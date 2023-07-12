Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower because the first commander in chief to fly in a helicopter. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Heat wave, flooding: Two of the biggest political stories of the week You’re probably watching — and maybe living — two of the biggest political stories this week: The punishing heat wave across the West and South, and torrential rain drowning Vermont and upstate New York. But maybe you’re not seeing them as political stories. Let’s fix that.

These two dramatic meteorological events are first and foremost about the lives of the people in physical danger, or who are losing their homes or livelihoods. But because our working definition of politics includes how a society addresses threats, the label clearly applies.

Advertisement

Today, we’re going to focus on the flooding.

From every level of government

Just look at the governmental mobilization in response to the dangerous downpour in the Green Mountain State, which includes an international component.

President Biden called Vermont’s Gov. Phil Scott (R) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I), as well as FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

I just got off the phone with @POTUS Joe Biden, who offered his full support and that of the entire federal government as Vermont responds to historic flooding. I appreciate the President and his entire team for their support, hard work and close collaboration. pic.twitter.com/janNy5eVIn — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) July 11, 2023

Bernie tweeted out a useful resource for Vermonters (as well as some sound advice)

VERMONTERS: Flash flooding is extremely dangerous and could result in loss of life. Never attempt to walk or drive through flood waters, and familiarize yourself with your best flood evacuation routes. Stay up-to-date on road closures by visiting https://t.co/iXdfxS2cJd. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 11, 2023

Sen. Peter Welch (D) flagged Biden signing a federal disaster declaration — a crucial presidential action that empowers the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to respond to the flooding and unlocks copious federal aid for Vermont.

Today’s major disaster declaration by @POTUS will unlock critical federal resources to help Vermonters stay safe & recover.



I’ll keep working with @SenSanders and @RepBeccaB to make sure the federal gov supports VT families, small businesses, and farmers through this flooding. pic.twitter.com/Ko5aObN5Q2 — Senator Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) July 11, 2023

Rep. Becca Balint (D) shared information about evacuations and shelters.

Connect with Vermont 211 simply by dialing 211 from anywhere in VT. Visiting https://t.co/OssYVOvu1l or texting your zip code to 898211 (Hours for texting are 8am-10pm.) You can reach 211 by phone from 8am-11pm daily. pic.twitter.com/1ErzpUgbkc — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) July 11, 2023

The international component: The French consulate in Boston (which serves Vermont) highlighted a phone number for French citizens in Vermont and in need of help.

Pour les ressortissants français impactés par les récentes inondations dans le Vermont ⚠️



L'assistance consulaire est disponible 24 heures sur 24 et 7 jours sur 7 ☎ au numéro suivant : +1 (617) 435-0418 https://t.co/Vx7EXDYTh9 — Consulate of France in Boston (@FranceinBoston) July 11, 2023

So: A natural disaster? Of course. But a huge test of the political system’s ability to respond and deliver to its constituents.

But it’s a climate story

At the intersection of meteorological story and the politics story is The Washington Post’s climate coverage. To get a better (and, honestly, smarter) perspective on the flooding in my home state, The Daily 202 reached out to Kasha Patel, who covers weather, climate change, and the environment for The Post.

D202: We've all been transfixed by images from the flooding in Vermont and upstate New York. How does this deluge differ from past mass flooding events?

Advertisement

Kasha: The heavy rain and flooding caused some of the worst damage since Hurricane Irene in 2011 — but this wasn’t caused by a hurricane or tropical storm. It was caused by a more typical summertime weather system, but with some new supercharged elements that can be linked to climate change.

For one, a marine heat wave in the Atlantic Ocean — which is part of record-breaking ocean temperatures that we’ve been seeing worldwide in recent months — likely helped bring more intense rainfall. Warmer water intensifies evaporation and can fuel a storm with more moisture, which can lead to heavier rain.

On a similar note, our warmer atmosphere can “hold” more water vapor, which storms can tap into. In fact, a physics equation calculates that heavy precipitation will increase by about 7 percent for every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit of warming. The United States has warmed by about 3 degrees Fahrenheit already.

Advertisement

D202: What are the ramifications of that evolution?

