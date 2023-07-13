Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to ‘greenhushing,’ in which companies quietly hide their climate pledges

Last spring, visitors to BlackRock’s webpage on sustainable investing saw a striking image of a building covered in bright green moss. Beneath it, the world’s largest asset manager boasted: “We are committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner.”

Advertisement

Not anymore.

Today, the webpage has been scrubbed of several references to the firm’s climate commitments. It’s an apparent example of what some are calling “greenhushing,” in which companies keep quiet about their environmental goals, sometimes for fear of public backlash.

The trend comes as corporate America sees itself as enmeshed in a tug of war over climate change. Liberal activists have sued big businesses for doing too little to combat rising global temperatures, while conservative lawmakers have boycotted firms for making climate change part of their business calculations.

In response, hundreds of businesses have seemingly gone silent. Among 1,200 large private companies that have set climate targets, 1 in 4 do not plan to publicize them, according to a report released last year by South Pole, a climate consultancy and carbon offset developer.

Advertisement

Greenhushing is the opposite of a better-known practice called greenwashing, in which companies overstate their sustainability in an attempt to market to environmentally conscious consumers. The rise of hushing reflects the fear that many corporate executives face when weighing whether to speak out on climate change, said Renat Heuberger, the co-founder and CEO of South Pole.

“If you’re a CEO who has all the right intentions, you might get sued from both sides — from the left and from the right,” Heuberger said. “And that is not good news if you want to convince more CEOs to get active on climate.”

A brewing battle

The South Pole report did not identify companies by name, as the data was collected anonymously. But over the past two years, the beer company Anheuser-Busch InBev has quietly stopped running Facebook advertisements that tout its goals of net zero emissions by 2040 and 100 percent recycled packaging by 2025, according to a Washington Post review of the company’s ads.

Advertisement

The decision comes as conservative politicians and personalities boycott Bud Light, which is owned by AB InBev, over its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actress and influencer. Meanwhile, liberal customers have grown angry with the brewer for not sticking up for Mulvaney in the face of criticism.

Ana Zenatti, a spokeswoman for AB InBev, said the company has not wavered in its commitment to combating climate change or publicizing those efforts.

“Sustainability is core to our business,” Zenatti said in an email. “We are proud of the progress we continue to make on our 2025 Sustainability Goals and our ambition to achieve net zero by 2040 across our value chain, which you can read more about in our 2022 ESG Report. We communicate our sustainability progress and efforts regularly across our channels including AB InBev’s website and company newsroom and social channels, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.”

E-Shhh-G

On Wall Street, greenhushing comes amid widespread conservative backlash to ESG — environmental, social and governance — goals and policies. Republican state treasurers and attorneys general in several states have blacklisted banks that factor climate risks and social concerns into their investment decisions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee have planned six hearings this month on what they call “woke investing.” In a report last month, the lawmakers blasted the country’s three largest asset managers — BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street — for using their clout “to advance liberal social goals such as ESG and DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).”

At BlackRock, the changes extend beyond the website. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, a top target of conservative politicians, said last month that he has stopped using the term “ESG” altogether because it has become too politicized.

“I don’t use the word ESG anymore because it’s been entirely weaponized … by the far left and weaponized by the far right,” Fink told attendees of the Aspen Ideas Festival. But he said BlackRock would continue to discuss climate and social issues with the companies in which it has stakes.

Advertisement

A BlackRock spokesman declined to comment on the record for this report.

You can read our full article about greenhushing — and what it means for companies on both sides of the Atlantic — here.

Agency alert

Millions of homes, schools may have to eliminate lead dust under EPA plan

The Environmental Protection Agency yesterday proposed the toughest standards yet on lead in paint in older homes and schools, potentially triggering its removal in millions of buildings, The Post’s Timothy Puko reports.

If enacted, the rules would almost entirely ban lead in dust in older buildings. The only contamination allowed would be the lowest level that modern removal tools cannot eliminate, the agency said. But if a home or child-care facility is found to contain lead upon inspection, it would be classified as a lead hazard until the toxin’s levels are functionally invisible.

Advertisement

The proposal comes in response to the new scientific consensus that lead can poison children at even the most microscopic levels. The agency projects that the requirements would reduce exposure to the contaminant for 250,000 to 500,000 children younger than 6 each year.

In 2019, several environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, filed a lawsuit alleging that the EPA set lead limits that didn’t fully protect people. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit later ruled that the agency must set its hazard standard solely based on health factors, leading the agency to conclude that its rules must require a hazard classification at any sign of lead.

Pressure points

Citing climate risks, Farmers is latest insurer to exit Florida

Farmers Insurance will end all new coverage in Florida, citing the growing costs of natural disasters and marking the latest retreat by insurance companies reluctant to cover Americans living in areas vulnerable to the effects of climate change, The Post’s Justine McDaniel reports.

Advertisement

The insurer on Tuesday stopped offering new auto, home and umbrella policies in Florida and said coverage for existing policyholders would not be renewed upon expiration. Although the state has been mired in a property insurance crisis that companies and politicians blame on costly litigation, Farmers did not cite those issues in its decision. Instead, it blamed the growing costs of extreme weather events and construction.

As climate change contributes to more billion-dollar disasters and construction costs balloon, other insurers have started to limit coverage or suspend new policies in states including Florida, California and Louisiana. Meanwhile, many Americans’ premiums have grown more complicated and expensive, including in states such as Oklahoma and Texas.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said in a letter to the company Tuesday that the state was concerned about how Farmers communicated the move and was “troubled by how this decision may have cascading impacts to policyholders.”

Extreme events

Floods, fires and deadly heat are the alarm bells of a planet on the brink

Extreme weather fueled by climate change is wreaking havoc around the globe, from the drenched mountains of Vermont to the scorching streets of Spain. It’s as if every alarm bell on Earth is ringing out, scientists say, and the only question is when the ringing will be loud enough to wake people up, The Post’s Sarah Kaplan reports.

Advertisement

The warnings are echoing through the Southwest, with a potentially record-breaking heat wave headed toward Phoenix. They’re burbling up from the ocean waters surrounding the United Kingdom and much of Europe, where temperatures are the warmest in more than 170 years. And they’re smoldering in the Canadian wildfires, which have sent dangerous plumes of smoke wafting into the United States.

“This is not the new normal,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the Imperial College London. “We don’t know what the new normal is. The new normal will be what it is once we do stop burning fossil fuels … and we’re nowhere near doing that.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Choose the climate-friendly option and prevent traffic from Bey-railing your plans:

Beyoncé has arrived. 👑🐝🎤🚄



Scroll through this thread for Amtrak routes that take you straight to U.S. #RENAISSANCEWORLDTOUR stops. pic.twitter.com/Bzogf6P2s4 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) July 12, 2023

Thanks for reading!

Gift this article Gift Article