Deb Haaland, first Indigenous interior secretary, defends oil project that divides Alaska Natives

As a member of Congress, Deb Haaland vehemently opposed the Willow oil drilling project on Alaska’s North Slope. But now as the head of the Interior Department, Haaland has become the public face of the Biden administration’s approval of the controversial project, our colleague Karen Heller reports.

The about-face underscores the tensions Haaland must navigate as the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department. It comes as some Indigenous Alaskans say Willow will provide crucial jobs and revenue for the region, while others say the ConocoPhillips project will hasten a climate catastrophe.

In an interview with Karen, Haaland acknowledged that the Willow approval was a difficult decision, especially after she sent a letter to Interior opposing the project as the representative for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District from 2019 to 2021.

“I was very strong about that but when you come here, you can’t be like, ‘I’m the Department of Deb Haaland,’ right?” said Haaland, who reportedly choked up in a March private meeting with environmental groups and Indigenous leaders trying to prevent the decision.

“There are a million considerations,” she continued. “I’m not running this department for the progressives who want to keep it [oil] in the ground. This is for the whole country. And so I am dedicated to doing the job that I was hired to do, and doing it in the right way. I mean, yes, I can insert my thoughts into things. But in the end, it has to be a decision that will benefit the country and certainly the region.”

It is also true, Haaland said, that “many Native Alaskans support Willow” because of its potential revenue and jobs. It would be wrong, she said, to think of Native people as a monolith.

“No tribe is the same,” Haaland said. “Even within pueblos, Indian tribes, we’re all different.”

The supporters

Many Alaska Native groups say Willow will provide desperately needed jobs and revenue for the North Slope Borough, which includes the eight communities across the northernmost part of the United States.

The project is expected to create 2,000 jobs during construction and 300 permanent jobs, according to ConocoPhillips. The borough has an unemployment rate of 4.9 percent — higher than the state and national averages.

Bureau of Land Management also estimated that Willow would generate about $1.2 billion in tax revenue for the North Slope Borough. About 95 percent of the borough’s annual $410 million budget comes from local taxes on oil and gas operations. In its final environmental review , thealso estimated that Willow would generate about $1.2 billion in tax revenue for the North Slope Borough. About 95 percent of the borough’s annual $410 million budget comes from local taxes on oil and gas operations.

“We’ll be taking that revenue and reinvesting those dollars back into those communities, providing housing, education, search and rescue operations, and water and sewer systems,” Nagruk Harcharek, president of the advocacy group Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat, told The Climate 202.

“Projects like Willow make sure that the North Slope Borough’s funding is going to be there in the future, so that all of these services can continue,” he added.

The climate critics

But some Indigenous leaders in the nearest town to Willow, Nuiqsut, have sounded the alarm about the project’s impact on the climate and pristine Arctic landscape.

Willow could produce nearly 600 million barrels of oil over 30 years, hastening climate change in a region that is already warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the world.

The project might also affect critical habitat for thousands of caribou, which many tribes hunt as part of their traditional subsistence lifestyles.

Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, an Indigenous organization, has sued over the Biden administration’s approval of Willow alongside five environmental groups. Rosemary Ahtuangaruak, the mayor of Nuiqsut and an Iñupiat activist, has also directly appealed to Haaland to halt the project.

“For Indigenous people, defending our rights to clean air and water, continuing to live off the land, and protecting the sacredness of Mother Earth is the fight of our lives,” Ahtuangaruak wrote in an opinion piece in the Hill newspaper in November, as the Biden administration signaled its likely approval of Willow.

“The Secretary of the Interior — who is an Indigenous person herself — knows these things,” she added.

So what keeps Haaland up at night with these tensions to navigate, a packed agenda at Interior and the 2024 election looming?

“Climate change,” Haaland told Karen. “I worry about it consistently. Every day that’s kept me up at night for a long time.”

Agency alert

Exclusive: Energy Department unveils $150 million for contractor training

The Energy Department today will announce the availability of $150 million in grants for states to train, test and certify home energy efficiency and electrification contractors, according to details shared first with The Climate 202.

The funding comes as the nation faces a shortage of electricians, HVAC contractors and other tradespeople who can install heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers and other appliances crucial to the transition away from fossil fuels.

The State-Based Home Energy Efficiency Contractor Training Grants Program, which was created by the Inflation Reduction Act, will help states train new workers and their current workforces to retrofit and electrify homes. Some of these home upgrades could qualify for tax breaks under the climate law, helping consumers save money on their energy bills.

“As our nation moves towards a clean energy future, there is a growing demand for trained, certified workers to make homes more energy efficient,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. “Thanks to President’s Biden’s Investing in America agenda, this historic investment will strengthen our nation’s clean energy workforce and economic opportunity, attract new talent, and help tackle the climate crisis.”

The Energy Department today will offer guidance on how states and territories can apply for the funding. Applications are due Sept. 30.

In the states

How a Saudi firm tapped a gusher of water in drought-stricken Arizona

In drought-stricken Arizona, where water has been reduced to a trickle in some homes, a longtime deal has allowed a Saudi-owned firm to pump water from state land to grow alfalfa for the kingdom’s cattle, The Washington Post’s Isaac Stanley-Becker, Joshua Partlow and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez report.

For nearly a decade, Arizona has leased rural terrain west of Phoenix to Saudi-owned Fondomonte, allowing the company to pump as much water as it needs to grow the hay to feed dairy cows. But a Post investigation — based on government documents and interviews — found that Arizona’s lax regulatory environment and lobbying by Fondomonte allowed the scarce resource to flow unchecked for years to a foreign corporation.

The state’s new Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, last month threatened to cancel Fondomonte’s leases if it did not disclose how much water it pumps annually. According to experts and communications released as part of a public records request, the company’s annual consumption is equivalent to that of a city of more than 50,000 people.

For now, the governor’s aides are preparing plans not to renew Fondomonte’s leases when they expire next year, according to a staff recommendation obtained by The Post. A decision has not been finalized.

David Kelly, Fondomonte’s general manager, said the company follows the same rules that govern farming operations throughout the state and is being unfairly targeted. “Water in the Southwest has always been an emotional topic, and we understand some individuals in the media and politics find benefit in blaming Fondomonte for regional water challenges,” he said.

On the Hill this week

On Tuesday: Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee will continue their hearings on the perceived drawbacks of ESG — environmental, social and governance — goals and policies. The Subcommittee on Institutions and Monetary Policy will meet to discuss the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance, which would monitor companies’ climate disclosures if a proposed rule is finalized, while the Subcommittee on Capital Markets will hear from several financial regulators.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing on the Biden administration’s “regulatory assault” on home appliances via energy efficiency standards.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a hearing on the “destructive costs” of the Endangered Species Act .

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will analyze threats to the nation’s power grid.

On Wednesday: The House Natural Resources Committee will mark up three bills, including legislation from Rep. Elijah Crane (R-Ariz.) that would block the Interior Department’s protections for public lands surrounding Chaco Canyon National Historical Park.

The House Appropriations Committee will mark up the appropriations bill for fiscal 2024 affecting the Interior Department and the Environmental Protection Agency . House Republicans have proposed steep budget cuts for both agencies.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Water and Power Subcommittee will meet to conduct oversight of the Bureau of Reclamation.

On Thursday: The Senate Appropriations Committee will mark up the appropriations bill covering the Energy Department.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will discuss the Water Resources Development Act.

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Oceans, Fisheries, Climate Change and Manufacturing will examine the budget for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On Friday: The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will discuss the American Southwest’s potential to be a hot spot for mining of critical minerals used in clean-energy technologies.

In the atmosphere

Viral

