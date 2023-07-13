Guatemala's top election tribunal is raided after confirming results, deepening political crisis

The Thursday morning raid appeared to be connected to prosecutors’ attempt to keep progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo from competing in a runoff election Aug. 20.

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office raided the headquarters of the country’s electoral authority just hours after it certified the results of the country’s June 25 election, sending the country deeper into political turmoil.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office announced that a judge had suspended the legal status of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party, for alleged violations when it gathered the necessary signatures to form.