In today’s edition … The annual defense bill could be Tuberville’s exit ramp … Biden eschews role of tourist-in-chief while abroad … What we’re watching: Q2 fundraising numbers … Durbin says Supreme Court ethics is not congressional overreach … but first …

The campaign

Joe Lieberman has a warning for No Labels’ critics

Six questions for … Joe Lieberman: Lieberman, the former Democratic senator from Connecticut who later became an independent, is a co-chair of No Labels, a centrist group that is working to secure ballot access for a potential third-party “unity ticket” in next year’s presidential race. The group describes the effort as an “insurance policy” to prevent President Biden, former president Donald Trump or any other candidate who doesn’t embrace its agenda from being elected if the group sees a path to victory.

Lieberman will appear in New Hampshire on Monday with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who’s mulled running for president next year as an independent. We talked with him about whether he wants Manchin to run and how he deals with Democrats who fear that No Labels’ efforts will hand the election to Trump. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: What’s the message No Labels will be trying to deliver in New Hampshire?

Lieberman: The reason what No Labels is doing in New Hampshire on Monday is important is that we’re really launching our own policy agenda for ‘24, which we call “Common Sense,” evoking memories of Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense.” Inevitably, as we have initiated this 2024 insurance policy project, the talk has gone to, “Who are you going to run?” That’s not irrelevant, but it’s not the question before us now.

The Early: Do you see this policy agenda as the foundation of a platform should No Labels decide to run a presidential candidate?

Lieberman: It could be. We think this is a platform that we hope candidates for the House and Senate will consider and embrace in their campaigns next year. But it could also be the basis of a campaign by a bipartisan unity ticket that No Labels would offer its ballot access to.

The Early: When it comes to the insurance policy project, are you talking with potential candidates at this point? What do those discussions look like?

Lieberman: We’re not talking to potential candidates at all, really. Occasionally somebody will talk to us and say, “Hey, you ought to consider this person or that person.” We’ll begin over the summer, probably by the fall, to try to create an actual process — you might say a nominating process, or at least a candidate review process or a candidate search process. We’ll reach out and see who might be interested in being on a bipartisan unity ticket.

The Early: Would you like to see Manchin run as part of a unity ticket?

Lieberman: I’m a great admirer and friend of Joe Manchin. I think really he has walked the walk as a centrist in the Senate. [But] as a chair of No Labels I think I’ve really got to be scrupulously neutral at this point.

The Early: Richard Gephardt, the former House Democratic leader, is launching a new group next week to oppose No Labels’ effort. “No Labels equals Trump,” Greg Schneiders, whose firm Prime Group conducted polling for the group, told our colleague Michael Scherer. “It is going to affect the race and it is going to affect it negatively for Biden, and it is probably going to elect Donald Trump.” What’s your response?

Lieberman: I don't know [how] the group Gephardt is forming will oppose what No Labels is trying to do. But this other group has been very aggressive. Insofar as they're involved in some of the efforts in states like Arizona and Maine and now North Carolina to have state officials add requirements to our effort to get on the ballot in those states even after we've submitted more than the required number of signatures — they're violating our constitutional rights.

I’d give a respectful word of caution to all the groups that are opposing what No Labels wants to do in 2024. They obviously have the right to oppose us. But if they begin to take action that’s aimed at blocking us from achieving our constitutional right to gain access to the ballot for a third ticket, they’re really running the risk of not only unconstitutional but illegal behavior.

[”I have absolutely no idea what Joe Lieberman is talking about,” Matt Bennett, the executive vice president for public affairs at Third Way, a center-left think tank leading the efforts opposing No Labels, wrote in an email to The Early. “No Labels is well within their rights to try to gain ballot access, and we — the broad coalition of groups and individuals that oppose that idea — have every right to try to stop them. If they do not meet every legal requirement for ballot access, members of our coalition will challenge them.”]

The Early: You’ve said again and again that No Labels won’t play the role of spoiler next year. How can you really know for sure that you run a spoiler candidate until the election is over?

Lieberman: We at No Labels are going to do everything we can to try to measure how a bipartisan unity ticket would do as a third choice in next year's election. And I personally am going to argue that we be cautious about what the data tell us — to bend over backward to not run the risk that our involvement will not be as constructive as we want it to be.

On the Hill

The annual defense bill could be Tuberville’s exit ramp

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who has held up more than 200 military confirmations and promotions over his opposition to the Department of Defense’s abortion policy, might have an off-ramp in the annual defense bill that will be debated in the Senate next week.

