Ron DeSantis would be the third-youngest president ever

July 19, 2023 at 9:51 a.m. EDT
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden tour an area affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., in October 2022. (Evan Vucci/AP)
If he won the 2024 presidential election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would become one of the youngest people ever elected to the job. DeSantis, whose campaign has stumbled this summer, has been Donald Trump’s most notable challenger for the Republican presidential nomination.

Age at inauguration on

January 20, 2025

Republican candidates

Democrat

Minimum

age to be

president

is 35

Biden, already America’s oldest president, will be 82 at the end of his term.

Youngest

president

50

70

60

90

MILLENNIALS (1981-96)

Ramaswamy

GEN. X (1965-80)

Suarez

DeSantis

Scott

Haley

Hurd

Kennedy

BABY BOOMERS (1946-64)

Pence

Elder

Hutchinson

Burgum

Williamson

Trump

Christie

Theodore Roosevelt

was the youngest

president at 42.

SILENT GENERATION (1928-45)

Biden

70

80

35

40

50

60

90

DeSantis is one of five major candidates from Generation X, which has never occupied the White House, according to generational breakdowns as defined by Pew Research Center.

President Biden, 80, is already three years older than any other president in American history. Biden and Trump, 77, are each seeking a second term in the White House. While each is the front-runner for the Democratic and Republican nominations, respectively, the field of candidates varies widely by age

On his age, Biden now trying to show he’s in on the joke

Biden, who pitched himself as a “bridge” to the next generation of leaders in 2020, has faced historic levels of opposition to his reelection bid, fueled in part by concerns over age.

Another Republican candidate, business executive Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, would be the youngest president ever. He is the only major candidate who is a millennial to seek a major party nod this cycle.

Theodore Roosevelt, who became president at 42 after the assassination of President William McKinley, is the youngest president so far. John F. Kennedy, who was 43 when he took office, is the youngest to be elected.

Life expectancies have risen from roughly 47 years old in 1900 to almost 79 in 2017.

Sources: American Presidency Project. Generational definitions from Pew Research Center. Life expectancy data from National Center for Health Statistics.

