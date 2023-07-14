Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday! I’m Eli Tan, a business news intern, and I’ll be filling in for Cristiano Lima today. You can reach me at elijah.tan@washpost.com.



Below: Meta wants Threads to be less focused on politics, and court documents say Twitter didn’t pay fees to a privacy assessor. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What Musk and Zuckerberg entering the AI race could mean for regulation After complaining for weeks that artificial intelligence companies were scraping Twitter’s data, Elon Musk announced Wednesday that he’s starting his own AI company called xAI. A day later, it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is poised to release a commercial version of its large language model (LLM), internally dubbed LLaMA.

The moves are likely to catch the attention of regulators, who have had their hands full with AI policy in recent weeks. On Wednesday, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski broke the news that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI’s ChatGPT for allegedly harming consumers.

Advertisement

Musk and Zuckerberg bring plenty of their own regulatory run-ins to the AI scene, from government data probes to antitrust allegations.

While the largest of AI’s threats remain existential, data scraping has emerged as the next legal frontier for AI companies to pass through, grounded mostly in existing copyright laws.

Data scraping is the process of systematically pulling data from pages across the internet, whether that be blog posts, social media or analytics — in this case, it’s used to train machine learning models.

That data, in many cases, is proprietary, but whether that means a regurgitated version of the data spit out by an LLM like ChatGPT is a copyright violation remains the subject of debate. That might be especially true with Musk and Zuckerberg, whose control of social networks with large user bases raises the question of whether their AI platforms would require permission to scrape them.

Advertisement

In the FTC’s investigation of OpenAI, the agency “demanded a detailed description of the data that OpenAI uses to train its products, which mimic humanlike speech by ingesting text, mostly scraped from Wikipedia, Scribd and other sites across the open web,” Cat wrote.

Last month, a California law firm filed a class-action lawsuit against OpenAI that alleged its data scraping “violated the rights of millions of internet users when it used their social media comments, blog posts, Wikipedia articles and family recipes,” our colleague Gerrit De Vynck wrote. The same firm filed a similar lawsuit against Google on Tuesday.

Data scraping is an issue close to Musk, who earlier this month limited the amount of tweets users could see and made tweets private to nonusers in an attempt to curb the practice. On July 6, Musk’s X Corp. filed a lawsuit against unknown defendants seeking over $1 million for “scraping data associated with Texas residents.”

Advertisement

Relatedly, in a move that seemingly gets ahead of impending scraping regulations, OpenAI on Thursday struck a deal with the Associated Press to let its AI algorithms scrape its news content.

On Wednesday night, Musk hosted a Twitter Spaces with two lawmakers, Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), where the trio discussed the current state of AI regulation and brought up points that could become relevant to how data scraping policies are formed.

“One of the dangers is that as companies race ahead, I think it’s actually more dangerous for companies that are behind, that might take shortcuts that could be dangerous,” Musk said.

Gallagher later pointed out that the fast-moving nature of AI companies could outpace attempts at regulation.

“Even if we passed a sensible AI law this year that struck that balance — the line between oversight guardrails but also the need to innovate — it might be outdated very quickly,” Gallagher said.

Our top tabs

Meta tries to sidestep debate on content moderation with Threads rollout

Meta is trying to sidestep the complex debate over content moderation decisions with the rollout of its Threads platforms, our colleague Naomi Nix reports .

Advertisement

“Meta executives over the last week have hinted that they want the fast-growing social media app to be more focused on entertainment and pop culture than news and politics,” Naomi writes.

Meta Global Affairs President Nick Clegg said the company intends to give Threads users more control over what content is shown to them in an effort to dampen controversy over political content, the report adds.

“I hope over time we’ll have less of a discussion about what our big crude algorithmic choices are and more about whether you guys feel that the individual controls we’re giving you on Threads feel meaningful to you,” Clegg said in the interview.

But politics has already arrived on Threads. Naomi notes: “An array of news organizations have started posting about everything from former president Donald Trump’s super PAC to Russia’s detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter. Meanwhile, politicians such as Republican presidential hopeful Mike Pence, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have joined the platform.”

Twitter didn’t pay privacy assessor following Musk takeover, court documents say

A Twitter legal complaint cited by House Republicans in a Thursday hearing omitted key information from a deposition related to company allegations that the Federal Trade Commission tried to influence independent auditor Ernst & Young, the firm hired to assess Twitter’s compliance with an FTC data security order, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

Advertisement

Cat writes: “David Roque, an Ernst & Young partner, told lawyers during a deposition last month that Ernst & Young contacted Twitter weekly, repeatedly asking the company to pay outstanding invoices totaling $500,000. He said the firm parted ways with the company amid ‘constant turnover’ on Twitter’s executive team.”

The report adds: “'There would have been a large burden on a smaller number of people to execute the same control structure,' Roque told an FTC investigator, who asked how the ‘resource constraints’ would affect Twitter’s data security program.”

The developments come amid a standoff between the consumer protection regulator and the social media company owned by Elon Musk. The FTC under Chair Lina Khan has recently warned Twitter that its failure to respond to agency requests violates a consent order. “The agency has also said it will consider Twitter in violation of its order if Musk does not appear for a deposition July 25 in San Francisco,” Cat adds.

Professors sue Texas over TikTok ban, signaling First Amendment legal battle

A group of college professors is suing Texas for banning TikTok on public university phones and computers, alleging the ban has undermined educators’ ability to teach students and research the popular short-form video app, our colleague Drew Harwell reports.

Advertisement

The Coalition for Independent Technology Research, whose members include Texas college professors, argued in a lawsuit that the ban infringes on their constitutional rights and academic freedoms.

Drew writes: “Texas last year joined more than two dozen other states in banning the app on government-owned devices, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) saying the short-video app, which is owned by a company based in China, could be used by the ‘Chinese government … to attack our way of life.’”

The ban immediately halted public university research projects that focused on TikTok and derailed courses that discussed the app’s benefits and risks, according to the report. The suit is the third so far this year that challenges state-level TikTok bans on constitutional grounds.

Rant and rave

The Associated Press struck a news-sharing deal with OpenAI. Our colleague Tony Romm:

some people will do anything to avoid paying journalists money huh https://t.co/v7YYDIASkr — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) July 13, 2023

Independent journalist Marcy Wheeler:

So if an AI site has trained disproportionately on a small news outlet's content, and AP benefits from it, does the small news outlet get royalties?



Asking for a small news outlet. https://t.co/pXceGoeJSm — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 13, 2023

Business Insider editor Walter Hickey:

uh seems to me the AP got completely hosed on this deal https://t.co/giO55E1hm7 — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) July 13, 2023

Agency scanner

Hill happenings

Inside the industry

Advertisement

Competition watch

Workforce report

Trending

Daybook

Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) Sen.(D-Va.) discusses technology geopolitics with the German Marshall Fund at 11:30 a.m.

Before you log off

“No wonder Biblical Esau gave up his birthright for this stuff.”@depthsofwiki has been making "perpetual stew" for more than a month. Hundreds want some.https://t.co/EUlfdZuHzr — Shera Avi-Yonah (@saviyonah) July 13, 2023

That’s all for today — thank you so much for joining us! Make sure to tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Get in touch with tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

Gift this article Gift Article