In today’s edition … What we’re watching: FBI director testifies on Capitol Hill … Inside the GOP’s 180 on mail-in voting and ballot harvesting … The campaign of Chris Christie’s dreams … How Sweden and Finland could alter NATO’s security, visualized … but first …

On the Hill

The defense policy bill is once again a venue for culture war fights

The annual defense policy bill is sputtering along in the House as leadership struggles to address the demands of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, which is threatening withholding support unless they get votes on controversial amendments.

After an eight hour delay, the House Rules Committee came back into session at 11 p.m. Tuesday night with a incremental plan to move forward. They’ve taken up the least controversial amendments — 290 of them — and advanced the bill to the floor. The bill will be taken up today.

But the hard part remains.

At some point before they can pass the defense bill through the House, they’ll have to address how to handle the amendments by the far-right faction of the party that is demanding votes on diversity, transgender care, abortion and Ukraine.

Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said hours before the Rules Committee reconvened Tuesday evening that the fate of the bill on the House floor was still uncertain.

“Can we get to 218 (votes)?” Cole said. “Some of the changes that I think the great majority of Republicans want to make will cost us most of the Democratic support we have.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) dismissed questions about the bill’s challenges on Tuesday and suggested it doesn’t have to be finished this week.

“We’re going to get it passed,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be on a specific time.”

A 'woke' military

Many Republicans have focused their attention on combating what they describe as “wokeism” in the military.

The bill approved by the House Armed Services Committee on a 58 to 1 vote would ban “drag shows and the teaching of critical race theory in the military while rolling back initiatives, passed by the Democratic-controlled House in previous years, meant to foster diversity and inclusion within the Defense Department. That includes eliminating the department’s chief diversity officer position and a department working group designed to counter extremism in the ranks,” our colleagues Abigail Hauslohner, Marianna Sotomayor and Dan Lamothe report

But demands by far-right member to further dictate military policy are proving problematic.

This includes proposals to ban gender reassignment surgery in the military and prohibit servicemembers from using facilities that don’t match their gender at birth. Other proposed amendments would eliminate diversity programs and training.

Then there are the abortion-related amendments, which would ban the Defense Department from paying for leave or travel for abortion. Democratic amendments, meanwhile, would require the military pay for travel for abortion. (Read our colleague Rachel Roubein’s extensive coverage in the Health 202 of the proposed abortion amendments.)

“There’s a lot of work that’s left to do,” Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), a Freedom Caucus member, said of the defense bill.

Rosendale is not on the Rules Committee, but he has indicated he won’t vote for the bill unless there are additional efforts to address the “woke” military, including his proposal to ban flags other than the American flag — particularly pride flags — from military bases.

The culture wars

The defense bill “channels America's culture wars,” Abigail, Marianna and Dan note.

This is not the first time the defense policy bill is mired in politics. In fact, it happens on a regular basis.

The annual bill’s extensive scope touches every aspect of a servicemembers’ life, from readiness to housing to health care, and it has become a battleground for lawmakers in both parties over social issues.

“The military seems to have been a pretty tempting social experimentation and policy for a long time and this is on a bipartisan basis, like over the decades,” said Elaine McCusker, a senior fellow at the center-right American Enterprise Institute, and former undersecretary of defense.

The annual policy measure has been the vehicle to pass consequential policies that affect women, LGBTQ soldiers and civil rights:

“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was a policy that was included in the 1994 defense bill. The 2010 measure included the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” but the defense bill was blocked over the issue. It ended up passing later that year as a stand alone bill.

Restricting women from combat roles was written into the 1994 defense bill. A study to loosen the restrictions was part of the 2009 bill and the restrictions were removed over the years in subsequent defense bills until they were completely lifted in the 2015 bill.

The 2020 defense bill provided paid family leave for federal employees and last year’s bill provided greater accountability for victims of sexual violence in the military.

Roger Zakheim, Washington director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, who worked on multiple defense bills as a top staffer on the House Armed Services Committee, said the intensity of the debate over policy measures is directly related to public opinion.

“When you introduce these things before there’s consensus in the country or close to it, what you’re really doing, ultimately, is raising the question of whether or not this is distracting from the military’s core mission, and is it helping or hurting the military?” he said. “And that’s where the debate tends to go.”

The Reagan Institute found in a survey that Americans have lost confidence in the military, with 70 percent having a great deal of confidence in the military five years ago while just 45 percent do now. Respondents who lost confidence pointed to “politicization of military leaders” as the top reason.

What we're watching

In the economy

We’re awaiting the latest inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will release consumer price index data for June at 8:30 a.m.

