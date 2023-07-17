Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, and happy Monday. Today's edition: An Iowa district judge could weigh in as soon as today on the state's new abortion ban, and the latest on the House's must-pass defense policy bill that's full of partisan policies. But first …

Democrats passed shield laws, data privacy rules and harm reduction policies

State legislatures have mostly adjourned, ending a legislative season shaped by both stifling partisan infighting and across-the-aisle compromises on an array of key health policies.

We’ve written about legislation passed by red states, and in today’s edition we look at trends in Democratic-led state houses. We’ll be back in your inbox soon with a look at the bipartisan accomplishments of state lawmakers this session.

Democrats enshrined protections for gender-affirming care

Democrats passed measures aimed at safeguarding gender transition-related care this year to counter a wave of legislation seeking to ban or closely restrict such treatment for minors (and some adults) in conservative-led states. The concern that not enough is known about the long-term effects of transition care has also prompted a response abroad, with several European countries passing stricter limits in recent years.

By the numbers: At least seven blue states and the Democratic-controlled D.C. Council passed laws protecting youth access to gender-affirming care — which can include puberty blockers, hormone therapy and, in rare instances, surgery — as well as the providers that deliver it. They follow Connecticut, Massachusetts and California, which approved similar shield laws in 2022, according to tracking by the Movement Advancement Project.

Democratic governors in New Jersey, Maryland and Arizona directed their respective state agencies to do the same via executive order earlier this year. directed their respective state agencies to do the same via executive order earlier this year.

While the new laws are thematically similar, they vary widely in scope. For example, Maryland’s General Assembly gave the greenlight to a measure expanding the number of transition-related treatments covered under the state’s Medicaid plan, including voice therapy and laser treatments for surgical scars.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Democratic-trifecta enacted legislation prohibiting local courts and officials from cooperating with any out-of-state child removal requests, court orders or arrest warrants related to gender-affirming care. That would protect both Minnesota providers and patients traveling to the state to obtain treatment.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D):

I’m proud to sign nation-leading legislation to protect and affirm transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming New Yorkers.



With LGBTQ+ rights under attack in other states, New York will always be a beacon of hope and a safe haven for trans youth and their families. pic.twitter.com/fcs4QvyxKb — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 25, 2023

Blue states strengthened health data privacy protections

In a few states, Democrats passed new protections for consumers’ reproductive data in response to concerns that sensitive health information collected and sold by tech companies could be used to aid prosecutions over illegal abortions after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Washington’s “My Health, My Data Act” made perhaps the biggest splash during the 2023 legislative season. The first-of-its-kind bill puts limits on search engines’ and health trackers’ ability to collect and sell customers’ data. It also bars the use of “geofences” — virtual perimeters that sweep up cellphone data around a physical location — to send unsolicited messages to people at health facilities.

Nevada and Connecticut also passed legislation modeled after Washington’s new law. Although, unlike Washington’s policy, those state regulations don’t include a private right of action for consumers, meaning it would be up to their respective attorneys general to enforce the rules.

Reality check: It’s unclear how necessary this really is. There are early examples in Indiana, Nevada and a handful of other states where digital evidence played a central role in state prosecutors charging women with criminal offenses related to the end of their pregnancies. But overall, most prosecutors have shown little interest, at least so far, in pursuing abortion-related charges.

It’s worth noting that the new rules will have significant implications for businesses that collect consumer health data but aren’t governed by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, including advertisers, mobile app providers and some telehealth platforms.

Washington state Rep. Vandana Slatter (D):

🙂🎉great day @GovInslee signed the WA #MyHealthMyData Act into law - first in the nation law to protect our health & reproductive data online!



Thank u @AGOWA, @Dhingrama @TrudiInslee & all the people who testified, called & wrote-in to support this bill #waleg pic.twitter.com/sdMjoSbhZJ — Vandana Slatter ☮️ (@SlatterVandana) April 29, 2023

Democrats expanded harm reduction programs, too

Red and blue state legislatures across the country took up legislation to address the overdose crisis, which killed more 100,000 Americans last year. But Democrats in particular moved to expand harm reduction services — which are aimed not at abstinence but curbing deaths and infectious diseases for people who are using drugs.

Some new laws that caught our eye:

In Vermont: Democrats approved a Democrats approved a sweeping overdose prevention bill that includes millions of dollars to expand access to opioid overdose reversal medications, drug-checking services and syringe disposal programs.

In Minnesota: Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed a Gov.(D) signed a public safety budget measure legalizing the possession of all drug paraphernalia. The bill also allows community-based public health programs to dole out sterile needs and educate people on safe injection practices.

In Illinois: The Democratic-controlled General Assembly J.B. Pritzker (D) has yet to say whether he will sign the bill. The Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed a new rule allowing pharmacists and retail stores to sell testing strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl or other substances in drugs. Gov.(D) has yet to say whether he will sign the bill.

The Drug Policy Alliance, which advocates for loosening drug laws:

Congrats, Vermont! @GovPhilScott just signed a bill that expands harm reduction services and enacts one of the most far-reaching drug checking laws in the country. We are proud to have worked with @DecrimVermont to make this win possible. It's a leap forward in replacing… pic.twitter.com/GD0XDNCdqq — Drug Policy Alliance (@DrugPolicyOrg) May 26, 2023

Reproductive wars

Will Iowa’s new abortion ban remain in place?

An Iowa district judge could rule as soon as today on whether the state’s new abortion ban can stay in effect while a lawsuit challenging the measure plays out in court, The Post’s Emily Wax-Thibodeaux reports.

