BARTIROMO: Well, that’s not going to be enough for Putin to stop bombing Ukraine.

TRUMP: No, no, no. No, I’m not saying that. I -- what I’m saying is that I know Zelensky very well, and I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good, with both of them.

I would tell Zelensky: No more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin: If you don’t make a deal, we’re going to give them a lot. We’re going to give them more than they ever got, if we have to.

I will have the deal done in one day, one day.