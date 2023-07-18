Super PAC backing Tim Scott purchases $40 million ad buy

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A super PAC backing Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will spend $40 million on television and digital ads, including in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the group announced on Tuesday. The group’s ad buy will begin in September and run through January 2024 — a move that is clearly intended to capture the attention of Republican donors who are trying to assess which campaign will have lasting power as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falters.

The super PAC, called Trust in the Mission, reported raising $19.28 million, with $15 million cash on hand, during the most recent filing period which stretched from April until the end of June. The official reports for the group are due to the Federal Election Commission on July 31.

Scott’s official campaign is also spending heavily on television ads. Upon launching his candidacy in May, Scott announced a $6 million ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire. The campaign raised nearly $5.9 million in the second quarter, with $21.1 million cash on hand, much of which was transferred from his Senate account.

But the campaign is operating with a high burn rate, spending more ($6.7 million) than it raised (nearly $5.9 million) in the second quarter, according to new reports filed with the FEC.

Scott is polling in the single digits in national polls. The spending by the super PAC is aimed at boosting the name recognition and favorability of the South Carolina Republican, who is running on an optimistic message as well as his Christian faith. The ad buy is also subject to change.

Scott and the Trust in the Mission PAC have been among the top spenders so far in the presidential campaign, according to AdImpact data. Trust in the Mission has spent nearly $5.9 million placing ads, while Scott’s official campaign has spent the same amount.

The pro-Scott super PAC already has a $7.25 million television and digital ad buy that started in May and runs through Labor Day, on Sept. 4. The $40 million commitment will begin immediately after.

“This initial ad reservation allows us to lock-in the best inventory, times and locations at the lowest cost for any outside group in the 2024 race,” Trust in the Mission PAC co-chair Rob Collins said in a statement. “As prices sky-rocket in the coming weeks, we will have a stable plan that will allow us to efficiently communicate our message, conduct a well-rounded campaign and better manage our cash.”

So far, MAGA Inc, the super PAC aligned with former president Donald Trump, has spent $19.5 million on television ads since January, according to AdImpact. Meanwhile, Never Back Down, the super PAC aligned with DeSantis, has spent $14.7 million in that time frame, per AdImpact.