Discussions are underway to assess if Tuberville’s concerns can be addressed in the annual defense policy bill known as the NDAA, according to a source familiar with the conversations happening in the Senate.

Tuberville has said that he wants the Defense Department to drop its new policy of paying for women to take leave and covering travel expenses to states that offer abortions or that Congress should adopt a bill to codify the policy. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) has a bill to do so but it hasn’t received a vote.

The House narrowly adopted an amendment Thursday night to their version of the NDAA by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) that would prohibit the Pentagon from paying for a woman's travel to obtain an abortion.

But the measure could sink the entire bill — or threaten the bipartisan nature of legislation that lawmakers have managed to pass every year for more than six decades. It’s considered a “red line” for Democrats and would likely force Republican leaders to find the 218 votes needed for final passage of the $886 billion bill later today almost entirely from members of their own party.

The House voted until nearly midnight on Thursday. There will be more amendment votes today and likely a vote on final passage.

Lawmakers on Thursday approved amendments that “would prohibit federal funds from being used for specialized health care required by transgender troops or their families, and for the military’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs. Those moves, too, are nonstarters for many Democrats, who have argued that the Pentagon’s social programs help to make military service more attractive in an era when the Defense Department is struggling to recruit and retain top talent,” our colleagues Abigail Hauslohner, Paul Kane and Leigh Ann wrote.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), the No. 3 House Democrat, announced they will vote against the bill, sending a strong signal to their members to follow suit.

“House Democrats will always put people over politics to protect our national security,” they said in a statement.

“It’s really sad that the Republican Party doesn’t understand that diversity matters,” Rep. Adam Smith (Wash.), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, which drafted the defense bill, told Abigail. Smith said he won’t vote for the bill, either.

Additionally, 70 Republicans voted for an amendment by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that would prohibit the United States from providing assistance to Ukraine. While the measure didn’t come close to passing, it is the clearest sign of the size of the anti-Ukraine bloc is in the Republican conference.

Because $300 million of funding for Ukraine is included in the bill, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), said she won't vote for it.

White House Notebook

Biden eschews role of tourist-in-chief while abroad

White House Bureau Chief Toluse Olorunnipa files this week’s notebook:

President Biden’s Eurotrip was a strictly business affair.

He traveled to three countries over the course of five days, attending summits and bilateral meetings in conference rooms and palaces while largely steering clear of the kind of cultural diplomacy that has led other presidents to try out the role of tourist-in-chief.

Biden skipped a dinner of NATO leaders on Tuesday in Vilnius, Lithuania, opting against an opportunity to try out traditional Lithuanian cuisine from a carefully selected local chef in a more laid-back setting. Aides cited the packed schedule of Biden’s trip, including a major speech he was set to deliver the following day.

The business-focused mind-set was a theme for Biden across stops in London, Vilnius and Helsinki. Throughout the trip, Biden did not visit local restaurants, tour any major cultural sights or have any public engagements with civil society.

Several presidents, including Barack Obama, used foreign visits to sample local culture or cuisine — garnering headlines and fanfare among residents. Biden has done the same, including on a recent trip to Ireland, where he toured a castle and gave a speech in a popular pub.

But in Europe this week, where the brutal war in Ukraine was a dominant theme, there seemed to be little time for socializing.

The balance between work and play

Biden, who aides say works tirelessly during foreign trips and stays up late reading briefing books, has built up a habit of skipping some of the less formal functions of global summits. He also opted out of dinners with world leaders in during November’s G-20 summit in Bali and again during the G-7 in Hiroshima in May.

Those decisions have led some to raise perennial questions about the 81-year-old’s age and stamina.

To be fair, some world leaders have faced harsh criticism for doing too much socializing or cultural sampling while they’re supposed to be working on the public dime.

In fact, the same 10 Downing Street garden where Biden met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the “rock-solid” U.S.-U.K. relationship previously played host to former prime minister Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown parties. Johnson was ousted from office amid scandal.

Asked about Biden missing the NATO dinner, national security adviser Jake Sullivan turned the subject back to business — pointing to the substantive success of the summit.

“President Biden has spent literally countless hours with NATO leaders,” Sullivan said Wednesday on CNN. “Last night, he thought he didn't have to attend and that he would have every opportunity to sit with all of his colleagues at length on all of the significant issues of our time.”

