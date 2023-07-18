Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1984, a gunman fired on the crowd at a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, Calif., killing 21 people and wounding 19 more. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden’s not always welcome at Labor’s table There was a definite organized-labor vibe at the White House Monday. President Biden met with young activists while his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, expressed broad support for striking Hollywood workers and, separately, acknowledged that unions don’t always welcome the reelection-minded incumbent to their negotiations.

Biden has credited organized labor with his victory in 2020, bragged how often he says the word “union” compared to his predecessors, and repeatedly promised to be “the most pro-union president leading the most pro-union administration” in American history.

Advertisement

Biden’s relationship to unions — both their leaders and their rank and file — will be crucial to his reelection campaign. In 2020, he won 56 percent of union households, versus 40 percent who went for former president Donald Trump. That support helped the president win Wisconsin and Michigan.

“What I’m really proud about is being re-elected the most pro-union president in history,” Biden quipped at a June 17 political rally organized by unions that want to see him get a second term, including the AFL-CIO.

But there have been rough patches.

Teamsters tell Biden to stay away

On Sunday, the leader of the Teamsters had a pretty blunt message for Biden if unionized UPS workers — there are 340,000 of them — end up going on strike after a July 31 deadline for reaching a new contract.

“My neighborhood where I grew up in Boston, if two people had a disagreement and you had nothing to do with it — you just kept walking,” Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said on a webcast with members. “We don’t need anybody getting involved in this fights.”

Advertisement

From the Associated Press:

“The Teamsters represent more than half of the Atlanta-based company’s workforce in the largest private-sector contract in North America. If a strike does happen, it would be the first since a 15-day walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company a quarter century ago.”

Muted White House response

The White House response on Monday was essentially: We heard you.

“The Teamsters have asked us to not get involved, not to intervene,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“We'll continue to be in touch with both parties constructively, support any efforts to reach a solution,” she added. “We are confident that both sides are going to come to an agreement and continue to have a constructive presence as we continue to stay in touch. So that’s our role.”

Warm words for the Hollywood workers

Jean-Pierre also lined the administration behind entertainment unions representing writers and actors who have shut down television and film production, angry about the way revenue is shared in an era when streaming is dislodging traditional ways of watching shows and movies.

Advertisement

“The president believes all workers, including the writers, including the actors, they deserve a fair pay,” she said. “And they deserve fair benefits. That is something that the president believes.”

“We sincerely hope that both actors’ and writers’ strikes get resolved and that the parties come together and have a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible, ” said Jean-Pierre.

Back in May, when he first addressed the dispute , Biden had called for writers and actors to get “a fair deal.”

UAW tensions

Potentially the biggest ongoing labor-related headache for Biden is what my colleague Jeanne Whalen recently called “an awkward balancing act between high-profile priorities: Championing labor rights and advancing green-energy policy.”

The United Auto Workers has criticized the “relatively low pay workers are earning at one new battery factory and blasting the closure of older gasoline-vehicle factories,” Jeanne reported earlier this month.

“In contract negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, the UAW’s priorities include ensuring that workers at older factories can transition to new EV jobs, and securing pay and benefits for EV workers that match those in the gasoline era,” she wrote.

“The union has also directed unusual ire at Biden, a longtime ally of the labor movement, asking why the government is using billions of taxpayer dollars to subsidize battery and EV factories without requiring strong pay,” according to Jeanne.

Glad we had this little talk

Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) met at the White House with young labor organizers from Starbucks, Minor League Baseball and Sega, among others.

Advertisement

Nandita Bose of Reuters put the gathering — which wasn’t on Biden’s schedule and wasn’t public — in the broader context.

“After decades of declining union membership, organized labor is witnessing a resurgence in the U.S., as sky-high costs of living, housing shortages and technological disruptions have bred unusual levels of solidarity among workers in disparate industries, from dockworkers to Hollywood screenwriters,” Bose reported.

Jean-Pierre told reporters they would discuss “his belief that worker power is essential to growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up.”

And worker power — organized-labor power — could also be crucial to Biden keeping his job.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Trump says he received a target letter in federal Jan. 6 investigation

“Donald J. Trump said Tuesday morning that he received a letter from the Justice Department saying that he is the target of the long running investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The former president wrote on social media that Special Counsel Jack Smith — the prosecutor leading the federal investigation — sent a letter on Sunday. Trump said he expects to be indicted in the case,” Perry Stein reports.

Advertisement

U.S. soldier detained after intentionally crossing into North Korea

“A U.S. Army soldier who intentionally crossed from South Korea is believed to be in North Korean custody, according to U.S. and U.N. officials. The soldier had been punished for misconduct while serving in South Korea, and was being sent home to the United States. But he did not get on his scheduled flight after U.S. military personnel took him to the airport, the official said,” Leo Sands, Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Alex Horton report.

Chinese real estate giant reveals staggering $81 billion loss amid slump

“Chinese real estate developer Evergrande has disclosed losses of $81 billion over 2021 and 2022, underscoring how its massive debts remain a serious concern for the financial health of the Chinese property sector — and the world’s second-largest economy overall,” Christian Shepherd and Vic Chiang report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Ukraine aims to sap Russia’s defenses, as U.S. urges a decisive breakthrough

“Ukraine is making limited advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces but has yet to employ the kind of larger-scale operations that American officials believe could enable a breakthrough, officials and analysts say, deepening questions among some of Ukraine’s chief backers about whether Kyiv can move fast enough to match a finite supply of munitions and arms,” Missy Ryan, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Michael Birnbaum report.

