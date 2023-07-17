Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1955, Disneyland opened its doors. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cash for kitsch: Let’s talk about campaign merchandise With the 2024 presidential race heating up, now is as good a time as any to talk about campaign merchandise — the T-shirts, buttons, stickers, yard signs, fleeces, beer (or soda) coozies and myriad other items candidates use to get the word out and bring the small-dollar donations in.

Whether you’re plunking down $20 for a baby onesie that says “Joe Biden Makes Me Cry,” $25 for three “Nikki Haley for President” golf balls, $35 for a pair of socks bearing the likeness of Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), or $24 for an “Official Trump Mugshot” mug, you’re taking your place in a tradition stretching back to America’s very first elections.

A short history lesson

Back when I dug into the campaign merch’ phenomenon in 2015 over at Yahoo News, I learned some history about political memorabilia.

At George Washington ’s inauguration, someone sold buttons that read “Long Live The President G.W.,” so the phenomenon truly stretches back to the founding of the republic.

It’s not just bumper stickers and yard signs: Private vendors have put political messages on everything from thimbles (when women got the right to vote in 1920) to condoms (in the 1980s, during the AIDS epidemic).

(Fun fact: Former president Donald Trump wasn’t the first candidate to make merch’ with a mug shot. Back in 2014, former Texas governor Rick Perry did the same.)

But arguably the pivotal year for campaign tchotchkes was 2004, when the Bush-Cheney campaign brought the whole enterprise in-house, selling their own yard signs and transforming both the industry and the way candidates use the broad array of branded gear to raise money and build lists of supporters.

Helping the candidate

In prior decades, you were helping private vendors. Now, you’re helping the candidates in several important ways.

You’re spreading the campaign’s message.

You’re giving the campaign your name and address (and often your cellphone number and email) , helping them build a list of backers to whom they can reach out, whether to attend rallies, canvass, or give more money.

You become a small-dollar donor — someone who could give money throughout the entire process without ever hitting federal limits.

As my colleagues Maeve Reston, Anu Narayanswamy and Clara Ence Morse noted in their Sunday dive into the candidates’ campaign finance reports:

“Small-dollar donors are seen as one indicator of how wide a candidate’s support is among rank-and-file voters, as well as a signal of how much longer supporters can continue to give, compared with those who write large checks and quickly hit the legal limit.”

In this cycle, you’re even more valuable to Republican candidates who need 40,000 unique donors to make the debate stage on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. That could explain why so many of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s emails end with a link to a site where you can suggest ideas for new merchandise.

The ‘Dark Brandon’ cash must flow

The rules are right there at the stop of President Biden’s campaign store: “Made in America.” “Proudly Union-Printed.” That’s been the standard for major Democratic campaigns for years. (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign store bucks both unwritten rules, Axios recently reported.)

One notable feature of Biden’s store is the amount of “Dark Brandon” gear — named for an internet meme of Biden as a sinister figure with red lasers for eyes, a phenomenon my colleague Herb Scribner detailed back in April.

Whether you think it’s cool or cringe-y, it seems to be working.

“We’ve raised close to 700k [$700,000]” in total through merchandise, a Biden campaign official told The Daily 202. “Dark Brandon” gear “accounts for more than half of store revenue.”

It’ll never displace traditional donors

That’s not a bad haul. But Biden raised more than $72 million across all platforms in the second quarter of 2023, my colleagues Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer reported Friday. So it’s barely a drop in the bucket (though the race is young).

In the era of SuperPACs — which, unlike federal candidates, can take unlimited cash from individuals and corporations — you’d have to sell a mountain range of $100 fleeces to compete.

A window into American manufacturing

The other thing I learned nearly a decade ago was the way campaign merch’ can shine a light on the state of American manufacturing.

Former president Barack Obama ’s operation learned you can’t get a union-produced, American-made basketball.

Sen. Mitt Romney ’s presidential campaign of 2012 ran into the same problem when they looked into getting a toy version of the campaign bus. “There are no American companies that do that anymore, not made-in-America,” an aide said.

And in 2012, Team Obama bought all of the white, union made coffee mugs to satisfy demand for one of its best-sellers: a mug with Obama’s newly released birth certificate.

You don’t have to have a campaign store, of course. In this cycle, it appears former New Jersey governor Chris Christie doesn’t plan to bring the “Pro Max Chris Christie For President 2024 Christie 2024 Republican” iPhone case in house.

Then again, the product doesn’t seem to actually mention his name.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Air quality warnings return in U.S. as Canada deploys troops for wildfires

“Parts of the U.S. Northeast, Midwest and South, as well as the Great Plains, were forecast to reach air quality levels Monday that are unhealthy for vulnerable people, including Pittsburgh, Chicago and Nashville, according to AirNow, a tracker maintained by a group of U.S. government agencies,” Annabelle Timsit reports.

Millions in the U.S. and around the world face record-breaking temperatures

“Millions of people across the South are sweltering under a relentless heat wave, with more records expected to be broken this week as countries around the world also grapple with rocketing temperatures. The National Weather Service warned of ‘record-breaking heat’ expected in parts of the United States, including the Four Corners states, and from Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley and South Florida,” NBC News reports.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose enters Republican Senate primary

“Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) launched a U.S. Senate bid on Monday, becoming the third prominent Republican seeking to topple Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in a state key to GOP hopes of retaking control of the chamber,” John Wagner reports.

