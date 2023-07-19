If he won the 2024 presidential election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would become one of the youngest people ever elected to the job. DeSantis, whose campaign has stumbled this summer, has been Donald Trump’s most notable challenger for the Republican presidential nomination.
Ron DeSantis would be the third-youngest president ever
President Biden, 80, is already three years older than any other president in American history. Biden and Trump, 77, are each seeking a second term in the White House. While each is the front-runner for the Democratic and Republican nominations, respectively, the field of candidates varies widely by age
Biden, who pitched himself as a “bridge” to the next generation of leaders in 2020, has faced historic levels of opposition to his reelection bid, fueled in part by concerns over age.
Another Republican candidate, business executive Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, would be the youngest president ever. He is the only major candidate who is a millennial to seek a major party nod this cycle.
Theodore Roosevelt, who became president at 42 after the assassination of President William McKinley, is the youngest president so far. John F. Kennedy, who was 43 when he took office, is the youngest to be elected.
If Biden wins a second time, he will be 86 when his term ends.
If Trump wins, he would be 78 on Inauguration Day.
If Trump wins, he would be 78 on Inauguration Day.
If Biden wins a second time, he will be 86 when his term ends.
46th
Life expectancies have risen from roughly 47 years old in 1900 to almost 79 in 2017.
Sources: American Presidency Project. Generational definitions from Pew Research Center. Life expectancy data from National Center for Health Statistics.