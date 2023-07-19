Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! To Barbenheimer or not to Barbenheimer? This week we all must decide. Send news and movie tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. 🚨 Breaking this morning: Activision Blizzard and Microsoft extended the deadline to complete their deal until October as they look to settle regulatory concerns.



Below: Lawmakers ask the FTC to drop a legal fight against Microsoft, and TikTok works to comply with new E.U. rules. First:

Antitrust enforcers propose stiffer rules for vetting mergers

Federal antitrust enforcers on Wednesday unveiled revamped guidelines for reviewing whether mergers are anticompetitive, which if adopted would formally usher in an era of more stringent oversight that could have sweeping implications for Silicon Valley giants.

The proposal would dramatically expand the range of factors officials at the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department consider when deciding whether to challenge deals — and put companies on notice to expect tougher scrutiny of mergers.

The guidelines call for a slew of updated or fresh considerations, including whether mergers:

“Significantly increase concentration in highly concentrated markets.”

“Eliminate a potential entrant in a concentrated market.”

“Substantially lessen competition for workers or other sellers.”

“Otherwise substantially lessen competition or tend to create a monopoly.”

They also propose a more expansive view for weighing mergers by “multi-sided” platforms — digital companies that offer different products that “may benefit from each other’s participation.”

While the guidelines do not explicitly call out any particular companies, the standards could shape future cases against giants like Meta, Google, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

A senior FTC official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the guidelines are meant to address what they described as blind spots in how competition rules passed by Congress have been interpreted by the FTC and Justice Department.

A senior DOJ official, who also briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity, noted that the guidelines are heavily annotated with references to case law to show that their approach is grounded in the law and existing legal precedent.

The guidelines have been subject to intense debate in recent years, with critics of the tech giants calling for broader standards to help enforcers challenge deals they say have allowed companies to lock up dominant market positions.

The FTC’s Democratic majority in 2021 voted over Republican objections to revoke prior rules that they said took “flawed” concepts into account, including the “procompetitive benefits” of vertical deals — when companies operating in distinct markets merge.

The FTC and Justice Department last year announced a joint review aimed at “modernizing” the standards, including by looking at their approach to digital markets, which the agencies said “often have characteristics like zero-price products, multi-sided markets, and data aggregation that the current guidelines do not address in detail.”

The new guidelines, which focus significantly on how mergers impact competition more broadly, appear to tilt the agencies further away from their past approach of focusing on how deals impact consumer welfare, often measured through product prices.

Critics have argued the method does not adequately capture how tech companies can dramatically expand by leveraging free products, hoarding data and using other advantages.

The agencies’ announcement follows a string of defeats for antitrust advocates, who have at times had a difficult time convincing the courts that mergers by the tech giants should be blocked, including Microsoft’s planned acquisition of gaming giant Activision.

After a federal judge rejected the FTC’s attempt to block the deal earlier this month, antitrust advocates said the decision highlighted the need to update internal merger standards.

The guidelines are expected to kick off a major lobbying battle between critics of the tech giants and business groups who have hammered the agencies over their more aggressive antitrust enforcement during the Biden administration. After their release Wednesday, the guidelines are now open to public comment until Sept. 18.

While not yet formally adopted, the senior FTC official said that the guidelines reflect principles that the agencies have already been implementing in some cases, without elaborating.

It’s unclear whether the agencies will adopt the guidelines before the FTC is returned to a full complement of commissioners. The five-member commission has only three Democratic members, including Chair Lina Khan, after its two Republicans stepped down.

President Biden earlier this month nominated two Republicans, Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson and Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak, to fill out the commission. They await Senate confirmation.

Our top tabs

GOP lawmakers ask FTC to drop legal battle against Microsoft-Activision deal

A coalition of 22 Republican lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to stop its legal challenge to Microsoft’s intended $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard, Diane Bartz reports for Reuters.

A letter addressed to FTC Chair Lina Khan and fellow commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya called the proposed deal a “pro-competitive transaction” arguing that the agency’s pushback is “an example of the FTC’s rejection of sound antitrust policy.”

“Among the letter’s signatories are James Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, which last week grilled Khan over court fights that the FTC pursued and lost over multi-billion-dollar mergers,” the report says.

The FTC has challenged the transaction on the grounds that it could stifle competition in the video game industry but is weighing its legal options after a handful of recent setbacks makes the purchase appear close to completion. The FTC acknowledged receipt of the letter to Reuters but declined to comment further.

TikTok not yet in compliance with new E.U. digital rules

TikTok is not yet in compliance with a sweeping set of E.U. digital rules that take effect next month, Alex Barinka reports for Bloomberg News.

Barinka writes: “European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton and his team carried out the so-called ‘stress test’ at TikTok’s Dublin offices on Monday, according to a statement from the official, who determined that more work is needed for the company to meet the EU Digital Services Act’s compliance deadline on Aug. 25.”

“Recent events have shown the impact and effects that TikTok has in people’s lives and democracies,” Breton said in a Tuesday tweet, which added that TikTok volunteered for the stress test and that he had a “constructive debrief” with CEO Shou Zi Chew.

The Digital Services Act directs qualifying entities to run annual risk assessments about illegal content on their sites, submit to independent audits and provide researchers with critical data about how their platforms operate. Violators can face fines up to 6 percent of their global revenue.

U.N. Security Council convenes first meeting on AI risks

The U.N. Security Council convened its first meeting on artificial intelligence risks, and several council members agreed that global governance of the emerging technology is needed to prevent it from being used for malicious purposes, Michelle Nichols reports for Reuters.

“The 15-member council was briefed by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, Jack Clark, co-founder of high-profile AI startup Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance,” Nichols writes.

“Whether it is good or bad, good or evil, depends on how mankind utilizes it, regulates it and how we balance scientific development with security,” said China U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun, describing AI as a double-edged sword.

Guterres also backed suggestions from some member states to form an AI governing entity modeled after the International Atomic Energy Agency and other U.N. bodies.

Rant and rave

A pro-Ron DeSantis television ad reportedly contained an AI-generated voice of former president Donald Trump. New York University professor Rob Seamans:

Get ready for lots and lots more of this....



DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attacking ex-prez



https://t.co/VNkskmKam9 via @politico — Rob Seamans (@robseamans) July 17, 2023

Business podcaster Greg Sterling:

I'm no Trump supporter but AI uses like this absolutely must be prominently disclosed. https://t.co/eyH1eQY0Ri — Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) July 18, 2023

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.):

We have to act fast to legislate guardrails around the use of AI on campaigns. This is dangerous and should be illegal. https://t.co/W7jeOTdnno — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 18, 2023

Before you log off

