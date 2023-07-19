Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a fierce debate over abortion policy in major House bills

A showdown over abortion policy is coming on Capitol Hill.

The latest battlefields: The annual process to fund the government and Congress’s sweeping defense policy bill.

In the House, abortion policy is already playing a central role in partisan bickering over both efforts with Republicans tucking provisions aimed at restricting abortion access into the must-pass bills. The dynamic sets up a high-stakes clash with the Democratic-controlled Senate — which isn’t going to go along with such measures — and the potential consequences are huge if abortion becomes a sticking point in final negotiations over the bills in the next few months.

Antiabortion groups have lauded the efforts. “We look forward to working with you to defend these provisions as the bills continue through the appropriations process,” 18 organizations opposing abortion wrote in a letter last week to Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee.

While the antiabortion policies amount to a GOP wish list, House Democrats are firing warning shots to Republicans if they continue to pursue such measures, raising the specter of a government shutdown if the two chambers and parties fail to resolve disputes over abortion and a slew of other fiercely divisive policy riders.

“House Republican efforts to restrict abortion access every chance they get is not just an attack on women’s health, it is an attempt to derail the entire process of funding the federal government,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations panel, said in a statement to The Health 202.

In the House

The annual appropriations process is moving in the chamber. And the majority of the bills to directly fund various federal agencies contain abortion-related provisions.

One prominent example: In a bill to fund the Pentagon, Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee included a measure to roll back a Biden administration policy providing financial support and paid leave to female service members who travel out of state to obtain an abortion. That bill has advanced out of committee.

“When the DOD on its own, unilaterally, instigated this policy, it caused reverberations throughout those who have deeply held religious beliefs,” said Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), the defense appropriations subcommittee chair. “It’s a difficult issue and when we get to conference, we’ll try and work it out,” he added, referring to when the Senate and the House reconcile differences between the bills passed in their respective chambers.

Other proposed spending bills take aim at abortion and providers.

For instance: The panel advanced a GOP-led bill to fund the Food and Drug Administration and other related agencies that would reinstate tighter restrictions around a key abortion drug, such as halting the mail delivery of mifepristone. And the subcommittee wielding power over the Department of Health and Human Services’s appropriations last week advanced a bill that includes barring clinics affiliated with Planned Parenthood from receiving federal funds.

In the Senate

Bear in mind: Any legislation needs to get 60 votes in the Democratic-controlled chamber. And the leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee — Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) — have committed to working in a bipartisan fashion to “craft serious funding bills that can be signed into law.”

Murray, a vocal abortion rights supporter, has pledged to be a “firewall” against measures that restrict abortion. And Collins has said she supports codifying Roe v. Wade into law and helped introduce a measure to do so separate from the one backed by the majority of Democrats.

“The House is going to do what the House is going to do; in other words, the House will make its own decisions,” Collins said in a statement to The Health 202. “The Senate is making good progress writing its own bills, and the differences will be worked out in conference.”

All eyes on the defense bill

Capitol Hill’s long-running streak of bipartisan support for its annual defense policy bill has ended.

Late last week, House Republicans rammed through a National Defense Authorization Act chock-full of various conservative priorities, including prohibiting the defense secretary from paying for or reimbursing fees, such as for travel, related to most abortion services.

The chamber’s version of the bill is expected to die in the Senate, which voted 72-25 yesterday to begin consideration of its own version of the NDAA. That measure lacks the contentious policies of the House-passed legislation, while Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has put a hold on military promotions for months in an effort to wage a pressure campaign to get the abortion policy repealed.

An array of amendments have been filed to the Senate bill. It’s possible, though not certain, there could be votes on whether to add provisions repealing or codifying the Defense Department’s abortion policy to the underlying legislation.

But neither are likely to get the support of 60 senators, setting up a battle between the two chambers.

Data point

Rising number of overdose deaths involve mix of opioids with cocaine, meth

New this a.m.: There’s another lethal turn in the nation’s overdose crisis. Increasingly, people dying from opioids are also using stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine, The Post’s David Ovalle reports.

Between 2011 and 2021, the age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths involving opioids and cocaine nearly quintupled, according to an analysis released this morning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021 alone, nearly 80 percent of the 24,486 cocaine overdose deaths recorded in the United States also involved an opioid.

Behind the numbers: Cases of people dying after unwittingly consuming cocaine laced with fentanyl have dominated headlines. While contaminated cocaine is a real concern, researchers who study the illicit drug market say they believe most deaths involve users who knowingly consume the drug alongside fentanyl — which remains the chief catalyst for the country’s overdose crisis.

“Fentanyl is so sedative that people are having a hard time staying awake,” said Jon Zibbell, a senior scientist at the nonprofit research institute RTI International. “So people are using stimulants alongside fentanyl just to be able to do life.”

White House prescriptions

Why experts aren’t all that worried about Biden’s and Trump’s ages

President Biden and former president Donald Trump are the oldest major party front-runners in American history.

Actuarial tables suggest the 2024 presidential candidates are more likely than not to live through a second term if elected, even if their risk of death is much higher than their younger competitors. And some aging experts say there’s little reason to doubt their continued health.

But those assurances haven’t convinced much of the voting public, our colleagues Michael Scherer and Lenny Bernstein report.

By the numbers: Just 1 in 3 Americans say Biden, 80, is mentally sharp and physically healthy enough to hold office, according to an April Washington Post poll. That’s compared with 54 percent who are confident in 77-year-old Trump’s mental fitness and 64 percent who say he is in good enough physical health to be president.

Those who study the topic caution that people age at widely different rates and chronological age is often an inaccurate predictor of how well they will fare in later years. Both men vying for a second term in the White House remain physically capable, maintain healthy living habits and have significant socioeconomic advantages, including access to high-quality health care, Lenny and Michael write.

Several aging experts consulted by The Post said the candidates were likely to retain the cognitive and physical abilities to perform as president between 2025 and 2029 — unless they suffer a serious illness or injury.

In the courts

Johnson & Johnson enters the fight against Medicare drug price negotiation

Johnson & Johnson is suing the Biden administration over Medicare’s new drug negotiation powers, making it the latest pharmaceutical giant to challenge the signature provision of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The lawsuit filed yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey argues that the drug price negotiation program violates the First and Fifth Amendments. The company also claims the policy would curb medical innovation.

Johnson & Johnson’s complaint is the latest in a flurry of legal challenges. Drugmakers Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb — as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America — have also filed lawsuits, some of which made similar arguments.

The timing: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is slated to announce by Sept. 1 which high-cost drugs will be the first ones subject to negotiation. The companies that manufacture those drugs have to sign agreements to participate in the negotiation process by Oct. 1.

Last week, the Chamber of Commerce asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction before that deadline to stop the program from going into effect while its constitutionality is debated in court.

In other health news

The Biden administration is taking steps to impose a 10-year funding ban on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the New York Times reports, thereports, citing a memo made public by a House subcommittee. The memo said the institute hadn’t complied with repeated requests for laboratory notebooks and other documents needed to establish its safety practices.

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are probing the Food and Drug Administration’s oversight of foreign drug inspections conducted in India and China , after the agency said it would , after the agency said it would allow more imports of a key cancer medication to combat shortages of the treatment in the United States.

A handful of Democrats joined Republicans in Louisiana’s state legislature yesterday to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’s veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors. The bill is set to become law on Jan. 1, 2024, although opponents are expected to challenge it in court, Greg Hilburn reports for the Shreveport Times. . The bill is set to become law on Jan. 1, 2024, although opponents are expected to challenge it in court,reports for the

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

