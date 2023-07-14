Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The FDA has approved the first birth control pill available without a prescription

A birth control pill will soon be available over the counter — a change that marks a milestone in the nation’s reproductive health landscape.

But there are still two major unknowns: the pill’s cost and whether insurers will cover it without a prescription. Those looming questions could impact how accessible the pill is for many women across the country.

The details: Federal regulators approved yesterday the first birth control pill available without a prescription in the United States, our colleague Laurie McGinley reports. It’s a shift reproductive health advocates and major medical groups have been pushing for years, but they say it took on added urgency after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Specifically, the Food and Drug Administration approved the daily contraceptive Opill, which is made by the consumer health giant Perrigo. The greenlight for the first over-the-counter pill comes 63 years after the FDA’s approval of the first birth control pill.

“It’s not enough for an over-the-counter birth control pill to be available to women — it has to be affordable, too,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who serves as the Senate’s first female president pro tempore, said in a statement. She pointed to legislation she’s introduced aimed at making certain insurers fully cover over-the-counter birth control for free.

The details

Birth control pills are available without a prescription in over 100 countries. The United States has lagged behind for various reasons, such as a lack of interest from drugmakers and prior battles over the emergency contraceptive known as Plan B.

But the plan got a major endorsement in May. The FDA’s outside experts backed allowing the daily contraceptive to be available without a prescription in a 17-0 vote, even as the FDA expressed some concern that roughly one-third of participants in the company’s “actual use” study reported taking more pills than they had in their possession. Panel members said they believed the benefits outweighed the risks, and expressed confidence the safety profile had been well-established.

Ultimately, Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said that when used as directed, daily oral contraception is “safe” and “expected to be more effective” than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods, such as condoms, per Laurie’s story diving deep into the approval.

So, how soon will Opill be available in stores? The company says that is expected to occur early next year, and it will be available without an age restriction, per Laurie’s story.

But there are two outstanding issues

For one, the company hasn’t yet said how much the pill will cost. That suggested retail price is expected to be announced this fall.

And the other: Obamacare mandates insurers cover contraception at no cost. But plans aren’t required to cover items available over the counter, like Plan B, unless a patient has a prescription.

Women’s health advocates re-upped their push for insurance companies to cover Opill without a prescription, while also urging the Biden administration and Congress to get involved. Yet, action on Capitol Hill is an uphill battle in a divided Congress.

As Laurie reports, Frédérique Welgryn, global vice president for women’s health at Perrigo, said the company was committed to making the pill “affordable and accessible,” and said it plans to grant financial assistance to those who qualify.

Some states have taken their own steps. Some require insurance companies they regulate to cover contraceptive products without a prescription, while almost 30 states — along with D.C. — let pharmacists write prescriptions, Laurie writes. Yet, some of the laws have age and other restrictions.

Want to know more?

White House Prescriptions

Paul Friedrichs is set to be the nation’s next pandemic czar

Paul Friedrichs, a recently retired major general and longtime military health official, is the White House’s planned pick to run its new pandemic office, our colleague Dan Diamond scooped.

Friedrichs, who recently joined the National Security Council to work on global health and biosecurity, would head the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending personnel move told Dan. The Biden administration has been dogged by questions about who would lead the pandemic office, which was established by Congress last year, and public health experts have warned that preparations to prevent the next public health crisis are lagging.

The White House declined to comment, and an official said there was no decision yet.

Rave reviews: Public health experts said that Friedrichs, who worked closely with the White House on vaccine rollout and global health response, is well-positioned to serve as President Biden’s top adviser on pandemics.

“He was a superb government leader during covid, knows how to work across the government to make things happen, a clear communicator and decisive person,” said Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Asked by Health 202 about his own reported candidacy for the role, Inglesby declined to comment.)

