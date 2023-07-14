Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. Aux armes, citoyens! Formez vos bataillons! Marchons, marchons, qu’un sang impur abreuve nos sillons! The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Michigan permits unmarried cohabitation. Your weekly non-Beltway political stories. Unmarried men and women living together in Michigan are no longer acting “lewdly and lasciviously.” Farmers ends home, auto umbrella insurance coverage in Florida. Missouri approves fentanyl test strips. Americans turn to apps for “buy now, pay later” grocery shopping.

These are your weekly outside-the-Beltway political stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Michigan updates 1931 cohabitation law

An anonymous reader in Detroit flagged the news that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation that decriminalizes unmarried men and women who live together. Under a 1931 law, they were guilty of the misdemeanor of acting “lewdly and lasciviously.”

From Anna Liz Nichols at the nonprofit Michigan Advance:

“Michigan is one of only two states with such an ‘outdated’ prohibition, bill sponsor state Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) said. Mississippi is the other state, with up to a $500 fine for each party and a six month jail sentence.”

Michigan’s old law made such cohabitation punishable by up to one year of prison and a fine or up to $1,000, Nichols reported. It’s unknown when the last time the law was enforced.

The politics: As the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade showed, mostly forgotten, long-ago laws can suddenly snap back into effect. And boy does the United States have a lot of cobweb-strewn laws about sex, as I learned when I wrote a piece on that topic during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

Farmers adds to Florida’s insurance crisis

We flagged this deepening problem back in June: In places like California, Louisiana and Florida, insurers are balking at covering problems made worse by the climate crisis.

The problem got worse for the Sunshine State this week, as Farmers Insurance Group served notice it would no longer be in the business of home, auto or umbrella coverage there, per the Orlando Sentinel’s Jeffrey Schweers. This affects 100,000 Florida homeowners.

Ten other companies had already left “in the midst of the state’s relentless insurance crisis, which has caused premiums to skyrocket by 100% or more in some cases. Property owners are bracing for a 40% increase this year,” Schweers reported.

The politics: As we previously noted, the trouble got going after Hurricane Andrew wrecked Miami in 1992. This is a huge challenge for Florida’s elected officials and regulators. Can they find a lasting fix? The climate crisis isn’t going away.

Missouri approves fentanyl test strips

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) has signed legislation that allows people to buy and use testing strips to detect the synthetic opioid fentanyl, thought to be the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49.

At the St Louis Post Dispatch, Kurt Erickson notes: “Previously, the strips were classified as drug paraphernalia, which made it a crime to possess or distribute them.”

“Now, in response to ongoing abuse of opioids, Missouri has joined at least 20 other states where lawmakers have decriminalized the strips since 2018, including Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Kentucky and Mississippi,” Erickson reported.

The politics: Policymakers are still grappling for solutions to the nation’s fentanyl crisis. This is one of the approaches that is increasingly popular, and it’s notable that it falls outside of the “law enforcement” basket.

‘Buy now, pay later’ for groceries? There’s an app for that.

Caroline flagged this report from our colleagues Jaclyn Peiser and Abha Bhattarai about Americans turning to “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) apps to cope with high grocery prices.

Sure, Klarna might be “best known for helping people finance Pelotons, laptops and other big-ticket merchandise,” they reported, but “Klarna and other BNPL services are increasingly being tapped for groceries — usage surged 40 percent in the first two months of 2023, according to data from Adobe Analytics.”

The politics: Whether you think this is necessity birthing invention, or another symptom of the dystopia the future has in store for us, this kind of phenomenon gives us a look beyond the big headlines about the economy and into the lived experiences of many Americans.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

House narrowly passes divisive Pentagon policy bill

“Congress’s decades-long streak of bipartisan support for its annual defense policy and spending plan collapsed Friday after House Republicans rammed through the most conservative National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in decades — restricting military personnel’s access to reproductive care and diversity protections, and imperiling lawmakers’ broader effort to set major national security priorities,” Abigail Hauslohner, Paul Kane and Leigh Ann Caldwell report.

Biden administration announces $39 billion in student loan forgiveness

“The Biden administration announced Friday that it will forgive the student loans of more than 800,000 borrowers who enrolled in income-driven repayment plans. The plan will forgive $39 billion in federal student loans, according to the Education Department, through ‘fixes’ to the count of monthly payments borrowers have made,” Susan Svrluga reports.

Biden raised $72 million in second quarter of 2023

“The figure accounts for donations both directly to the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the joint fundraising committees. Biden vastly outraised Republicans running for president during the second quarter, in part because individuals can give larger sums to the DNC than they can to individual campaign accounts. Former president Donald Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination, raised more than $35 million in the second quarter, his campaign said,” Tyler Pager reports.

SAG actors to join writers on Hollywood picket lines

“TV and film actors will join picket lines in New York and Los Angeles Friday as their union begins its first day of strikes, effectively shutting down the industry amid an ongoing walkout by Hollywood writers,” Janay Kingsberry, Kelsey Ables, Samantha Chery, Anne Branigin, Anumita Kaur, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Victoria Bisset report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Pittsburgh synagogue trial is latest death penalty test for Justice Dept.

