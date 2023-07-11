Zelensky slams NATO over no clear path to membership, despite Biden unity pitch

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VILNIUS, Lithuania — A day after President Biden and NATO leaders cleared a major hurdle by reaching an agreement on Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance, a proposal on Ukraine’s membership threatened to upend the delicate sense of unity that had formed just ahead of the alliance’s annual summit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aggressively lashed out at NATO leaders gathered in Vilnius on Tuesday, calling out an as-yet-unpublished statement on its membership prospects and the “absurd” process that produced it.

“Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter, before the so-called NATO communiqué had been released publicly. “And I would like to emphasize that this wording is about the invitation to become NATO member, not about Ukraine’s membership. It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership.”

He went on to claim that NATO leaders were not serious about actually inviting Ukraine to join the alliance, and complained that their approach indicated they instead wanted to keep its membership as a bargaining chip for eventual negotiations with Russia.

Advertisement

“Uncertainty is weakness,” he wrote, as he prepared to join the allies for meetings in Vilnius. “And I will openly discuss this at the summit.”

The blunt 170-word missive sent shock waves through the summit, where Biden had hoped to lead a show of unity against Russia and highlight his ability to rally global partners — a key component of his reelection pitch.

While Zelensky did not mention Biden in his tweet, the Ukrainian leader has called the U.S. president NATO’s chief “decision-maker” and has been directing his appeals for membership to the White House. For his part, Biden has been more hesitant than many other NATO members about Ukraine’s bid, saying that in addition to resolving the ongoing war with Russia, Kyiv needed to undergo additional reforms to become eligible.

Ukrainian officials have said they realize they will not immediately be invited to join the alliance at this summit, but hoped for a clear pathway or timeline to be established in writing that would give them confidence that they would soon be invited.

While Zelensky has often taken his complaints public as a negotiating tactic amid a brutal war with Russia, his comments indicated that his hopes for the Vilnius summit may not be met.

Advertisement

His words stood in stark contrast to the image of Western harmony Biden and his aides had been projecting Tuesday, crediting the president with helping to break an impasse that had stalled Sweden’s accession into NATO for a year. The breakthrough with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who Biden planned to meet Tuesday, helped pave the path for Stockholm’s eventual inclusion as the bloc’s 32nd member state.

“When the NATO Summit gets underway, our alliance will not only be bigger and stronger than ever, it will be more united, more purposeful and more energized than at any point in modern memory,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday morning at the outset of the summit, noting Biden’s personal involvement in helping convince Turkey to end its blockade on Sweden.

Later Tuesday, about 10 minutes after Zelensky’s tweet posted, Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shook hands and announced they had agreed on language about Ukraine’s membership bid. U.S. officials had signaled that Ukraine would be happy about the language in the communiqué, which would spell out additional support for Kyiv and a send an unequivocal message of NATO solidarity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Neither man laid out the details of the agreement, but the language of the statement will be dissected closely when it is released.

Some NATO policymakers said that Zelensky was taking advantage of the chance to maximize pressure on the discussion to push far as possible on membership promises before the language was set to be published.

“The tweet puts pressure on the alliance,” said a senior NATO defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. And it helps send a message to Zelensky’s domestic audience “to say I am fighting to the end.”

Responding to Zelensky’s tweet, a senior E.U. official said Ukrainian officials were trying to “tease out a bit more from allies,” particularly on what specific conditions Ukraine would need to meet to move forward.

“To their taste,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, the draft language is “a bit open-ended.”

For weeks now, NATO country diplomats have been trying to find a way to signal support for Ukraine without actually offering them membership — a delicate and fraught balancing act.

Advertisement

Ukraine and some European allies have pushed hard for NATO to go beyond its 2008 promise that the country will join the alliance at an unspecified future date, but the United States, Germany and others remain wary of setting out a timeline.

Even as Zelensky has ramped up his calls for membership, Biden has been saying the country must complete additional reforms to its democratic system before becoming eligible.

“I don't think it's ready for membership in NATO,” Biden said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

Biden and Zelensky are scheduled to meet Wednesday.

Zelensky’s harsh commentary means his meeting with Biden will be one of the summit’s most high-profile engagements. It will come just hours before the president is set to deliver a “major” address about his global vision and leadership, aides said.

Advertisement

Sullivan said the summit would mark the progress that Ukraine has made toward achieving the reforms necessary for NATO membership. Other leaders also indicated that the summit would reinforce the idea that Ukraine’s accession to the bloc was a matter of when, not if.

In his remarks Tuesday, Stoltenberg said Ukraine should be allowed to circumvent the alliance’s Membership Action Plan (MAP) process in his opening address to Tuesday’s NATO summit. Stoltenberg praised Ukraine for having “come a long way” since 2008, when NATO made a vague commitment that Kyiv would one day join.

As the talks have unfolded, the more hawkish members of the alliance — the Baltic states, Poland, and others in central and Eastern Europe with unpleasant memories of Communism — had pushed for clear language to demonstrate that Ukraine’s path toward NATO membership is getting shorter.

Advertisement

The conversations have been sharp, diplomats said, with many of the hawks getting frustrated with the United States and Germany, the two most vocally cautious members of the alliance on that subject.

Ukrainians had been especially vocal about including the word “invitation” in the summit declaration, diplomats said. And so when they won that concession by Tuesday morning, Ukraine's closest NATO allies were expressing relief and satisfaction.

“We are quite happy,” one senior NATO diplomat said before the Zelensky tweet. “Hopefully it will stay in the text.”

White House aides have said the president has a strong story to tell about unifying allies in response to Russia’s aggression, and have taken umbrage over criticism that any sense of disharmony signaled a broader disintegration of the West’s solidarity with Kyiv.

Advertisement

“A lot of the coverage going into the summit — rumors over the death of NATO’s unity — were greatly exaggerated,” Sullivan told reporters Tuesday morning, before Zelensky’s tweet. “Every few months, the question is called: Can the West hang together, can NATO hang together, can transatlantic hang together? Every time allies gather, that question gets re-upped, and every time allies come together is forcefully and vehemently yes we can.”

But Zelensky’s language was particularly stark, raising the question of whether the alliance could come up with a final agreement that will satisfy Kyiv.

“A window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror,” he wrote.

Gift this article Gift Article