Kasha: In recent years, the number of intense flooding events spawned by strong weather systems has been increasing in the United States. In recent memory, we’ve seen flooding in New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Ida, the flooding in Tennessee, Kentucky and many more.

In many places, the intensity of extreme weather events is taking communities by surprise because they’re not used to them. Some of their vulnerabilities are inherent to their location. For instance, cities have impervious concrete sidewalks, which allow rainwater to run off and pool together. In Vermont, valleys surrounded by mountains allow water to pile up faster and higher than just a flat plain.

Extreme weather events are hitting communities faster than they are preparing for them.

Advertisement

D202: What aspects of the policy response do you find particularly important or interesting?

Kasha: Climate scientists are capturing these new flood risks in models and observations, but authorities aren’t necessarily adapting to the data. A recent analysis by the First Street Foundation found that the U.S. government’s official precipitation estimates, which inform planning and infrastructure design nationwide, are underpredicting what the actual flood risk is in many areas because they don’t account for climate change.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood maps also fail to capture areas that are now at higher risk for flooding, which leaves people in the dark about the potential dangers they face, the type of insurance they should buy and the kinds of development that should be restricted.

Advertisement

Thank you, Kasha!

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

FBI Director Chris Wray defends agency amid onslaught of GOP criticism

“FBI Director Christopher A. Wray is testifying Wednesday before Congress, in a hearing likely to feature extensive criticism from Republicans angry about how federal law enforcement has investigated former president Donald Trump and President Biden’s son Hunter,” Devlin Barrett reports.

Inflation eased further in June as economy slowly cools

“A year after inflation soared to the highest level in four decades, price increases are returning closer to normal levels, with families and businesses feeling the difference as policymakers debate how much more to slow the economy,” Rachel Siegel and Abha Bhattarai report.

Advertisement

Government data released Wednesday showed a notable drop in inflation: Prices rose 3 percent in June compared with the year before, and 0.2 percent compared with May, the smallest 12-month increase since March 2021. That marked progress from the last inflation report, , and 0.2 percent compared with May, the smallest 12-month increase since March 2021. That marked progress from the last inflation report, when prices rose 4 percent compared with the previous year.”

G-7 issues declaration of ‘unwavering’ support for Ukraine

“A meeting between President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is underway on day two of the annual summit for NATO leaders. ‘The focus is on security and everything that enhances it,’ Zelesnky wrote on Twitter ahead of the discussion. ‘It will be meaningful,” Emily Rauhala, Michael Birnbaum, Toluse Olorunnipa, Meryl Kornfield, Niha Masih and Annabelle Timsit report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Southern border ‘eerily quiet’ after policy shift on asylum seekers

“Now the administration is allowing tens of thousands of migrants to enter the United States legally each month through the mobile app CBP One, while those who don’t follow the rules face ramped-up deportations and tougher penalties,” Nick Miroff and Toluse Olorunnipa report.

Advertisement

“The preliminary result is a nearly 70 percent drop in illegal entries since early May, according to the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. After two years of record crossings and crisis-level strains, the Biden administration appears to have better control over the southern border than at any point since early 2021.”

Tax prep sites gave millions of taxpayers’ info to Facebook and Google

“About 10 million people type their personal financial information into H&R Block, TaxSlayer and TaxAct websites every year to prepare their taxes, trusting the companies to keep their information safe. Instead, the companies shared that personal information with Google and Facebook, some going as far back as 2011, members of Congress wrote in a new report,” Julie Zauzmer Weil reports.

Chinese hackers breach U.S. government email through Microsoft cloud

“Chinese cyberspies exploited a fundamental gap in Microsoft’s cloud, enabling them to conduct a targeted hack of unclassified U.S. email accounts — a troubling vulnerability officials said was discovered by the U.S. government. The security problem was discovered last month after the U.S. government identified a hole in Microsoft’s cloud security, which affected unclassified systems, according to the White House," Ellen Nakashima, Joseph Menn and Shane Harris report.