“As the Pittsburgh gunman’s trial enters its final phase, it remains to be seen whether jurors weighing his fate will agree with the Justice Department — or echo the jury in New York, which this year determined that the bike path attacker should be spared execution and sentenced to life in prison,” David Nakamura and Mark Berman report.

“A review of the two capital cases helps illustrate the painful debate for jurors, communities and federal authorities over what sentence should be handed down and what goes into such a determination. The prosecutions also indicate that while Attorney General Merrick Garland has acknowledged inequities around capital punishment and indefinitely halted federal executions, the Justice Department still will seek the death penalty in some instances.”

Forcing people to work in deadly heat is mostly legal in the U.S.

“Recent weeks have seen Earth’s highest average temperatures on record, according to recent climate studies, yet most U.S. workers have few legal protections related to extreme heat conditions. The federal government is in the midst of a years-long process to draft heat safety rules, and only six states have their own regulations that guarantee laborers access to water, rest and shade — the three elements that medical professionals say can protect workers from heat illness,” Jacob Bogage and Eli Tan report.

… and beyond

The U.S. sets a grim milestone with a new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings

“Slain at the hands of strangers or gunned down by loved ones. Massacred in small towns, in big cities, inside their own homes or outside in broad daylight. This year’s unrelenting bloodshed across the U.S. has led to the grimmest of milestones: The deadliest six months of mass killings recorded since at least 2006,” the Associated Press’s Stefanie Dazio and Larry Fenn report.

The death toll rose just about , a constant cycle of violence and grief.” “From Jan. 1 to June 30, the nation endured 28 mass killings, all but one of which involved guns. every week , a constant cycle of violence and grief.”

Russia detained several senior military officers in wake of Wagner mutiny

“Hours after Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin began a short-lived march on Moscow, the country’s domestic security service detained several high-ranking military officers, including Gen. Sergei Surovikin, head of aerospace forces, people familiar with the situation said,” the Wall Street Journal’s Thomas Grove reports.

Kavanaugh: No warring camps at Supreme Court

“Justice Brett Kavanaugh pushed back Thursday against perceptions that the court’s conservative supermajority is locked in ideological combat with its liberal wing,” Politico’s Josh Gerstein reports.

In remarks at a judicial conference here, he insisted the justices continue to find common ground on many issues. He spoke two weeks after the court issued He spoke two weeks after the court issued a flurry of polarized, 6-3 rulings that gave major victories to the right on affirmative action, LGBTQ rights and President Joe Biden’s student-debt forgiveness plan.”

The Biden agenda

Biden says he’s ‘serious’ about prisoner swap for WSJ reporter held in Russia

“President Biden said Thursday that he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who has now been detained in Russia for more than 100 days,” Maegan Vazquez reports.

White House planning to tap retired general to lead new pandemic office

“The White House is planning to name a longtime military health official to lead its new pandemic preparedness office amid growing concerns that efforts to brace for the next global health crisis are flagging,” Dan Diamond reports.

“Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, who retired from the military this summer and joined the National Security Council to work on biodefense and global health security, is the planned selection to lead the White House’s Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending personnel move.”

Biden maneuvers around another China spy row to improve ties

“On June 16, the same day Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to fly to Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials, the State Department he oversees reported anomalous activity to Microsoft that the tech firm later blamed on China-based hackers. It was Blinken’s second try at making the high-profile trip,” Bloomberg’s Iain Marlow reports.

How hot it’s been out there, visualized

“The heat wave plaguing the southern United States is expected to stretch into early next week, with temperatures persisting well above 100 degrees throughout much of Texas, Florida and Southern California. As of Wednesday, residents in El Paso, had experienced a record-breaking 27 consecutive days of 100-plus-degree heat, surpassing the 21-day streak in 1980, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center,” Janice Kai Chen reports.

Hot on the left

Young voters are getting less likely to identify as Dems. It spells trouble for Biden.

“Joe Biden’s Gen Z whisperer has a warning for the president: Get going on addressing youth enthusiasm now, or it may be too late. John Della Volpe, one of the Biden 2020 campaign pollsters, has issued these admonitions in briefings with the president’s reelection team and in conversations with top White House aides,” Politico’s Myah Ward reports.

“Having analyzed youth voter data for more than two decades, he told West Wing Playbook that voters under 30 today are less likely to identify as Democrats compared to spring 2019. More consider themselves independents, and fewer see politics as a ‘meaningful way to create change.’”

Hot on the right

An Iowa Christian leader clashes with Trump. Will he support DeSantis?

“At a recent fundraiser, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told donors he’d make inroads with evangelicals and brought up his relationship with someone who could substantially boost his efforts, according to attendees: Bob Vander Plaats,” Marianne LeVine, Hannah Knowles and Josh Dawsey report.

“Vander Plaats, a Christian conservative leader and household name in Iowa Republican politics, has showered DeSantis with praise in interviews and on social media … Republicans in this first-in-the-nation caucus state and beyond have taken notice, with operatives in rival campaigns as well other strategists predicting an eventual endorsement of the governor from Vander Plaats, who ‘seems to be infatuated with Ron DeSantis,’ opined Iowa-based Republican consultant Craig Robinson.”

Today in Washington

At 1:30 p.m., Biden and first lady Jill Biden will depart for Camp David.

In closing

This could happen to anyone. Stay vigilant.