On Friday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed a law banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity has been detected, often around six weeks into a pregnancy. Her signature came after a lunchtime speech at the Family Leadership Summit, which several GOP presidential candidates attended in an effort to seek the support of crucial evangelical voters before the state’s 2024 caucuses.

That afternoon, Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin heard arguments in a lawsuit brought after the measure passed last week. The suit, filed by the ACLU and abortion providers, is seeking to temporarily block the law, which went into effect immediately after Reynolds’s signature.

“This issue, this case, requires my strong attention,” Seidlin said, adding that he was only told about the lawsuit on Wednesday and that he wanted to consider the issue carefully. He said his ruling could come by today or Tuesday.

On the Hill

House passes partisan defense policy bill, teeing up a fight with the Senate

The House narrowly approved a partisan defense policy bill on Friday that would restrict the Pentagon’s policies on abortion access and gender transition care, setting up a showdown with the Senate.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed in a largely party-line 219-210 vote, ending Congress’s decades-long streak of bipartisan support for the annual legislation. Four Democrats voted in favor of the bill, all of whom represent competitive swing districts and were facing outsize political pressure to do right by the troops.

On our radar: Senators are expected to vote on a motion to invoke cloture on the chamber’s own version of the must-pass defense bill tomorrow. That legislation lacks the contentious policies championed by GOP hard-liners across the Capitol, including one measure that would prohibit the secretary of defense from paying for or reimbursing expenses related to most abortion services.

Once the Senate votes on its version of the legislation, the two chambers will need to reconcile the bills’ differences. Democrats and moderate Republicans predict that the House’s defense policy bill, in its current form, will die in the Senate, raising uncertainty for the fate of critical health policies impacting millions of service members and dependents.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on CNN:

"This legislation is never getting to the president's desk."



National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says a sweeping defense spending bill might not reach President Biden after Republicans added amendments addressing controversial social issues. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/DKpYSLqXmw — CNN (@CNN) July 16, 2023

In other news on Capitol Hill …

A House Appropriations subcommittee approved a GOP-drafted bill to fund the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education departments by voice vote Friday, despite pushback from Democrats over its deep cuts to health agencies and antiabortion provisions, the Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel reports.

Coronavirus

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggests covid was designed to spare Jews, Chinese people

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing accusations of amplifying antisemitic and racist tropes after advancing a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus could be a bioweapon that was “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people, The Post’s Ruby Cramer reports.

“There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy reportedly said during a dinner in New York last Tuesday. “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese,” according to a video of the remarks published Saturday by the New York Post.

An Anti-Defamation League spokesperson said Kennedy’s claim that covid-19 may have been manipulated to pose less risk to Jews was a particularly hazardous form of conspiracy theory, and one they hadn’t encountered previously. Jane Shim, the director of the Stop Asian Hate Project, called Kennedy’s remarks “irresponsible, hateful comments."

Kennedy took to Twitter to defend his remarks. The longtime vaccine skeptic said he “never, ever suggested that the covid-19 virus was targeted to spare Jews.” “Kennedy added in his tweet that he ‘never implied that the ethnic effect was deliberately engineered,’ though at the dinner, he floated that possibility directly, according to the video,” Ruby writes.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.):

RFK Jr. is a disgrace to the Kennedy name and the Democratic Party.



For the record, my whole family, who is Jewish, got COVID.



Speaker McCarthy and Jim Jordan should disinvite this antisemite from testifying before Congress and spewing his misinformation and hate. https://t.co/8WLMy2bYqs — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) July 15, 2023

In other health news

A team of Alzheimer’s experts proposed new guidelines yesterday that would change the way doctors diagnose the memory-robbing disease . Under the rules, physicians would use a seven-point rating scale to assess the disease progression in their patients similar to the one used in cancer diagnoses, Reuters ’ Julie Steenhuysen reports. . Under the rules, physicians would use a seven-point rating scale to assess the disease progression in their patients similar to the one used in cancer diagnoses,reports.

In Kentucky: A federal judge Joe Sonka reports for the Louisville Courier Journal . A federal judge ruled Friday that the state can enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for minors while waiting for an appeals circuit court to weigh in, putting the legislation into effect for the first time since it was passed earlier this year,reports for the

Only about a quarter of nursing home residents were prescribed any antiviral treatment for covid-19 between May 2021 and December 2022 despite being among those who stood to benefit most from the drugs, our colleague Christopher Rowland reports, citing a University of Rochester and Harvard University. for covid-19 between May 2021 and December 2022 despite being among those who stood to benefit most from the drugs, our colleaguereports, citing a new study from theand

Daybook

📅 Welcome back! The House and Senate are both in session this week. Here’s what’s on tap:

On Tuesday: A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee will evaluate Medicare coverage pathways for innovative drugs, medical devices and technology; a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee will discuss whether expanding Medicaid to DACA recipients affects the border crisis; a House Veterans Affairs subcommittee will markup nine health-care bills.

On Wednesday: The Joint Economic Committee will examine the economic impact of diabetes; a House Small Business subcommittee will review overregulation in health care.

On Thursday: The Senate Finance health subcommittee will evaluate the need to reform the U.S. transplant system; the Senate HELP Committee will consider legislation aimed at reauthorizing an emergency preparedness law.

Health reads

Sugar rush

House Republicans just passed one of the most conservative national defense policies. Check out what that means with this @washingtonpost Tiktok:https://t.co/RxColT81DM pic.twitter.com/dYLxKt5reE — Chris Chang (@ChrisChang8304) July 15, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

