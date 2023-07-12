Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Exclusive: The Biden administration is unveiling $90 million for climate-friendly building codes

When Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana, strong winds ripped the roofs off tens of thousands of homes. But today, the Biden administration is hoping a simple fix could save homes in that state — and others across the country — from a similar fate.

In a bid to make buildings more energy-efficient and resilient to extreme weather, the administration on Wednesday will award $90 million in grants to help cities, states, tribes and organizations implement stronger codes for new and renovated construction, according to details shared first with The Washington Post.

The funding, which stems from the bipartisan infrastructure law of 2021, comes as the nation reels from a string of weather disasters fueled by climate change. In the Northeast, severe storms have dumped more than two months’ worth of rain on Vermont, causing catastrophic flooding, while in the southern United States, 54 million people are expected to see triple-digit temperatures this week amid a punishing heat dome.

The Energy Department will distribute the grants to 27 projects in 26 states and the District of Columbia. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce the funding on Wednesday during a visit to Louisiana, where Hurricane Katrina in 2005 destroyed or damaged more than 800,000 homes and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage overall.

Katrina — and Ida after it — has spurred state officials to act. Last year, the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council adopted some of the strongest building codes in the southeastern United States. The Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance, a group that promotes energy efficiency in the region, will receive three grants totaling $4.7 million to help implement these codes.

“If the building codes are not appropriate, then the way people build — and what they build — actually produces a bad result when a bad thing happens,” Mitch Landrieu, President Biden’s infrastructure implementation adviser, said in an interview Tuesday at the White House.

“That can be water, it can be floods, it can be fire, it can be whatever,” said Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans from 2010 to 2018, helping to jump-start the city’s recovery from Katrina. “And this is the president’s attempt to basically say, ‘We’re not building back like we did before. We’re going to build back better.’ ”

Carrots, not sticks

According to the White House, modernized energy codes can save households an average of $162 each year on utility bills. But nearly 2 out of 3 U.S. communities have not adopted the latest model codes from the International Code Council, a private consortium of local governments and industry groups. Idaho, for instance, has not updated its codes in nearly two decades.

The announcement Tuesday reflects the policy limitations that Biden faces. Building codes are adopted at the state and local level, so the federal government is limited in what it can require. And with Republicans in control of the House, Congress is unlikely to impose any new national requirements.

These constraints have caused Biden to embrace carrots rather than sticks when it comes to building codes and climate action more broadly. By dangling billions of dollars through the infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act, the administration is hoping to encourage more states and municipalities to act.

“We’re not going to mandate it. But by getting the data out there, getting the tools out there [and] by being a partner at the federal level, then you have all of these state and local actors fall in the right direction,” Ali Zaidi, the White House national climate adviser, said in the joint interview with Landrieu.

The largest federal grant of $9.6 million will go to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, a D.C.-based nonprofit group that plans to work with states and municipalities on updated energy codes. In Pennsylvania, the state Department of Environmental Protection will receive $3 million to train students at technical high schools and community colleges in energy codes and building sciences.

Louisiana’s insurance crisis

The Louisiana Home Builders Association has emerged as a vocal supporter of the state’s new codes, saying they will help bring insurance companies back to the state.

At least nine insurance companies that wrote homeowner policies in Louisiana have been declared insolvent since three major storms pummeled the state in 2020. At least a dozen other insurers have pulled back, either by canceling existing policies or announcing they will no longer renew them.

“I think they will come back now that we’ve got this code in place,” said Randy Noel, a past president of the Louisiana Home Builders Association and past chairman of the National Association of Homebuilders board.

“But we’re in desperate need now of getting everybody trained on the new code,” he said. “So we could use all the help we can get.”

Agency alert

EPA sets stricter limits on climate super-pollutants

The Environmental Protection Agency yesterday announced stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, the potent planet-warming gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners, Matthew Daly reports for the Associated Press.

The final rule mandates a 40 percent overall reduction in HFCs between 2024 and 2028, building on a 10 percent phasedown on the chemicals required by the end of this year.

The rule comes after Congress in 2020 passed the bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, which authorized the EPA to phase down the production and use of HFCs by 85 percent by 2036. The Senate also ratified the Kigali Amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, a global treaty to curtail the climate super-pollutants, by a bipartisan vote last year.

USDA unveils $300 million for measuring emissions

The Agriculture Department today will unveil $300 million to improve the measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions reductions from climate-friendly agriculture practices.

The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided an additional $19.5 billion for voluntary conservation programs at the Agriculture Department. The announcement comes as Congress races to draft the 2023 farm bill. Some Republicans on the House Agriculture Committee have indicated that they would be open to redirecting some of the climate law’s funding via the farm bill.

“Some have suggested taking those resources and redirecting them to a different purpose, and that I think would be a major mistake,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on a call with reporters yesterday.

Climate in the courts

Court halts Mountain Valley Pipeline as developer weighs appeal

A federal court in Virginia yesterday paused construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, halting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s biological opinion under the Endangered Species Act that laid out the 300-mile gas project’s potential impact on endangered species and critical habitats, Shayna Greene reports for Bloomberg Law.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit delivers a victory to environmental groups that have been fighting the pipeline for years. It comes after the debt ceiling bill directed the federal government to approve any outstanding permits for the pipeline and stripped the 4th Circuit of its jurisdiction over any legal challenges to the approvals.

“We believe the Court also exceeded its authority, as Congress expressly and plainly removed its jurisdiction,” Mountain Valley Pipeline developer Equitrans Midstream said in a statement. “We are evaluating all legal options, which include filing an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Tuesday’s decision follows the same court’s Monday decision to temporarily block construction of a portion of the pipeline that runs through Virginia’s Jefferson National Forest.

Extreme events

Storms dump over 2 months’ worth of rain on Vermont

Relentless rain washed out roads and prompted evacuations in Vermont on July 10 as the state braced for more rain and flooding overnight. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post, Photo: John Tully/The Washington Post)

As a days-long spell of torrential rainfall let up yesterday in Vermont, a deluge and swollen rivers caused “historic and catastrophic” flooding, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) said, with more than 100 people needing to be rescued by boat, The Post’s Lyric Li, Brady Dennis, Justine McDaniel, Anumita Kaur and Susan Levine report.

Thousands of people have lost homes or businesses and many roads have been washed away, authorities said, warning that more intense precipitation could come as early as Thursday. President Biden yesterday declared an emergency in Vermont, allowing the state to receive federal disaster assistance.

Officials said yesterday that with many areas still covered by water and additional downpours to come, it is too early to assess the full scope of the damage — or what it will take to recover.

In the atmosphere

