Democrats revive voting rights bill … What we're watching: Pretrial meeting in Trump classified documents case … McCaul worried next Ukraine aid bill could fail in House … House GOP seeks billions in cuts to infrastructure spending

On the Hill

Republicans try to jam Democrats on Israel

The House will vote today on a resolution declaring that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state,” as House Republicans seek to highlight Democratic divisions on Israel and Israeli President Isaac Herzog is in Washington to meet with President Biden and give a joint address to Congress.

The vote comes after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was criticized by dozens of her colleagues for calling Israel “a racist state” on Saturday during a panel discussion in Chicago.

Jayapal attempted to clarify her comments on Sunday, saying in a statement that she did not “believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist” but that she thinks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies are racist.

Her retraction hasn’t quieted the criticism.

More than 40 House Democrats — including nine members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — said in a statement Monday evening that they remained “deeply concerned” about Jayapal’s comments and appreciated her retraction.

Other Democrats declined to criticize Jayapal, even if they think she could’ve chosen her words better.

“I know what she was trying to point out,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) told reporters Monday, though he added that Jayapal’s “language at the moment was probably not the best language to use.”

A divisive resolution

Bowman downplayed Democratic tensions over Israel — “Families argue, families disagree,” he said — but Republicans see an opportunity to spotlight them ahead of Herzog’s address to Congress on Wednesday, which Bowman, Jayapal and several other House Democrats critical of Israel aren’t attending. (Jayapal can’t make it because of a scheduling conflict, according to a spokesperson.)

The resolution, offered by Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.), is short.

It states that “Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia” and that “the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel” — and also that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state.”

The language echoes Jayapal’s comments as well as the words of Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who cited the Israeli government’s enforcement of what she called “an apartheid state” last week in explaining her decision to skip Herzog’s speech.

Some House Democrats who recoil from describing Israel in such terms denounced as cynical Republicans’ decision to bring the resolution up for a vote as Biden meets with Herzog today at the White House.

“There’s fringe voices in our caucus that are not supportive of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who said it was “unfortunate” that some Democrats plan to skip Herzog’s speech. “And I think the other side sees it as an opportunity to, instead of making it a bipartisan issue, to drive a wedge.”

Still, Gottheimer and other Democrats plan to vote for the resolution. The Democratic leadership, which put out a statement of support for Israel on Sunday after Jayapal’s comments, is not whipping the vote, according to a leadership aide.

“It’s a straightforward resolution that I agree with,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Fla.), one of the Democrats who criticized Jayapal’s comments, told reporters Monday evening. “Why would I vote against it?”

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that there was nothing in the resolution he disagreed with but that it was important to take the context into account.

Republicans are “making a point, and that will be weighed as people make decisions about how they vote or don’t vote,” Connolly said.

‘Not as bad as Netanyahu’

The White House visit today is the second “in the past nine months for Herzog, whose position is mostly symbolic but whose approach and tone are often more moderate than Netanyahu and the hard-line elements of the Israeli parliament,” our colleague Matt Viser writes.

Herzog, for instance, condemned Netanyahu’s caustically divisive proposal to overhaul Israel’s judiciary.

But Bowman argued that Herzog’s record on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is insufficient to cut him a break.

“Yes, he’s not as bad as Netanyahu, but he hasn’t been outspoken and shown any real leadership with regard to ending the occupation, either,” he said.

Room for agreement

Democrats’ disagreements over how sharply to criticize Israel spilled over last year from Congress onto the campaign trail.

Super PACs affiliated with J Street, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Democratic Majority for Israel together spent tens millions of dollars in Democratic primaries, with J Street backing Democrats more critical of the Israeli government and the latter two groups backing candidates who took a more supportive line.

J Street and DMFI are still weighing how aggressively they’ll battle it out in next year’s primaries. But the groups’ views of the current debate aren’t as different as you might think.

“There are a few people who are implacable foes of Israel in the United States Congress, and they’re going to take every opportunity they can find to try to drive a wedge between Democrats and Israel,” Mark Mellman, DMFI’s president, told The Early.

Jeremy Ben-Ami, J Street’s president, said the term “implacable foes” went too far — but he agreed that it was a mistake for Democrats to rebuke Herzog by skipping his speech.

J Street supported Democrats who sat out Netanyahu’s address to Congress in 2015, when the Israeli prime minister accepted an invitation from Republican Speaker John Boehner without telling President Barack Obama. But Ben-Ami has been lobbying House Democrats over the past week — some successfully, some unsuccessfully — to show up for Herzog’s address.

Skipping Netanyahu’s address was a way of criticizing his policies, he said.

“If you’re going to boycott a speech by Herzog, what you’re really doing is more boycotting the U.S.-Israel relationship than the specific policies of the government,” Ben-Ami said. “I don’t think that's appropriate. It's a very tough world out there, and Israel is in a rough neighborhood and has enemies. And it's important for the United States to continue to show its support for Israel.”

Democrats revive voting rights bill

Democrats made an all-out push last year to pass voting rights legislation, mounting a doomed campaign to convince Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who is now an independent — to change the Senate’s filibuster rules to pass it.

Now they’re trying again.

