will allow to get floor votes and how the committee’s three most conservative members — Reps. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — vote. At least two of their votes are needed to move the measure to the House floor.

Military blockade: We’re watching to see if there is any fallout from Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s comments Monday night on CNN, where he appeared to defend white nationalists while also saying he was “110 percent against racism.” When told by the show’s anchor that white nationalists are inherently racist, Tuberville responded, “That’s your opinion.”

He made those remarks during an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that focused on Tuberville’s decision to block military promotions and confirmations over the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

The Pentagon and Democrats have called his blockade irresponsible.

One venue where it could come up?

The Senate Armed Services Committee is holding a confirmation hearing today for Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

