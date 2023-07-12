No Labels snags Sen. Joe Manchin for event, stoking talk of presidential run

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) plans to headline an event in New Hampshire next week sponsored by the bipartisan group No Labels, a move that has stoked speculation that he could mount a third-party presidential bid in 2024 that Democrats fear could be damaging to President Biden.
The Democrat from West Virginia has not announced whether he is seeking reelection next year for his Senate seat and has not ruled out an independent 2024 White House bid — a prospect that set off alarm bells among Democrats, who fear he could draw support from Biden and tip the election to former president Donald Trump or another Republican nominee.
“It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders,” Manchin said in a statement provided by No Labels on his appearance. “Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around common sense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation.”
The statement did not elaborate on his 2024 plans.
Manchin, among the most conservative of Senate Democrats, has shown a willingness to break with his party on some key issues and has been critical of Biden on several fronts in recent months.
Earlier this month, Manchin told Fox News he would not rule out a third-party presidential run.
“Not ruling anything in, not ruling anything out,” Manchin said.
His Senate seat is top target for Republicans as they try to retake the chamber next year. Trump won in West Virginia by nearly 39 percentage points in 2020.
No Labels, fearing the possibility of a 2024 rematch between Biden and Trump, launched what they dubbed an “insurance policy project” for 2024, which would offer a third-party candidate “under the proper environmental conditions.”
Huntsman, who ran for president as a Republican in 2012, alluded to New Hampshire’s position as an early nominating state in a statement.
“New Hampshire has long occupied a unique place in American politics, which makes it a special place to discuss the most important issues facing our country,” Huntsman said. “There’s never been a more critical time to remind ourselves that we are all Americans.”