This afternoon, lawmakers will hold a news conference to reintroduce the Freedom to Vote Act, which aims to make it easier to vote, provide more support for election workers, require more donor disclosure and outlaw partisan gerrymandering, among other measures.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Reps. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), John Sarbanes (D-Md.) and Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) are expected to be on hand for the announcement.

A second bill, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, is expected to be reintroduced in the coming months.

Republicans have criticized both bills as partisan and unnecessary, and House Republicans debuted their own election bill this month.

The Democrats are reintroducing their bill in the hopes that someday they can retake the House and elect one more senator who will vote to rewrite that chamber’s filibuster rules.

“I’m a son of Rochester, New York, the home of two of the most passionate and well-known advocates for voting rights, Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony,” Morelle said in a statement. “Today, we continue the fight they began so long ago — to help bring America closer to its foundational promise.”

What we're watching

At Mar-a-Lago

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for former president Donald Trump will appear before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon at a federal courthouse in Florida for the first time today for a pretrial meeting regarding the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction.

The two groups are expected to discuss scheduling as well as the consequences of holding a criminal trial of a presidential candidate during a political campaign.

The pretrial conference comes one day after the Georgia Supreme Court dismissed Trump’s petition to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) and her office from investigating the former president’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

In the states

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in Fitz-James v. Bailey, a case that will help determine the fate of abortion rights ballot measures. At issue is whether Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) has the authority to override an estimate of how much the measures would cost, prepared by State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick (R).

Background: St. Louis doctor Anna Fitz-James filed St. Louis doctorfiled 11 versions of a ballot measure to undo Missouri’s near-total abortion ban. But the effort cannot advance to its next stage — signature gathering — until Bailey approves Fitzpatrick’s price estimate.

As state auditor, Fitzpatrick’s job is to outline a measure’s cost to state and local governments and summarize it in less than 50 words. Bailey argues that the price tag of the measure should be $6.9 trillion instead of Fitzpatrick’s estimate of $51,000 because of its effect on Missouri’s Medicaid program and future revenue.

ACLU of Missouri, also argues that Meanwhile, Fitz-James, who is being represented by the, also argues that Fitzpatrick’s ballot summary is “misleading as to the initiative’s probable effects, and prejudicial to [the] initiative.”

The campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s running for president, will sit down with CNN’s Jake Tapper today at 4 p.m. Eastern time. It’s his first interview with the network and follows a campaign event in Columbia, S.C.

On the Hill

McCaul worried next Ukraine aid bill could fail in House

Rep. Michael McCaul joins Washington Post Live on Monday, July 17. (Video: The Washington Post)

In an interview Monday on Washington Post Live, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) said he is “very worried” that a forthcoming Ukraine security package will not be able to pass the House.

Seventy House Republicans voted last week for an amendment to the annual defense policy bill to stop all military assistance for Ukraine. While that’s not a majority of the Republican conference, the opposition to U.S. support for Ukraine was significant.

“That number is very disturbing,” McCaul said. “The timing of this vote was very harmful and damaging to the counteroffensive itself. I can’t think of a worse message to send to Putin than 70 members of the House [not] voting to give assistance to Ukraine.”

The vote last week, on an amendment offered by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), occurred as a NATO conference was underway in Lithuania and as Ukraine undertakes a counteroffensive against Russia.

McCaul, who has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for being too slow to provide Ukraine with the weapons systems he says it needs, said he has been pushing the administration to provide Kyiv with the ballistic missile system ATACMS, saying the administration has been “very stubborn.”

“Something we can do in appropriations is direct funding towards certain items like, say, ATACMS,” McCaul said. “They’ve been very stubborn on these ATACMS. I’ve been working them for quite some time.”

More news from McCaul:

He wants Turkey to put pressure on Russia not to implement a military blockade of Ukraine's grain export route.

He wants Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry , who is in China meeting with his counterparts, to bring up declassifying China as a developing nation, which exempts it from climate standards.

He wants U.S. corporations, including tech companies, to think twice about selling some products, including advanced security chips, to China. He said they should put national security ahead of profits.

House GOP seeks billions in cuts to infrastructure spending

The bipartisan-ship is sinking: “A series of GOP bills to finance the federal government in 2024 would wipe out billions of dollars meant to repair the nation’s aging infrastructure, potentially undercutting a 2021 law that was one of Washington’s rare recent bipartisan achievements,” our colleagues Tony Romm and Ian Duncan report.

“The proposed cuts could hamstring some of the most urgently needed public-works projects across the country, from improving rail safety to reducing lead contamination at schools.”

“Some of the cuts would be particularly steep: Amtrak, for example, could lose nearly two-thirds of its annual federal funding next fiscal year if House Republicans prevail. That includes more than $1 billion in cuts targeting the highly trafficked and rapidly aging Northeast Corridor, which runs between Boston and Washington, prompting Amtrak’s chief to sound early alarms about service disruptions.”

“The cuts would come at a time when the country is grappling with the real-life consequences of its own infrastructure failures, from of its own infrastructure failures, from train derailments in Ohio and Pennsylvania to the collapse of a key portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last month.”

The Media