It's “expected to show a notable drop in inflation: Economists anticipate seeing that prices rose around 3 percent in June compared with the year before, and a slight 0.1 percent compared with May,” our colleagues Rachel Siegel and Abha Bhattarai report.

The data comes two weeks before the Federal Reserve is set to meet to decide whether to raise interest rates again to combat inflation after taking a pause in its rate hikes next month. (The Fed prefers to gauge inflation using another metric, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, though.)

On the Hill

The House Judiciary Committee will receive testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray today. Wray has been a target of House Republicans who allege politicization of the agency.

Expect Republicans to question Wray about a host of issues, including treatment of FBI whistleblowers, the handling of the Hunter Biden investigation and a proposal by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to relocate FBI headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama.

On the diamond

We’ll be watching who wins the Congressional Women’s Softball Game tonight. The press team is attempting a comeback after last year and history is on its side. The press team has won nine games and the members have won just four in the game’s history.

We caught up with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) who has been an announcer representing the member team since the first game was held in 2009.

“Last year’s game was this incredible tour de force where the members, despite being in some cases double the age of the press team — many grandmothers on our team — won,” Klobuchar said, not hiding which team she’s rooting for.

Although she’s a longtime fan and contributor, the game, which is a fundraiser for young women cancer survivors, hit especially close to home for Klobuchar recently when she was diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer in 2021.

“All of us that have been through this have stories,” she said, “and this game is a way to shed light on this.”

The fundraiser for the Young Survival Coalition has raised a record $575,000 so far this year.

The campaign

Inside the GOP’s 180 on mail-in voting and ballot harvesting

The transformation: Trump and his Republican allies “have long vilified mail-in voting and what is called ballot harvesting, alleging without presenting evidence that the practices are rife with fraud and encouraging Republicans to vote in person instead,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf report.

Advertisement

“ But now, after disappointing election results in 2020 and 2022, Republicans close to Trump are seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to build programs that would encourage some of the practices that the former president and other Republicans once decried, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post and interviews with GOP operatives involved in the programs.”

“‘THE LEFT BEAT US AT THE BALLOT GAME!’ reads a pitch to donors from Turning Point Action, a Republican group trying to raise $108 million to create what it bills as ‘the LARGEST and MOST IMPACTFUL BALLOT CHASING OPERATION THE MOVEMENT HAS EVER SEEN,’ according to a prospectus obtained by The Washington Post.”

The campaign of Chris Christie’s dreams

Our colleague Kara Voght profiled former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Chris Christie (R). Christie announced his longshot bid to torpedo Trump’s own 2024 aspirations last month in New Hampshire. Weeks later, Christie told Kara and a group of reporters that his campaign is the antidote to Trump’s spell over the Republican Party: “I am going to be the alternative to Donald Trump,” he says. “And when I am, I’m going to beat him.”

Here’s an excerpt:

“New Hampshire is where dream campaigns sometimes go to die. It’s also where, months before any ballots are cast, they can seem more real than almost anywhere,” Kara writes.

“ In his dream campaign, Republican primary voters give Christie credit for boosting Trump then and for breaking with Trump now . ‘They look at me and know that I’m somebody who was willing to give him a chance and work as hard as I could to make them as good a president as he could be, but he failed,’ he says.”

“In his dream campaign, New Hampshire is the start of something. A pivotal faction of Christie voters turn out in South Carolina (‘which has become a satellite of New Jersey’) and Nevada (where ‘we have lots of friendships and relationships’). ‘Then we’ll move on to Super Tuesday after that point,’ Christie says, by which time Trump’s spell will be broken.”

The Data

How Sweden and Finland could alter NATO’s security, visualized: “To the South, Sweden and Finland’s membership gives the alliance an edge in the Baltic Sea, a strategic waterway bordered by Russia’s St. Petersburg, as well as some of NATO’s most vulnerable members,” per our colleagues Ruby Mellen, Dylan Moriarty and Júlia Ledur.

“NATO’s main mission is keep Russia away from the Baltic states,” Christopher Skaluba, director of the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative, told our colleagues, referring to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. A growing presence on the Baltic sea’s shores could strengthen security for those countries.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Coffee Break(s)

Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) will participate in a live audio conversation on Twitter Spaces with the social media platform’s billionaire CEO, Elon Musk, per our colleague Cat Zakrzewski.

Gallagher, who chairs the House select committee on China, and Khanna, the panel’s top Democrat, “plan to discuss artificial intelligence, amid a growing debate in Congress over how to regulate the emerging technology.”

We hope it doesn’t crash like last time!

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

