Politics Ron DeSantis would be the third-youngest president ever Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden tour an area affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., in October 2022. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If he won the 2024 presidential election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would become one of the youngest people ever elected to the job. DeSantis, whose campaign has stumbled this summer, has been Donald Trump’s most notable challenger for the Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis is one of five major candidates from Generation X, which has never occupied the White House, according to generational breakdowns as defined by Pew Research Center.

President Biden, 80, is already three years older than any other president in American history. Biden and Trump, 77, are each seeking a second term in the White House. While each is the front-runner for the Democratic and Republican nominations, respectively, the field of candidates varies widely by age

Biden, who pitched himself as a “bridge” to the next generation of leaders in 2020, has faced historic levels of opposition to his reelection bid, fueled in part by concerns over age.

Another Republican candidate, business executive Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, would be the youngest president ever. He is the only major candidate who is a millennial to seek a major party nod this cycle.

Advertisement

Theodore Roosevelt, who became president at 42 after the assassination of President William McKinley, is the youngest president so far. John F. Kennedy, who was 43 when he took office, is the youngest to be elected.

Age of presidents in American history End of term End of term if elected Start of term Start of term if elected 35 years 50 60 70 80 85 If Biden wins a second time, he will be 86 when his term ends. DeSantis Ramaswamy Trump If Trump wins, he would be 78 on Inauguration Day. Kennedy Roosevelt Min. age to be president 35 50 60 70 80 85 Age of presidents in American history End of term End of term if elected Start of term Start of term if elected 85 years old If Trump wins, he would be 78 on Inauguration Day. If Biden wins a second time, he will be 86 when his term ends. 80 Ronald Reagan finished his term at 77 years old. Trump is currently the third-oldest U.S. president. William Henry Harrison had the shortest presidency at 31 days. Andrew Jackson 70 George H.W. Bush Franklin D. Roosevelt was president for 12 years. George W. Bush 60 60 Abraham Lincoln George Washington 50 50 Ron DeSantis Bill Clinton Barack Obama John F. Kennedy Theodore Roosevelt was the youngest president at 42. 40 40 Vivek Ramaswamy 35 Minimum age to be president is 35 years 35 1st president 46th Age of presidents in American history End of term End of term if elected Start of term Start of term if elected 85 years old If Trump wins, he would be 78 on Inauguration Day. If Biden wins a second time, he will be 86 when his term ends. 80 Trump is currently the third-oldest U.S. president. Ronald Reagan finished his term at 77 years old. William Henry Harrison had the shortest presidency at 31 days. 70 Andrew Jackson Franklin D. Roosevelt was president for 12 years. George H.W. Bush George W. Bush 60 60 Abraham Lincoln George Washington 50 50 Ron DeSantis Barack Obama James Garfield Bill Clinton Theodore Roosevelt was the youngest president at 42. John F. Kennedy 40 40 Vivek Ramaswamy 35 Minimum age to be president is 35 years 35 1st president 46th

Life expectancies have risen from roughly 47 years old in 1900 to almost 79 in 2017.

Advertisement

Sources: American Presidency Project. Generational definitions from Pew Research Center. Life expectancy data from National Center for Health Statistics.