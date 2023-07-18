Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Tuesday, y'all! We'll take America's leftover ice cream. Send tips and your favorite flavors to rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Not a subscriber? Sign up here. Today's edition: An Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state's new abortion ban. Medicare is proposing to loosen its coverage restrictions for specialized scans for Alzheimer's patients. But first …

The first RSV treatment for all infants gets FDA’s greenlight

Children’s hospitals faced immense strain last year as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) began surging months earlier than its typical season.

Doctors are hoping to stave off another intense wave of illness this year, and they have a new tool in their arsenal to do so: Federal regulators yesterday approved a shot to protect healthy babies and some high-risk toddlers from RSV, which is the leading cause of hospitalization among young children.

Yet, physicians are staring down several challenges that could impact the uptake of the new treatment just months before RSV season. In interviews, doctors described hurdles both logistical and educational, such as sorting out insurance payment and combating growing vaccine misinformation since the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of that needs to fall in place before fall so that we can get babies protected in time for RSV season, whenever it does arrive this year,” said Surabhi Vora, an infectious-disease physician at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

This comes amid a dramatic new landscape for vaccines and treatments to prevent RSV. After decades of setbacks, the world’s biggest drug companies are hurrying to be competitive in the new market, with lots of cash on the line.

The details

The newly approved shot was developed by drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca.

One thing to note: The preventive shot, called Beyfortus, isn’t a vaccine, though it works in a similar way. As our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson explains, it delivers a temporary shield of protection that lasts for a single winter respiratory virus season. It’s made up of laboratory-brewed antibodies, which essentially block the virus from entering cells.

The drug can be given at birth to infants born during the RSV season or administered in a pediatrician’s office during a baby’s first virus season, as well as to high-risk toddlers up to age 2.

Beyfortus isn’t the first preventive antibody treatment for RSV. But its approval is a major moment for combating the illness since it’ll be the first shot likely offered broadly to all healthy babies, particularly as many children hospitalized for the illness were previously healthy.

“RSV’s been a bit of a hard nut to crack,” said Mary Caserta, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at the University of Rochester. She expressed hope that the new product would provide the kind of protection doctors have been seeking for newborns during their first year of life.

What’s next

Coming soon: An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Aug. 3. The independent experts will be tasked with voting on whether to recommend the antibody as well as whether it should be added to the Vaccines for Children program, which would require the federal government to pay for the vaccines for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Meanwhile, private insurers would be required to cover the shot for free if it gets recommended by CDC’s advisers. But that mandate doesn’t kick in immediately and could be a year away depending on when an insurance plan year technically starts, according to Jen Kates, of KFF.

The pricing information isn’t yet available, per Carolyn. Sanofi expects the product to be priced similarly to a new pediatric vaccine series and would release that information closer to the RSV season.

As insurance gets sorted out, pediatricians are thinking through how to talk to parents about the shot in an era of increased skepticism over new vaccines and medical treatments.

“We can tell our parents in this case what's true and what's not, and what might be a concern and what's not,” said Sterling Ransone, the board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians who practices in Deltaville, Va. “It takes time to sit and talk with the parents.”

The RSV revolution

The new shot is only the latest in what’s become a quickly shifting landscape in RSV prevention.

For decades, scientists hunted for an RSV vaccine, and they’ve finally hit on success for the most vulnerable age groups: young children and the elderly.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved two vaccines from drugmakers GSK and Pfizer for adults 60 and older. Moderna has its own contender, but the vaccine is further behind. The agency also is considering another shot from Pfizer that is designed to be given during pregnancy to protect newborns — and a decision is expected next month.

Reproductive wars

Iowa abortion ban blocked for now

An Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its new abortion ban while a legal challenge against it works its way through the courts, The Post’s Emily Wax-Thibodeaux reports.

