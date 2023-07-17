Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … Israeli president visits Washington … Ahead of Herzog's visit, Democrats spar over Israel … Inside House Republicans' Hispanic bloc … NEWS: New bipartisan child-care bill to be unveiled today … Manchin to visit New Hampshire, stoking fears of a third-party presidential bid … What we learned in Saturday's campaign finance reports … but first …

On the Hill

It’s the Senate’s turn to battle it out over defense policy bill

Senators will devote the last two weeks before August recess to passing their own version of the annual defense policy bill.

The House passed its version last week with only four Democratic votes. Most Democrats opposed the measure after Republicans added amendments that would restrict abortion and transgender care and roll back support for diversity programs.

The Democratic-controlled Senate, which returns on Tuesday, will reject such measures.

“We defeated those measures in the Senate version of the defense bill,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said of the committee-approved bill that will be on the floor. “So I don’t think the social experiments that Republicans are trying to do within the defense bill are going to work.”

So far, senators have offered more than 800 amendments, and more could be offered this week. Leadership spent the weekend adding noncontroversial amendments to the base bill and will then decide which individual amendments will get a vote.

Tuberville tensions

As we reported on Friday, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) could provide and off-ramp for Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who for months has blocked all military confirmations and promotions in protest of the Pentagon’s abortion policies — a move that has outraged military brass and Democrats while making many Republicans uncomfortable.

There are discussions about ways to address Tuberville’s demands. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has offered an amendment that would prohibit the Defense Department from paying for travel and time off for a woman to receive an abortion. Tuberville supports Ernst’s effort but it’s unclear whether it will get a vote and whether Tuberville would drop his demands if it gets a vote and fails.

Programming note

Leigh Ann sits down with House Foreign Affairs chair Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) today at noon Eastern to talk about relations with China as a number of Biden administration officials are heading to Beijing for a diplomatic push as geopolitical and economic tensions continue. Watch here.

What we're watching

At the White House

President Biden will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, the day before Herzog addresses a joint session of Congress. (The Israeli presidency is largely ceremonial, so the visit doesn’t carry quite the same weight as a trip by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.)

It’s also “Bidenomics” week at the White House (again).

Biden will meet on Wednesday with the White House Competition Council, the collection of Cabinet members and other top administration officials he created in 2021 to promote economic competition. And he’ll travel to (where else?) Philadelphia on Thursday to talk Bidenomics.

In the House

Wednesday: The IRS whistleblowers who raised questions about the Hunter Biden plea deal over unpaid taxes will testify before the House Oversight Committee.

In the Senate

Thursday: The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D-R.I.) Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act.

Ahead of Herzog’s visit, Democrats spar over Israel

A group of Jewish Democrats are circulating a draft letter among their colleagues denouncing comments made by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) over the weekend in which she called Israel a “racist state.”

The drafting of the harshly worded letter provided to The Early was led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). It has been signed by six other Democrats, all of whom are Jewish.

In it, they specifically name Jayapal and write: “Israel remains the only vibrant, progressive, and inclusive democracy in the region. … We will never allow anti-Zionist voices that embolden antisemitism to hijack the Democratic Party and country.”

The top three House Democrats — Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) and Reps. Katherine M. Clark (Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (Calif.) — released a joint statement Sunday night saying that “Israel is not a racist state.”

Liberal criticism of Israel

The outrage came after Jayapal, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told protesters at the liberal Netroots Nation conference that she has been “fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible.”

Jayapal walked back her remarks on Sunday, saying “the idea of Israel as a nation” is not racist, though she criticized Netanyahu’s government for implementing “outright racist policies.”

Some liberal Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), have said they will not attend Herzog’s address to Congress on Tuesday.

Inside House Republicans’ Hispanic bloc

The Congressional Hispanic Conference, which represents Hispanic House Republicans, is taking advantage of the GOP’s narrow majority in the chamber to make its influence felt, our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports.

The conference — not to be confused with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which represents Hispanic House Democrats and is twice as large — has more members than ever: 16 lawmakers and two nonvoting delegates.

“Earlier this year, as Republicans looked to pass a border security bill, the conference had to hear out the concerns of at least three Hispanic lawmakers representing the U.S.-Mexico border, three Cuban Americans from South Florida, and nine vulnerable Hispanic incumbents whose seats are critical to keeping the majority,” Marianna writes.

“It’s hard to challenge somebody that was born in Cuba. It’s hard to challenge somebody that has gone through the naturalization process. It’s hard to challenge somebody that represents almost half of the border. You may want to, you may try to, but it’s very difficult to do,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (Tex.), a member of the conference who represents a large portion of the Texas-Mexico border, told Marianna. “You can’t take us for granted. You can’t just brush us off.”

The conference’s growing membership — and influence — comes as Republicans have made strides with Hispanic voters in recent years.

“In turn, Hispanic House Republicans have argued that listening to their concerns, and including them in key policy debates, is vital for Republicans who want to continue gaining Hispanic support and keep the House majority in 2024,” Marianna writes.

NEWS: New bipartisan child-care bill to be unveiled today

In another sign that the issue of child-care costs is gaining traction among some Republicans, a new bipartisan bill aiming to provide child-care assistance will be introduced today.