… and beyond

Farmers Insurance is leaving Florida in latest blow to homeowners

“Another insurer is leaving Florida, where homeowners are paying more than ever for insurance, despite the state’s attempt to shore up the wobbling market. On Tuesday, Farmers Insurance informed the state it was dropping home, auto and umbrella policies across Florida, potentially affecting tens of thousands of people. It’s the fourth company to leave the Florida market in the last year — most citing rising risks from hurricanes,” Alex Harris and Lawrence Mower report for the Tampa Bay Times.

How China and Chinese mafias overseas protect each other’s interests

“As the regime of President Xi Jinping expands its international power, it has intensified its alliance with Chinese organized crime overseas. The Italian investigation and other cases in Europe show the underworld’s front-line role in a campaign to infiltrate the West, amass wealth and influence, and control diaspora communities as if they were colonies of Beijing’s police state,” ProPublica’s Sebastian Rotella reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden, G-7 leaders to announce major security assurances for Ukraine

“President Biden and several world leaders will announce a major security assurance program Wednesday designed to protect Ukraine from another invasion like the one conducted by Russia last year, the White House said,” Toluse Olorunnipa, Emily Rauhala, Meryl Kornfield and Michael Birnbaum report.

Joe Biden’s new student debt relief plan might actually work this time

“Shortly after the court struck down his plan to forgive $430 billion in student debt, Biden announced that he will pursue an alternate legal pathway to large-scale cancellation. Although the details remain hazy, it’s clear that the administration will attempt to use its powers under the Higher Education Act—a route that many progressives favored in the first place,” Mark Joseph Stern writes for Slate.

Advertisement

"The trillion-dollar question, then, is whether SCOTUS will look any more favorably upon this fallback plan. There may be some modest reason for optimism. But as ever with this court, any hope must be tempered with doubt and distrust.”

Biden vs. Coach: White House relishes matchup against Tuberville

“Biden rarely gives so much real estate behind the presidential podium to a single, rank-and-file lawmaker. But there’s little love lost between the two. Biden rarely mentions Tuberville by name and doesn’t even use the polite Senate-speak of calling him ‘my friend.’ The president mocks the senator’s former life, referring to him as ‘the former football coach from Alabama, who was a better coach than he’s a senator,’” Politico’s Jennifer Haberkorn and Burgess Everett report.

The U.S.’s annual inflation rate, visualized

“As has been the case for months, housing costs continue to be the main driver of inflation. Rising rents and other shelter costs accounted for more than 70 percent of the June increase. Rent is up 8.3 percent compared to last year, and 0.5 percent compared to May. There are signs that rents on new leases are finally falling from their pandemic highs, but it will be months before that progress shows up in the consumer price index, which lags real-time indicators,” Rachel Siegel and Abha Bhattarai report.

Hot on the left

Bernie Sanders is personally stopping Biden’s top medical research nominee — and he’s not budging

“[Monica Bertagnolli’s] candidacy is stalled indefinitely, caught up in a standoff between the administration and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over Biden’s drug pricing agenda,” Politico’s Adam Cancryn reports.

“A second senator, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), has made her own demands, pressuring Bertagnolli to sign expanded ethics agreements that include swearing off working for or on behalf of major drug companies for four years after leaving NIH. Bertagnolli has so far resisted over concerns about the scope of those commitments, two people familiar with the matter said.”

Hot on the right

Murdochs start to sour on DeSantis: ‘They can smell a loser’

“Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch in particular has been voicing his doubts and frustrations, in private discussions and calls, at times wondering if a DeSantis ‘comeback’ is possible at this point. Murdoch is the longtime patriarch of the family that controls Fox News, the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal and other media properties that are highly influential among conservatives,” Diana Falzone, Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley report for Rolling Stone.

“‘[Rupert’s] understandable worry is that we may end up being stuck with Trump anyway,’ a senior Fox source tells Rolling Stone. ‘And DeSantis is underperforming. Anybody can see that …[and the Murdochs], they’re seeing it, too.’”

Today in Washington (all times eastern)

At 2:10 p.m., Biden will depart Lithuania for Helsinki, Finland. He is scheduled to arrive at 3:35 p.m.

In closing

JWST keeps finding cosmic gems, black holes and surprising galaxies

"The dramatic, somewhat hallucinatory image captures the dynamism of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth, where planetary systems like our own could be in the initial stages of forming."

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

Gift this article Gift Article