Democrats push back on Rep. Jayapal’s description of Israel as ‘racist state’

“A group of Democrats are circulating a draft letter among their colleagues in which they express deep concern about ‘unacceptable’ comments made over the weekend by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in which she characterized Israel as a ‘racist state,’” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s charged mission of healing

“An enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, Haaland is the first Native person to serve in a presidential Cabinet, leading a department that oversees a fifth of U.S. land and was long charged with the systematic removal of Indigenous people from their tribal homelands,” Karen Heller reports.

“We have obligations to people. We also have obligations to animals. We have obligations to the environment and the ecology,” said Haaland, who oversees a department of more than 60,000 employees. Also, to Native people whose “genocide in this country” dates back more than 500 years, long before there was a United States, much of it over land that her department manages.

How a Saudi firm tapped a gusher of water in drought-stricken Arizona

“A Post investigation — based on government documents and interviews with public officials, ranchers in the valley, farmworkers, and townspeople who live near the alfalfa fields — found that Arizona’s lax regulatory environment and sophisticated lobbying by the Saudi-owned company allowed a scarce American resource to flow unchecked to a foreign corporation,” Isaac Stanley-Becker, Joshua Partlow and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez report.

“To advance its interests before the state, Fondomonte hired an influential Republican lawyer as well as a former member of Congress. And it sought to win over its rural neighbors, providing a high school with donations that included Fondomonte-sponsored sports bags and face masks emblazoned with the company logo to protect students from covid.”

… and beyond

GOP mega-donors divide, boosting Trump and imperiling DeSantis

“Big Republican donors seeking an alternative to Donald Trump haven’t consolidated around a single candidate, increasing the likelihood of a protracted GOP primary fight with a crowded field of challengers,” Bloomberg’s Bill Allison, and Laura Davison report.

“Presidential campaigns released their financial information Saturday to the Federal Election Commission, many for the first time. While Trump relied on his army of grass-roots supporters, deep-pocketed donors divided support among several candidates, making it harder for any of them to overtake the GOP frontrunner.”

Trump and allies forge plans to increase presidential power in 2025

“Donald J. Trump and his allies are planning a sweeping expansion of presidential power over the machinery of government if voters return him to the White House in 2025, reshaping the structure of the executive branch to concentrate far greater authority directly in his hands,” the New York Times’s Jonathan Swan, Charlie Savage and Maggie Haberman report.

The Biden agenda

Joe Biden is redefining presidential campaign frugality

“Biden’s campaign spent a total of $1.1 million in the second quarter of this year, a remarkably small amount that would put him behind several Democratic Senate candidates in terms of expenditures,” Politico’s Holly Otterbein and Jessica Piper report.

“Biden had four people on his payroll during that time: Campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez, principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks, spokesperson Kevin Munoz, and general counsel Maury Riggan. His campaign spent less than $1,500 on travel, accommodations and airfare. On rent, he spent nothing.”

Personal debts said to scuttle nomination of Biden’s acting cyber director

“The acting White House national cyber director was told in recent weeks that she would not be considered to serve in a permanent role, despite endorsements from key lawmakers from both parties and her predecessor, because of personal debt issues that would make her difficult to confirm, according to four people familiar with the matter,” Ellen Nakashima and Tim Starks report.

Teamsters president says he’s asked the White House not to intervene if UPS workers go on strike

“The union has threatened a strike if a deal is not reached by the time the collective bargaining agreement expires. Asked during a webcast with members Sunday on whether the White House could force a contract on the union, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said he has asked the White House on numerous occasions to stay away,” the Associated Press reports.

Americans have more in their bank accounts than before the pandemic, visualized

“Despite a year when inflation pushed prices to new heights, Americans are still better off now than before the pandemic, with nearly 10 to 15 percent more in their bank accounts than in 2019, new checking and savings account data shows,” Abha Bhattarai reports.

Hot on the left

President Biden’s most powerful student loan tool

“On Friday, the administration announced that it had ironed out some kinks in the [income-driven repayment] program, and as a result, 804,000 borrowers will have their loans canceled, erasing a total of $39 billion in debt,” Ryan Cooper writes for the American Prospect.

“That reflects the fact that at this point, the IDR tool is probably the best tool Biden possesses to provide student debt relief. It will be an annoying headache for the administration to set up, but its powers are basically limitless, and arguably established on a firmer legal footing than any other option.”

Hot on the right

Majority support Trump in 2024 GOP primary straw poll at Turning Point Action Conference

“ Most conference-goers preferred Trump for the nomination, with 85.7% supporting the former president. Second, was businessman Perry Johnson with 7.8%, who spoke on day two of the event. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) followed with 4.3%.”

“For their second preference, half of the respondents chose Vivek Ramaswamy, who also spoke at the conference, further deviating from national polling. Twenty-one percent named Trump their second pick, and 13.5% said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).”

Today in Washington

There is nothing on Biden’s public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

A North Korean defector captivated U.S. media. Some question her story.

“Sixteen years after fleeing the brutal regime, [Yeonmi] Park has become a multiplatform star in America, appearing on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ and other popular podcasts, amassing a YouTube following of more than 1 million subscribers and selling more than 100,000 copies of ‘In Order to Live,’ her 2015 memoir about the cruelties and deprivations of life under the communist dictatorship,” Will Sommer reports.

“Now, though, Park is making the media rounds to raise alarms about another nation: the United States.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