Friedrichs is “incredibly smart and insightful,” said former covid response coordinator Ashish Jha, who grew to know Friedrichs during his time in the White House. The military health expert “could see around the corner, assess risk in a deeply sophisticated way, and come up with creative solutions to complex problems. If he is indeed the president’s choice to run the pandemic office, the country will be so much the better for it.”

On the Hill

House adopts amendment to roll back Pentagon abortion policy in defense bill

A measure to prohibit the secretary of defense from paying for or reimbursing expenses related to most abortion services will appear in the House’s annual defense policy bill, complicating its path to passage.

House lawmakers voted 221-213 yesterday to include the proposal from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), which takes aim at the Pentagon’s recent efforts to shore up abortion access for military personnel. Republican Reps. John Duarte (Calif.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) voted against the proposal, while Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, the chamber’s lone antiabortion Democrat, voted in favor.

The House also approved a measure in a mostly party-line barring military health-care programs from covering gender-transition surgeries and hormone therapy. in a mostly party-line vote of 222 to 211 barringmilitary health-care programs from covering gender-transition surgeries and hormone therapy.

What’s next? If Republicans do muster the support needed to pass the defense policy bill, with a vote possible as soon as today, the legislation is probably doomed in its current form, The Post Abigail Hauslohner, Paul Kane and Leigh Ann Caldwell write.

The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to vote next week on its version of the legislation — which lacks the contentious policies in the House measure. The two bodies would then need to reconcile the bills’ differences, and Biden is highly unlikely to sign a bill into law one containing the House culture-war riders, our colleagues note.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Capitol …

The ranking Republican on the Senate HELP Committee, Bill Cassidy (La.), introduced legislation to reauthorize critical funds for community health centers and a slew of other federal programs, calling it “our best chance to avert a funding crisis.”

The details: The proposal aims to prevent a lapse in funding on Sept. 30, when the pot of money comprising roughly 70 percent of federal dollars for health centers is set to expire. The proposal mirrors the funding plan the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced with unanimous support in late May.

5 percent bump in funding for health centers for the next two years, amounting to roughly $4.2 billion annually. Like the House bill, Cassidy’s Community Health Care Reauthorization Act includes abump in funding for health centers for the next two years, amounting to roughlyannually.

Key context: The legislation follows an ambitious pitch in the spring by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the panel’s chair who proposed pumping $130 billion into health centers over the next five years. Last month, Cassidy was critical of the notion that such a plan could gain traction, saying the likelihood of “successfully vetting and operationalizing” ways of paying for such a large increase by the beginning of August recess was “slim.”

In an emailed statement to The Health 202, Sanders spokesperson Mike Casca said that the senator “will continue working in a bipartisan way,” but didn’t address whether the independent firebrand would support the bill.

And one more thing …

The House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee voted to advance a highly anticipated bill aimed at reauthorizing an emergency preparedness law and an array of services to treat people with an addiction. But Republicans blocked Democrats’ attempts to attach measures to address the nation’s drug shortages to the pandemic legislation, Stat’s John Wilkerson reports.

Daybook

On tap today: A House Appropriations subcommittee will meet to markup its bill to fund the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education departments through fiscal 2024.

The GOP-drafted budget bill includes a provision that appears to bar clinics affiliated with Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds. It also contains cuts to federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

Reality check: This is essentially a Republican wish list. If the bill passes the House, it would likely face long odds in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

In other health news

Overall Medicare payments to physicians would fall by an average of 1.25 percent in 2024 under Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services . in 2024 under a rule proposed yesterday by the

Medicare is proposing to pay hospital outpatient clinics and ambulatory surgical centers about 2.8 percent more next year , sparking criticism from the American Hospital Association that the rate increase , sparking criticism from thethat the rate increase isn’t enough

On the move: The National Abortion Federation’s Board of DirectorsBrittany Fonteno to serve as the organization’s new president and CEO. Fonteno, the former president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, will start in September. The’s Board of Directors has selected to serve as the organization’s new president and CEO. Fonteno, the former president and CEO of, will start in September.

