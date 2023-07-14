Biden raised $72 million in second quarter of 2023

President Biden raised more than $72 million in the second quarter of 2023 for his reelection effort, his campaign announced Friday.
“Americans know the stakes in this election — and our broad, diverse coalition powered by grass roots donors is going to send Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris back to the White House to finish the job,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement.
The figure accounts for donations both directly to the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the joint fundraising committees. Biden vastly outraised Republicans running for president during the second quarter, in part because individuals can give larger sums to the DNC than they can to individual campaign accounts. Former president Donald Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination, raised more than $35 million in the second quarter, his campaign said.
In 2011, Barack Obama raised $86 million in the second quarter after similarly announcing his reelection bid in April, though earlier in the month than Biden did. Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million in the second quarter of 2019.
The Biden campaign said that 97 percent of donations were under $200, and the average grass roots contribution was $39. It also touted that 30 percent of the donors were new Biden supporters since the 2020 campaign.
2024 presidential candidates
Several major Republican candidates and three Democrats have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.
Republicans: Top contenders for the GOP 2024 nomination include former president Donald Trump, who announced in November, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has officially announced he is running for reelection in 2024. Author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert Kennedy Jr., both long-shot candidates, are also seeking the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.