In his ruling, Polk County District Judge Joseph Seidlin said he must follow precedent set by the Iowa Supreme Court and preserve the status quo while the litigation moves forward. His decision means the state’s abortion law will revert to one that legalizes abortion until 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Key context: On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed a law, which took effect immediately, banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity has been detected at roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The ACLU and abortion providers had filed a lawsuit, claiming the legislation violates the state’s constitutional protections of personal freedoms.

After Seidlin’s order became public, Reynolds denounced the decision and said she was determined to fight the issue up to the state Supreme Court, if necessary, as she did with a similar ban.

One thing that caught our eye: Seidlin instructed the Iowa Board of Medicine to proceed with writing administrative rules to govern the law's implementation despite his order blocking the policy. “Should the injunction entered today ultimately be dissolved, it would only benefit all involved, patients and providers alike, to have rules in place to administer the law,” he wrote.

Iowa state Rep. Austin Baeth (D):

So thankful justice won this round. While the fight isn’t over, the ruling reinforces that when judgement isn’t obscured by political calculation, the GOP’s abortion ban violates basic freedoms protected by the constitution. https://t.co/mRhoYJygoB — State Rep. Austin Baeth (@AustinBaeth) July 17, 2023

Mike Pence, 2024 Republican presidential candidate:

Iowa’s Heartbeat Bill was a huge win for Life, and I am confident that the cause of Life will prevail even as the Radical Left seeks to ignore the will of Iowa’s people. https://t.co/Mjf5UBknaH — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 17, 2023

Industry Rx

Eli Lilly’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows disease, data shows

Alzheimer’s patients may soon have a second treatment option capable of slowing the progression of the memory-robbing disease, our colleague Laurie McGinley reports.

Eli Lilly’s experimental drug donanemab slowed cognitive and functional decline in early-stage patients by about 35 percent, compared with a placebo, over 18 months, according to data published yesterday in JAMA, a peer-reviewed journal. Lilly, which has already asked the FDA for full approval of donanemab, said it expects a decision by the end of the year.

Like Leqembi, an Alzheimer’s treatment that became the first of its kind to receive traditional FDA approval earlier this month, donanemab targets amyloid plaque in the brain. Both drugs pose safety risks, requiring that patients be carefully monitored for brain swelling and bleeding.

Notable: The Lilly trial suggests that patients may not need once-a-month donanemab infusions indefinitely. Patients were taken off the drug once most of the amyloid plaque in their brains was removed, usually within a year, and they didn’t progress to a more serious stage of illness during the 18-month study, Lilly said.

Being able to stop treatment could give donanemab an edge over Leqembi, which must be continued indefinitely — especially when it comes to Medicare and other insurers who will foot the bill for the drug.

Speaking of payment …

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed yesterday to loosen its coverage restrictions on a specialized scan used to detect amyloid plaques in the brain, which doctors will need to determine whether their patients would benefit from new drugs like Leqembi and donanemab.

Currently, Medicare patients are permitted one amyloid PET scan during their lives, and only as part of a clinical trial. The new coverage policy would allow Medicare’s regional contractors to approve scans for patients seeking anti-amyloid treatments to confirm the presence of the protein in their brains, which is an eligibility requirement for the drugs.

The decision is expected to be finalized after a 30-day comment period.

In other health news

Some early indicators for measuring national coronavirus levels , such as emergency room visits and wastewater samples, have begun to show Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday. , such as emergency room visits and wastewater samples, have begun to show a slight uptick in viral activity for the first time since January, thesaid yesterday.

At least 2.75 million Americans have been kicked off Medicaid in the first months of unwinding . Across all states with available data, roughly 75 percent of those people were disenrolled for procedural reasons, like failing to return verification forms, according to KFF . . Across all states with available data, roughlyof those people were disenrolled for procedural reasons, like failing to return verification forms, according to tracking of the most current data from 32 states and D.C., by

On tap Wednesday: The White House will host a call with first lady Jill Biden, community health leaders and patient advocates to highlight a The White House will host a call with first lady, community health leaders and patient advocates to highlight a new proposal from CMS that aims to help Medicare patients navigate their cancer treatment.

Health reads