This is a separate effort from the bipartisan paid leave working group that continues to hold meetings and listening sessions in an attempt to craft a bill.

Reps. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) are behind the proposal being introduced today, which focuses on enhancing tax credits for small businesses to incentivize them to offer child care in the workplace and provide tax credits for families for child-care expenses.

The idea for the bill came about after Carbajal held meetings with small businesses about inflation. Businesses repeatedly said child care was a top reason they could not find workers.

“Families can’t find the care they need, or can’t afford it,” Carbajal said in a statement. “Businesses can’t hire who they want because there’s not enough care options.”

The bill allows small businesses to pool together to offer child care for their workers while also increasing a tax credit, the Employer-Provided Child Care Credit, for businesses that do offer the service.

It also doubles the amount a family can save in tax-exempt Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account to at least $10,000 per year and enhances the Child Tax Credit.

“Skyrocketing costs have left affordable child care out of reach for too many families,” Chavez-DeRemer, a freshman who represents a swing district, said in a statement. “It has a far-reaching effect on families, local businesses, and our economy, which is why investing in child care is also an investment in the future growth and success of our communities.”

Also this week, the bipartisan paid leave working group, which we have covered throughout the year, will hold another meeting with key companies and trade groups, including IBM, Deloitte, Home Depot and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber has been a consistent opponent of federal paid leave efforts, two people who have worked closely on the issue say. Their participation in the bipartisan working group’s meeting is potentially an important development.

The campaign

Manchin to visit New Hampshire, stoking fears of a third-party presidential bid

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) will visit New Hampshire today on behalf of No Labels, the outside group attempting to obtain ballot access for a potential third-party presidential candidate in 2024.

Manchin’s ongoing flirtation with a presidential run and his close relationship with No Labels continue to raise eyebrows among Democrats who are deeply skeptical of the group’s intentions. Senate Democrats hope Manchin runs for reelection instead, giving them perhaps their only shot to retain control of his seat in the closely divided chamber.

What Manchin says

Manchin told us that “everyone’s making a lot out of it, thinking this is something bigger than what it is.”

He said he hasn’t had a conversation with the group about being a No Labels presidential candidate.

“I really do think what we’re talking about is how to have a movement, a movement that brings people to the comfortable middle and get off your respective sides,” he said Thursday.

Joe Lieberman, the former Democrat turned Independent senator from Connecticut who is now a co-chairman of No Labels, told us Friday that the organization isn’t looking for candidates yet but will start doing so soon.

When asked if there should be a third-party No Labels candidate, Manchin said, “I do think you have to put pressure on the two major parties right now to come back to where they always used to be: center-left, center-right.”

Manchin will appear with Jon Huntsman Jr., the former Utah governor who served as U.S. ambassador to China during the Obama administration and Russia during the Trump administration, two days after No Labels released its policy platform over the weekend, which our colleague Michael Scherer detailed.

What Manchin’s colleagues say

Manchin’s Democratic colleagues in the Senate have no kind words for No Labels, which they say is a “Republican front group” that doesn’t disclose its donors and is aiming to swing the election to former president Donald Trump or whomever the GOP candidate turns out to be.

“We know they filed as a political party in Arizona, which is a lot of dark money from a lot of rich guys, which has always been problematic for our democracy,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said.

Senate Democrats are trying to persuade Manchin to run for reelection in a heavily Republican state, believing he is their only viable candidate.

“I really want [Manchin] to run for Senate, and so anything that points in the direction of Joe Manchin not running for Senate bums me out, because we need him,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

“I’m still encouraging him to run for Senate,” said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), the head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

He would not disclose what that encouragement looks like.

What we learned in Saturday’s campaign finance reports

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) raised less than $1.7 million in the second quarter, according to a campaign finance disclosure filed on Saturday — much less than the $3.1 million raised by Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is running for her seat.

Sinema hasn’t said yet whether she plans to run for a second term. As we noted on Friday, she was the only senator expected to face a tough race (if she decides to run) who didn’t reveal how much she raised before Saturday’s filing deadline.

She raised less than every senator facing a top-tier race other than Manchin, who raised $1.3 million. Manchin also hasn’t said whether he’ll run for reelection next year.

But Sinema still has a big cash advantage over Gallego, with $10.8 million in her campaign account on June 30 to Gallego’s $3.8 million.

Gallego also spent much more than Sinema, shelling out nearly $2.1 million, including hundreds of thousands of dollars on fundraising. Sinema spent less than $842,000.

Our colleagues Maeve Reston, Anu Narayaswamy and Clara Ence Morse, meanwhile, have the details on how much the Republican presidential candidates have stockpiled about six months ahead of the Iowa caucuses:

Former president Donald Trump “reported $22.5 million in cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, compared with [Florida Gov. Ron ] DeSantis ’s $12.2 million.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who transferred millions from his Senate committee to his presidential committee, has about $21.1 million in cash on hand.

Former vice president Mike Pence has about $1 million.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley “is running a leaner operation than some of her rivals, conserving her resources and ending the quarter with $6.8 million in cash on hand.”

“Payroll was one of the biggest-ticket items for DeSantis — with about 90 aides listed on his second-quarter report. Trump’s report showed about 40, and Scott reported about 50.”

The Media

