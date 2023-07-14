No Labels, a bipartisan group created in the wake of the tea party movement, is considering fielding a third-party ticket in the 2024 presidential election, sparking fears among Democrats that such a candidate could pull support away from their party if the next presidential contest is a rematch between President Biden and former president Donald Trump.
What is the No Labels political group, and what is it trying to do?
The nonprofit organization, which bills itself as a bipartisan movement — not a “third party” — is mounting a $70 million effort to get presidential ballot lines across the country for 2024, which would allow an independent ticket to run for the White House. Since its founding in 2010, No Labels promoted bipartisanship and sought American voters who may be worn down by growing polarization on the national’s political stage.
Here’s what to know about No Labels — and how it could impact the 2024 election.