House GOP seeks billions in cuts to rail, water infrastructure spending

“It took decades for Congress to deliver on its promise to pour new money into the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and internet connections. Now, House Republicans are trying to slash some of the same funds,” Tony Romm and Ian Duncan report.

Advertisement

“A series of GOP bills to finance the federal government in 2024 would wipe out billions of dollars meant to repair the nation’s aging infrastructure, potentially undercutting a 2021 law that was one of Washington’s rare recent bipartisan achievements. The proposed cuts could hamstring some of the most urgently needed public-works projects across the country, from improving rail safety to reducing lead contamination at schools.”

… and beyond

U.S. plans narrow China tech investment limits, likely by 2024

“Officials are aiming to wrap up a proposal by the end of August for the long-delayed program to screen and possibly prohibit investment in China’s semiconductor, quantum-computing and artificial intelligence sectors, according to people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because the details are still private,” Bloomberg’s Eric Martin, Jenny Leonard, Daniel Flatley, and Anna Edgerton report.

Texas troopers told to push children into Rio Grande, deny water to migrants, records say

“Officers working for Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative have been ordered to push small children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande, and have been told not to give water to asylum seekers even in extreme heat, according to an email from a Department of Public Safety trooper who described the actions as ‘inhumane,'” the Houston Chronicle’s Benjamin Wermund reports.

George Clooney and John Prendergast on how the West can kill the Wagner virus

“In the days since the Wagner Group abandoned its march on Moscow on June 24th, speculation has grown about what will become of Russia’s notorious paramilitary company and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Amid reports of President Vladimir Putin poking around Wagner’s assets and troop deployments, and with the status and whereabouts of Mr. Prigozhin himself cloaked in mystery, the future of the group—and its extensive business empire—is unclear,” George Clooney and John Prendergast write for the Economist.

The Biden agenda

Biden to host Israel’s Herzog amid tensions between two nations

“It is the second visit to the White House in the past nine months for [Israeli President Isaac Herzog], whose position is mostly symbolic but whose approach and tone are often more moderate than Netanyahu and the hard-line elements of the Israeli parliament. Netanyahu, although he is the elected leader of the country’s government, has not met with Biden since the Israeli leader took office again in December,” Matt Viser reports.

Advertisement

Manchin still playing gadfly as Biden seeks to unify party for 2024

“Most Democrats, including those close to the president, downplay the threat Manchin poses as a presidential candidate, saying they cannot see him going through with a long-shot campaign that most analysts believe would help former president Donald Trump. But even by lending his support to No Labels, Manchin is challenging Biden’s central pitch — that Democrats help ordinary Americans, while many Republicans are extremists — by suggesting the two parties are all too similar,” Tyler Pager and Alexandra Heal report.

Why Russia’s bridge to Crimea is so important, visualized

“On Monday, Ukrainian forces struck the Crimean Bridge, a key link that connects mainland Russia to Crimea — which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014 and has since occupied. Two were killed in the explosion … This is the second time the bridge has been attacked in the war, highlighting its strategic importance to both Ukraine and Russia. In October, a giant fireball ripped across the bridge after a truck exploded, igniting the fuel tanks of a passing train; the bridge was substantially damaged, leading to months of repair work,” Sammy Westfall and Laris Karklis report.

Advertisement

“The bridge, like the Crimean peninsula itself, has symbolic and strategic value to Russia, serving as an emblem of identity and power — on top of being a logistical and military asset.”

Hot on the left

RFK Jr. is running on the Kennedy name. What does that mean for the family’s legacy?

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says his presidential campaign is carrying on his famous family’s legacy. Some who revere that legacy fear he’s carrying it right off a cliff,” the Boston Globe’s Tal Kopan reports.

and widespread attention to Kennedy, which in turn has elevated his conspiracy theory-laden views. Those include repeatedly debunked Each new comment has put an unwelcome spotlight on the broader family.” “The campaign has brought newand widespreadattention to Kennedy,which in turn has elevated his conspiracy theory-laden views. Those include repeatedly debunked falsehoods and misleading statements about vaccines, public health, and about the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy..”

Hot on the right

Joe Manchin is attacking Democrats as if he’s a Republican

“My theory based on the evidence to date is that ultimately, when Manchin announces his decision at year’s end, he will tell us he is running for re-election. But first he will tease state and national Republicans with the prospect of an open Senate seat and/or a bipartisan No Labels ticket that polling shows would drain votes from President Joe Biden and elect the GOP nominee. If that is Donald Trump, it’s no stretch to predict disaster will follow,” Jill Lawrence writes for the Bulwark.

Today in Washington

At 1:15 p.m., Biden will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office.

Biden will meet with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to discuss Ukraine at 5 p.m.

In closing

‘He did not speak the ordinary language’

Memories of Oppie, from a Manhattan Project physicist

“In this interview, one of the last surviving eyewitnesses from the effort to build the first atomic bomb gives his impressions of that project’s driving force—and of the director of the Los Alamos lab, J. Robert Oppenheimer. [Roy] Glauber describes what it felt like to be working there as a young physicist; experience the overwhelming need for secrecy—and witness the test explosion of the first atomic bomb,” Dan Drollette Jr. writes for the Bulletin, of which Oppenheimer was the founding chair.

This story is part of a special all-Oppenheimer edition from the Bulletin. Check it out here.

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

Gift this article Gift Article