You can follow all of Tolu’s work here and follow him on Twitter here. Have you read his book about George Floyd? Order it here.

What we're watching

On the campaign trail

Biden hasn’t revealed how much his presidential campaign raised since he announced his reelection in April — but most Democratic senators running for reelection in competitive states have done so ahead of Saturday’s second-quarter filing deadline. (The exception: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who isn’t expected to say how much she raised before Saturday.)

While Republicans are still recruiting candidates in most top-tier Senate races, the Democratic field is almost entirely set.

Here’s a rundown of how much Democrats raised in the major Senate battlegrounds:

Arizona: Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego , who’s running against Sinema, Democratic, who’s running against Sinema, raised $3.1 million for his campaign

Michigan: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin , who’s running for the seat Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is vacating, Democratic, who’s running for the seat Democraticis vacating, raised $2.8 million , with about $3.6 million in cash on hand on June 30, according to her campaign.

Montana: Democratic Sen. Jon Tester , with more than $10 million in cash on hand. That’s much more than the $4.7 million he had on hand at this point in the 2018 cycle (or $5.8 million adjusted for inflation). Democratic raised more than $5 million , with more than $10 million in cash on hand. That’s much more than the $4.7 million he had on hand at this point in the 2018 cycle (or $5.8 million adjusted for inflation).

Nevada: Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen raised $2.7 million, giving her more than $7.5 million in cash on hand on June 30. That’s much more than the roughly $416,000 she had on hand at this point in the 2018 cycle (or $519,000 adjusted for inflation).

Ohio: Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Democratic raised $5 million , with $8.7 million in cash on hand. That’s slightly more than the $6.7 million he had in his campaign account at this point in the 2018 cycle (which is worth about $8.3 million adjusted for inflation).

Pennsylvania: Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Jr. Democratic raised more than $4 million , with nearly $6 million in cash on hand. That’s more than the $5.6 million Casey had on hand at this point in the 2018 cycle — but not adjusted for inflation, since $5.6 million in 2018 dollars is worth nearly $7 million today.

West Virginia: Manchin raised nearly $1.3 million, giving him $10.7 million in cash on hand on June 30. He had more than $2.2 million more in Country Roads PAC , his leadership PAC, according to figures shared with The Early. That’s much more than at this point in the 2018 cycle, when he had less than $3.5 million in his campaign account (or $4.3 million, adjusted for inflation).

Wisconsin: Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her reelection campaign. Democratic raised more than $3.2 million for her reelection campaign.

On the Hill

If you missed it: Sen. Durbin says Supreme Court ethics is not congressional overreach

Senate Majority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) joins Washington Post Live on Thursday, July 13. (Video: The Washington Post)

If you missed it: In a Washington Post Live interview Thursday, Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat and chair of the Judiciary Committee, defended his effort to impose ethics standards on the Supreme Court and dismissed Republicans' argument that requiring ethics standards is legislative overreach.

"Congress's role in this situation is very clear," Durbin said. "When it comes to funding the Supreme Court or the basic rules of conduct, we've had that authority over history, and I think we still do."

In a separate interview with Hugh Hewitt, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said every Republican on the Judiciary Committee will oppose Durbin's legislation, which will require ethics standards around the disclosure of gifts and recusal in cases, when it's marked up next week

"It’s just an effort to try to target this new Supreme Court. If they can’t get their way on the merits, they go after the Court itself," McConnell said.

Durbin also made news on other issues:

He said his staff is "negotiating" with the attorney for Harlan Crow , the billionaire donor who funded lavish trips for Justice Clarence Thomas .

Justice Sonia Sotomayor ’s He did "not want to prejudge" if’s efforts to promote her book during speaking events amount to ethics violation. He did not rule out asking the universities and institutions that hosted her for information about the speaking engagements and book purchases.

Despite pressure from progressives and the Congressional Black Caucus to get rid of the tradition of allowing senators to block district court nominees from their home state by withholding "blue slips," Durbin said, "I support the blue slip process." The CBC says it is a vestige of Jim Crow and was meant to prevent Black judges from being considered.

He said that he "struggled" with the idea of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine but added that "Ukraine asked for this munition."

Watch the full interview here.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

For the first time since 1960, the Screen Actors Guild has joined Hollywood writers in a double strike starting today

Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, announcing the actors strike: "They plead poverty - that they're losing money left and right - while giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs"



pic.twitter.com/qKrrfLTTrb — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 14, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

